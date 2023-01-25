Who's Who for February 2023

New Hires & Promotions

Susan Lamb, former Fayette County 4th district council representative, will replace retiring Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. Fayette County Judge/Executive Mary Diane McCord Hanna has appointed Lamb to the position Blevins will vacate on Jan. 31.

AppHarvest Inc. has named AppHarvest board member Tony Martin chief operating o. cer. Martin will retain his board seat, and as COO he will lead e. orts to optimize production and revenue across the AppHarvest four-farm network that now includes 165 acres under glass.

Stites & Harbison PLLC announced that Robin E. McGuffin has been promoted to partner in its Lexington office, and Katie M. Glass to counsel in its Lexington and Frankfort offices.

Embry Merritt Womack Nance PLLC announced the naming of James O. Fenwick III and Stephanie Tew Campbell as members of the firm.

Dinsmore & Shohl announced Joshua Beam has been elected to partner.

The Lexington Legends have hired Justin Ferrarella as the club’s new president and general manager.

Omni Architects announced Kirk Schumacher, RA, has joined its design staff.

Lisa Wicker has been named CEO of Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co., the new global brand name for the Lyons family’s beverage business, including breweries and distilleries in Kentucky and Ireland.

Kentucky American Water has named David Pippen general counsel for the company.

Kudos

Numerous McBrayer attorneys have been recognized as Kentucky Super Lawyers and Kentucky Rising Stars in the 2023 edition of Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers. The 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyers list includes the following Lexington attorneys: Stephen G. Amato, Jaron P. Blandford, Keeana Sajadi Boarman, James H. Frazier III, David J. Guarnieri, Douglas T. Logsdon, Robert E. Maclin III, and Luke A. Wingfield and Jon A. Woodall. Jack A. Wheat has also been ranked in the Top 10 Kentucky Super Lawyers. The publication also recognizes Rising Stars who are under the age of 40 and have practiced for 10 years or fewer. Brittany Deskins, Alexander H. Gardner, Jason Hollon, Evelyn T. Latta, Anne-Tyler Morgan, T. Neal Morris, Scott A. Schuette, Cassidy L. Sorrells and Preston Clark Worley were recognized as the Rising Stars from Lexington.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC announced that the following attorneys from its Lexington office have been named as 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyers: Adam M. Back, P. Douglas Barr, Richard G. Griffith, Lindsey W. Ingram III, Steven B. Loy, and Palmer G. Vance II. The following Lexington attorneys were also named Kentucky Rising Stars: Amelia M. Adams, Monica Braun, Allison Cooke, Connor Egan, Adam C. Reeves, and Sam T. Reinhardt.

The following Stites & Harbison attorneys have received special recognition as 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyers: W. Blaine Early III , Warren D. Schickli, Michael S. Hargis, Ashley W. Ward and Gregory P. Parsons. Also named as Kentucky Rising Stars were Stites attorneys Gentry C. Collins, Drake Staples, Megan K. George, Alison M. Zeitlin and Rebecca M.W. Sherman.

Community Trust Bank Inc. was recently honored for the 14th consecutive year with the “Gold Lender Award” from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as Kentucky’s top volume SBA 7a Community Bank lender in federal fiscal year 2021–22.