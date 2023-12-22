Who's Who for January 2024

New Hires & Promotions

Frontier Nursing University has named current Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO) Paula Alexander-Delpech, Ph.D., PMHNPBC, APRN, as the university’s first Dean for Inclusive Excellence and Student Success. Tanya Belcher, DNP, CNM has been named new CDIO for the university.

The Haymaker Company has announced the addition of Michael Wilder, CCIM, CPM®, to its real estate team.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC, welcomed the returns of attorneys Ken Gish and Elizabeth Ann Johnson and the following new attorneys to its Lexington office: Harlee Havens, Brandon Lira, John Paul Stilz, and Conner Wehrle.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in Lexington recently welcomed Mohamed Ayan, MD, to its practice.

Commercial general contractor and construction management company Elaine Allen has promoted Darius McCoy to senior project manager.

The AME Group has welcomed Victor Szwilski as a strategic advisor for business IT and cybersecurity services.

GRW, one of the region’s longest-serving engineering, architectural, and geospatial design firms, has appointed Chris Hammer, professional engineer, as its new president and chief operating officer.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., announced that Mark Smith has been promoted to the position of executive vice president, chief credit officer Jeremy Clark has been promoted to the position of senior vice president, loan review manager. James J. Gartner will be retiring from Community Trust Bank as executive vice president, chief credit officer.

Recent University of Kentucky graduate Faiza Hyder has joined Joseph & Joseph Architects as an intern.

Kentucky American Water has announced that Charlie Boland has been named senior manager of business development for the company.

WTVQ/ABC36 announced the appointment of Chris Mossman as its new general manager, succeeding a retiring Chris Aldridge.

Central Bank has announced the following new hires: Brad Noel as vice president, commercial lending officer IV; Tim Sprague as vice president, cash management officer II; and Ben L. Little as retail banking officer II.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Lillian (Kay) Webb, Ph.D., to its board of directors.

The Bluegrass Workforce Innovation Board has appointed Tiffanie Reeves as its new director of workforce services under the Bluegrass Area Development District.

Kudos

For the third year in a row, Stock Yards Bank & Trust has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For by American Banker and Best Companies Group.

Lexmark has been named a leader in the 2023 Sustainability Vendor Landscape report by global print and market insight research firm Quocirca. Lexmark was also a leader in the Quocirca 2022 Sustainability Vendor Landscape.

University of Kentucky professor and author Frank X Walker has been named the grand prize winner of the 2023 Black Authors Matter Children’s Book Awards.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System is extending its thanks to Larry Ferguson, Ph.D., for serving as KCTCS acting president from Feb. to Dec. 2023. Dr. Ferguson was asked to serve as acting president after the departure of Dr. Paul Czarapata in February.

Alltech has been awarded a silver medal from EcoVadis — putting it in the top 25% of sustainable companies globally. Alltech has also earned the EcoVadis platinum medal for its production site in Springfield, Kentucky, which puts it in the top 1% of the over 200,000 businesses assessed by EcoVadis. Alltech Coppens, which produces industrial feeds for the aquaculture sector, earned gold-medal status, putting it in the top 7% of sustainable companies globally.

The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers honored Hebron-based Skilcraft as its Small Manufacturer of the Year at the organization’s 2023 Awards Dinner on Nov. 2 in Bowling Green.

The AME Group has ranked among the Top 250 Managing Security Services Providers for 2023, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

Holly Hill & Co.’s Chef Ouita Michel was recently honored by Women Leading Kentucky with the Martha Layne Collins Award and an Honorary Membership in the University of Kentucky’s Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Kentucky Extension Association of Family Consumer Services.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale strengthened its commitment to students in Kentucky recently with an agreement to bring the expertise of a doctoral research university to qualified community college students throughout the commonwealth by providing the option to earn their bachelor’s degrees remotely and at a lower cost in 12 academic programs.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail (KBT) has received the 2023 Traverse Award for Excellence in Kentucky Tourism from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association for its digital marketing campaign, “Book Now, Bourbon Later.” The campaign helped put the KBT in front of 378,000 people for more than 1 million views.

Dickinson Wright announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey, and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

TIME Magazine and Statista have recognized Dinsmore & Shohl LLP on its inaugural list of “America’s Top Law Firms.” The list recognizes the 150 most recommended law firms in the United States.

Bank of America has named The Nest of Lexington as the 2023 Neighborhood Builders® awardee for its work advancing economic mobility and building up underserved neighborhoods in Lexington. The nonprofit will receive $200,000 in flexible funding and leadership training as part of the award.

CHI Saint Joseph Health has been recognized as one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems™ according to an independent quality analysis based on a scorecard provided by PINC AI™, the technology and services brand of Premier, Inc., and reported by Fortune magazine.

Rupp Arena is the number 33 ranked arena in the U.S. and 57 worldwide based on tickets sold to non-sporting events for 2023, according to Pollstar Magazine. Rupp finished ahead of arenas in major markets including San Francisco, Cincinnati, Louisville, Denver, and more, moving up 14 spots nationally since last year’s rankings.