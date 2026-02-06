Who's Who for February 2026

NEW HIRES & PROMOTIONS

Bell Engineering, a privately owned engineering and landscape architecture firm, announced the addition of Megan Hogan, certified professional services marketer, and David Howell, professional engineer, as principals.

The Kentucky Film Leadership Council has named Meg Fister as executive director of the Kentucky Film Office.

Saint Joseph Health announced the hiring of Terrence (Terry) Wooten, MHA, as the new president of Saint Joseph Hospital on Harrodsburg Road.

Saint Joseph Health has welcomed Samantha Barry, MSN, FNP-C, to its team at Saint Joseph Medical Group – Gastroenterology in Lexington.

Kelly Fink has joined Joseph and Joseph Architects as a project manager.

The Lexington office of Stites & Harbison, PLLC has promoted attorney Gentry C. Collins to member (partner) and announced the addition of Jacob Baird to the firm’s Torts & Insurance Practice Service Group.

Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects announced the promotion of Jennifer Cash, AIA, and Allison Commings, AIA, KYCID, LEED AP, to principals of the firm.

Attorney Keeana Sajadi Boarman has joined Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC’s Lexington office as an equity member.

Vance Marshall has joined Republic Bank as vice president, senior commercial banking officer.

Jeffrey White, PHR, announced he will retire from his role as executive director of The Nest – Center for Women, Children, and Families at the end of June 2026.

Marissa Emery, DDS, DMD, has joined the staff of Arnold Dental.

Kismet Marketing has welcomed to its team art director Julie White and designer Ally Davis.

Jennifer Alimento has joined Community Ventures as business development specialist for the Central Kentucky region.

Tom Harris, APR, has been elected to the board of directors for Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN), the state association of charitable nonprofits. Harris joins nonprofit advocates and leaders on the KNN board, including newly appointed officers: Chair Eileen O’Brien, attorney with Osborne Family Law; Vice Chair Mason Dyer, president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities; Treasurer Marcey Ansley, executive director of The Hearing & Speech Center; and Secretary Marian Guinn, president of MG Coaching & Consulting.

KUDOS

Republic Bank & Trust Company was recognized as one of America’s Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This marks the third consecutive year Republic has received the honor.

Saint Joseph Health announced the launch of a Community Paramedicine Program, the first hospital-based program of its kind in Lexington and one of only a few in Kentucky. The program focuses on reducing hospital readmissions for patients with sepsis, pneumonia, COPD and heart failure — conditions most likely to result in rehospitalization.

Simon Law, PLLC, a new business and construction law firm founded by attorney Nathan Simon, has opened in Lexington to serve contractors and closely held businesses nationwide.

Dinsmore & Shohl announced that 15 attorneys from the firm’s Lexington office have earned recognition on the 2026 Kentucky Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Those honored as Super Lawyers include Mindy Barfield, Anthony Bonner, Christopher R. Cashen, Chauncey S.R. Curtz, Barbara B. Edelman, Ellen Arvin Kennedy, Grahmn N. Morgan, John R. Rhorer Jr., and Terri R. Stallard. Those on the Rising Stars list include Houston Bragg, Kyle Bunnell, Seth Church, Kristeena L. Johnson, Sara A. Johnston, and Donald C. Morgan. Additionally, four associates in Lexington have been promoted to senior associate: Kyle Bunnell, Cassandra Carter, Seth Church, and Donald Morgan.

Commerce Lexington announced the members of its 2026 Ambassador Committee, a selected group of volunteers who serve as official representatives and advocates of the Chamber. Those individuals include representatives from Tresane, LLC; Bluegrass Builders and Remodel; Stock Yards Bank; BACK Construction; TOPS Marketing; Lexington Legends; Field & Main Bank; the University of Kentucky; Christian Appalachian Project; Hubbard Mechanical; Commonwealth Credit Union; Servpro; Realty One Group Bluegrass; Haymaker Company; Express Employment Professionals; Parsons & Howard Insurance Group; Lamar Advertising; 46Solutions; Men In Kilts Lexington (2026 Committee Chair); Old National Bank; Human Interest; Nimlok Kentucky; Independence Bank (Chair-Elect); Anderson & Rodgers Construction; RSR Benefits; ISAFE Complete; Churchill McGee LLP; South Central Bank; LW Office Furniture Warehouse; and Colonial Life.

The University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment awarded Erin Haramoto the Master Teacher Award for her significant dedication to teaching.

Lifepoint Health announced that its four Central Kentucky hospitals are strengthening their collaboration by unifying under a new name and brand, Centerpoint Health. Each hospital will carry the Centerpoint name along with its city: Centerpoint Health – Versailles, Centerpoint Health – Paris, Centerpoint Health – Winchester, and Centerpoint Health – Georgetown.

Commerce Lexington announced its annual awards recognizing community impact and volunteerism. The Volunteer of the Year Award recipient is Debbie Smith of Cherry Bekaert LLP, while the Community Impact Award will be presented to the partners of the Central Kentucky Business Park Authority, the first public, multi-county regional business park in Central Kentucky.

