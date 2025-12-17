Who's Who for December 2025

NEW HIRES & PROMOTIONS

Tania Walker has been named program coordinator of the One Lexington program, which is part of the mayor’s office. The ONE Lexington team addresses youth and young adult gun violence using community-based strategies.

Leah Taylor has joined South Central Bank’s lending team as an assistant vice president of lending.

Melissa Newman, a longtime advocate for rural Kentucky and media equity, has been named executive director of Press Forward Blue Grass.

NAI Isaac welcomed property manager Maria Sarabia to its Lexington office.

Lexington Clinic announced the hiring of Brooke Trusty as its new director of marketing and communications.

KUDOS

Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) President Dr. Ryan Quarles and Morehead State University (MSU) President Dr. Jay Morgan recently signed a treaty at a statewide transfer agreement, creating more seamless pathways for students from all 16 KCTCS colleges to continue their higher education at MSU.

For the fifth consecutive year, Stock Yards Bank & Trust has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For by the American Banker and Best Companies Group.

Kentucky Farm Bureau has named Taylor and Hannah Jones of Gallatin County as its “Outstanding Young Farm Family.” This annual award honors a young couple or individual who demonstrates exceptional management skill, innovation, and leadership in production agriculture while remaining deeply involved in their community and the Farm Bureau organization.

Lexington ice cream company Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream recently won a blue ribbon at the recent “ConeCon.” The North American Ice Cream Association named Crank & Boom’s Dark Chocolate Truffle flavor a blue ribbon winner at its National Ice Cream Awards held earlier this month in West Palm Beach, Florida.