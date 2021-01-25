Who's Who for February 2021

New Hires & Promotions

University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law Interim Dean Mary J. Davis, Ashland, Inc-Spears Distinguished Research Professor of Law, has been named dean of the law school pending approval by the UK board of trustees and effective Jan. 1. Davis will become the first woman to serve in the role as a permanent dean at the college.

AppHarvest has named Christopher Scott as executive vice president and head of enterprise development. Scott will oversee the construction and commissioning of new indoor farms for the AgTech leader. AppHarvest also announced that Impossible Foods Chief Financial Officer David Lee will be joining the company in the newly created role of president, reporting to Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb.

Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC, has promoted education and employment litigator Jessica Roberts Stigall to partnership in the firm. Attorney Emily B. Pence has joined the firm’s torts and insurance practice group.

Key Assets announced the hiring of Brandt Briggs to serve as behavioral health director, a growing division within the organization.

Commercial real estate firm NAI Isaac has promoted J.L. Cannady, CCIM, to assistant vice president; Anne Kilcoyne, CPM, to assistant vice president of the property management department; and welcomed Julie Griffin Thompson to its team as a sales/ leasing associate.

Joshua T. Fain, Esq., was recently named new executive director of the Lexington Community Land Trust.

Central Bank announced the promotions of Leigh Ann Young to vice president, trust operations manager, and Melissa McCay to mortgage underwriter, officer.

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. in Lexington announced the additions of Chad Rudzik as a key member of its wealth management team; and Ashley Cornelison, as customer care specialist at the bank’s Southland Drive location.

Kentucky American Water has appointed Steven Nash as senior superintendent of operations for the company’s Central and Southern divisions.

The Woodford County Chamber of Commerce has named new board members and a new executive committee for 2021. The 2021 board of directors comprises: Austin Wingate, Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance as 2021 board chairperson; Jackie Cecil, KCTCS, as past-chairperson; Justin Carroll of Community Trust Bank as vice-chairperson; and Christie Eckerline, The Kentucky Castle, as treasurer.

The Mortgage Bankers Association of the Bluegrass has announced its 2021 board officers and directors. Officers include Mitch Florence, Republic Bank, president; Brad Howard, LoanDepot, LLC, president-elect; Mat Hulberg, Jett Title, treasurer; Josh Harman, Bank of the Bluegrass, secretary; and Tyler Gossett, Fifth Third Mortgage, past president.

Kudos

Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) selected Kevin Doyle as its 2020 Philanthropist of the Year during a virtual National Philanthropy Day celebration hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Doyle was recognized for his service to CAP and its board of directors in pursuit of its mission to build hope, transform lives and share Christ’s love through service in Appalachia.

The University of Kentucky Office of Nationally Competitive Awards announced that 2020 psychology, sociology and Lewis Honors College graduate Chimene Ntakarutimana, of Lexington, has been named a 2021 Marshall Scholar. The scholarship will finance two years of graduate study for her at an institution of her choice in the United Kingdom. Ntakarutimana is the sixth UK student to receive the honor from the Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission.

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation recently recognized the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group 2020 Physician of the Year award recipient and its 2020 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year award recipient. Thomas Coburn, MD, of Nicholasville, a primary care physician in Wilmore, was presented with the 2020 Physician of the Year award, and Russell Crawford, advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), of London, was named the 2020 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year during a virtual ceremony.

Recognized for the achievements of its Young Farm Program this year, Fayette County Farm Bureau received the 2020 Gold Star Award of Excellence from Kentucky Farm Bureau. The award honors a county’s Young Farmer Committee for its active participation in Farm Bureau leadership development programs, state competitions, and educational or promotional initiatives. Danielle Milbern chairs the Fayette County Farm Bureau Young Farmer Committee.

Orchestra and guitar director at Jessie Clark Middle School, Michelle Hudson, has been named Kentucky Music Educators Association’s (KMEA) State Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2021. The KMEA will salute her during its virtual annual conference in mid-February.

Melissa Patrick, a reporter for Kentucky Health News and former nurse, has been named a Healthy Kentucky Policy Champion for bringing attention to issues and policies that affect the health of Kentuckians, many of which are not covered by other publications.

Churchill McGee has been named recipient of the 2020 Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) Destiny Award, which recognizes organizations for their commitment to workplace safety. KEMI hosts this award annually, and this year 28 organizations were recognized.

Three Lexington companies and a local economic development initiative have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce. MosquitoMate, Xometry/ MakeTime and Schneider Electric were highlighted as examples of excellence during a recent Commerce Department “Discover Global Markets” business development forum. The Lexington Economic Partnership was also recognized at the forum, the U.S. Commerce Department’s flagship event for U.S. exporters and economic development organizations.

The Kentucky Football Coaches Association has selected Bryan Station High School’s Phillip Hawkins as Class 6A Coach of the Year for 2020. Hawkins, in his first year at Bryan Station, led the Defenders to a 10-2 record and a district championship – the program’s best season in more than 20 years.