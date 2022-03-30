Who's Who for April 2022

New Hires & Promotions

Joel McCullough has joined the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department as new commissioner of health.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has appointed Sam Meaux as first chair and Charlotte Turley as vice chair of the city’s Racial Justice and Equality Commission.

Eastern Kentucky University has named Tom Martin as the ninth dean of the College of Business.

The Lexington Theological Seminary has appointed Jon Barnes as new director of the Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative. The seminary also announced that Sharon Ellis Davis will serve as visiting professor of pastoral leadership and ethics beginning this month.

Kendall Anderson has been named the executive director of Camp Horsin’ Around, a Central Kentucky non-profit organization that pro- vides an outdoor camp adventure for children whose health is compromised or have special needs.

Hallie Hardy has been named executive director of Horse Country, Inc.

Baptist Health Richmond has added Jill S. Williams and Mike Park to its administrative board of directors.

Jill Holloway Smith was named associate vice president for alumni engagement and executive director of the UK Alumni Association.

Keeneland has named lifelong horseman and former trainer William “Buff” Bradley to the new position of associate of sales development.

Alexander H. Gardner has joined the McBrayer law firm in Lexington as an associate. Justin Thomas has also joined the firm as a billing clerk.

Bluegrass Tomorrow has named new board members for 2022 including Morehead State University President Jay Morgan and Transylvania University President Brien Lewis. Also approved were Houston Hall, David Gilliam, Liz Hodge, David Duttlinger, Katherine Osborne and Sonia Sanders.

Kismet Marketing has welcomed two new team members: Emily Rice as account coordinator and Brock Johnson as graphic designer.

ABC 36 announced the hiring of a new leader of the news department for WTVQ ABC 36. Longtime TV journalist Miranda Combs will take the post.

Kudos

Blue Grass Airport has been selected as one of six recipients of the 2022 Airport Business Projects of the Year. Airport Business is a North American aviation publication focusing on operations and technology innovation.

Author and Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson has been named the recipient of the 2022 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work — Poetry for her book “Perfect Black.”

Restaurateur Ouita Michel has been named a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Southeast region.

Baird, an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets and private equity firm, announced plans to move its Lexington-based private wealth management office into a larger space in the fall. The new location is The Offices at City Center, a Webb Companies property. The address is 100 W. Main St., Ste. 500.

Berea College has joined the Collegiate Conference of the South following USA South separation. Nine member institutions of the USA South Athletic Conference (USAS) have officially formed and have been approved by the NCAA as a new Division III athletic conference, following a planned separation of USAS. This new conference, the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS), will include Agnes Scott College, Belhaven University, Berea College, Covenant College, Huntingdon College, LaGrange College, Maryville College, Piedmont University, and Wesleyan College.

F.C. Tucker Company, Indiana’s largest independently owned real estate firm is opening the doors to its first-ever Lexington-based office — F.C. Tucker Bluegrass. Located at 3094 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 101 in Lexington, F.C. Tucker Bluegrass will provide comprehensive residential real estate services to central Kentucky residents.