Who's Who for July 2025

New Hires & Board Selections

Olivia Graham recently graduated from the University of Kentucky class of 2025 and has been named marketing coordinator at Kismet Marketing.

Truist Financial Corporation has appointed Jonathan Pruzan to its board of directors. Pruzan will also serve on the board's risk committee.

Michelle Trawick, Ph.D., a Logan County native and former Western Kentucky University administrator, has been selected as the new president of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Kentucky American Water has named Alicia Jacobs manager of its water quality and environmental compliance.

Valvoline Inc. welcomed its new chief financial officer, Kevin Willis.

In advance of the opening of Gatton Park on the Town Branch, it has hired Donald Miller as park director.

The Kentucky Association of School Administrators has selected Scott Hawkins as its new executive director of coaching and mentoring.

Equestrian Events, Inc., a nonprofit charitable organization that supports the development of equestrian sports, recently named Vanessa Coleman as chief competition and operating officer.

alt32 architecture has welcomed Joe Cavallo, AIA as senior architect to its team.

Attorney Matthew T. Roddy has joined Stites & Harbison, PLLC in Lexington.

Kudos

Commerce Lexington recently recognized Lynda Bebrowsky for her 25 years of service to Commerce Lexington and the community.

Three Asbury University alumni (Rosie Gary ’20, Kevin Maldonado ’24, and D.T. Slouman ’97) earned national recognition by winning Emmy Awards for their contributions to NBC’s coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad. Their work helped secure multiple Emmy Awards at the 2025 Sports Emmy ceremony. These wins highlight the continued success of Asbury’s Media Communication graduates in national broadcast media.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC again ranked in the Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” for 2025 in the medium company category. The firm has made the list 19 times — 11 of those in the Top 10.

Benchmark Litigation also named Stites & Harbison, PLLC Litigation Firm of the Year for Kentucky at its 2025 Benchmark US Awards Gala. This is the fifth time the firm has received the honor.

Chambers USA also selected 23 Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorneys in Kentucky and Tennessee for inclusion in their 2025 guide, which ranks the top law firms and leading attorneys in the United States.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Mandy Wilson Decker has been honored on the 2025 “Top 250 Women in IP” list for the 11th time. Decker is the only attorney honored in Kentucky.

Managing Intellectual Property magazine named 10 Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorneys to the 2025 “IP Stars” list. Lexington attorneys honored included Michael S. Hargis, Mandy Wilson Decker, and Warren D. Schickli.

McBrayer PLLC announced that two of its members, Mark Fenzel and Jack Wheat, ranked as Band 1 Attorneys in the 2025 edition of Chambers and Partners USA Guide. This elite recognition places them among the top attorneys in the nation within their respective practice areas.

Golden Apple Fruit Market - Lexington, Mom-Mom’s Lavender, and Peyton Plant Farm, all located in Fayette County, have been accepted into the 2025 Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market Program, which is celebrating its 30th year.

The Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has selected Michelle Spriggs, center director of the Kentucky SBDC in Eastern Kentucky, as the 2025 Kentucky SBDC State Star.

The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame welcomed the following as its 2025 inductees: Master distiller, civic leader, and philanthropist Craig Beam; pioneering Prohibition-era distiller the late Mary Dowling; Larry Ebersold, a key architect of the craft distillery boom; retired Kentucky State Senate majority leader Damon Thayer; and Chris Morris, Woodford Reserve master distiller emeritus. Morris will also receive the prestigious Parker Beam Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrious career in Kentucky’s signature spirits industry dating back to 1976.

The Lexington Freedom Train, in partnership with LexArts, announced the unveiling of Towards Freedom, a powerful new monument by internationally renowned sculptor Basil Watson. The sculpture honors Lewis and Harriet Hayden — two formerly enslaved Lexingtonians who became nationally recognized abolitionists — and commemorates the bravery of those who journeyed to freedom via Kentucky’s Underground Railroad.

Central Kentucky Cancer Care at Georgetown Community Hospital recently celebrated the opening of a new infusion center to expand comprehensive cancer care to patients in Scott County and surrounding communities.

Through donations from Colonels in Kentucky and around the world, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels announced it will award $2.5 million to support 333 charities throughout the commonwealth. This year’s Good Works Program will positively impact more than 4 million Kentuckians.

GALLS®, the nation's leading uniform and tactical gear supplier serving America's public safety and military professionals, announced its acquisition of Pittsburgh Public Safety Supply, Inc., a regional provider of public safety uniforms and gear.