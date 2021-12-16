Who's Who for January 2022

New Hires & Promotions

FoodChain, a Lexington nonprofi t that connects the community to fresh food through education and demonstration of sustainable food systems, has named Chaquenta Neal as its new executive director.

Mark Mains, assistant director of Kentucky 4-H, has been named as new director of workforce and equity initiatives within the UK Cooperative Extension Service.

After serving more than four years as president of Baptist Health Paducah, Chris Roty has been named chief operating officer at Baptist Health Lexington.

Madeline Flynn has joined investment adviser firm Ballast in the role of director of communications.

Full-service commercial real estate brokerage and property management services firm NAI Isaac has announced the promotion of Jonathan Keller to property manager.

Leigh House has joined the architectural design staff at Omni Architects as a production team member.

Kathy Love, MHA, has been named president of Saint Joseph East, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health.

Kentucky American Water has announced the appointment of Erik Hall as construction project manager.

Lindsey Brady has joined the Wiser Strategies team as a writer and content manager. LaDonna Roberts also joined as office coordinator.

Kudos

Buffalo Trace Distillery has been awarded Level II arboretum accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum. The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta at various levels of development, capacity and professionalism. Buffalo Trace Distillery is also now recognized as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants.

Alongside 26 others, two outstanding Fayette County volunteers will be honored by Gov. Andy Beshear and Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander at the 26th Annual Governor’s Service Awards recognizing volunteerism and service contributions across the commonwealth. Nancy Johnson, RN, representing Surgery on Sunday, a nonprofit medical organization providing free surgery to those who otherwise could not afford treatment, will receive the Adult Volunteer Service Award. Habitat for Humanity volunteer Mark Reynolds, will receive the Senior Volunteer Service award.

Commonwealth Credit Union has received the 2020 Business Impact Award from Louisville Business First. As Kentuckians grappled with the constantly evolving situation due to COVID-19, Commonwealth Credit Union stepped up and took action, allocating $5 million for their member assistance program. This included a low-interest loan with deferred payment options, and the ability to defer loan payments, including mortgage loans, to a later date.

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation recently recognized John Dvorak, M.D., as the 2021 Physician of the Year, and James Mullins, APRN, as the 2021 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year. Dvorak, of Lexington, is medical director of the Robotic Surgery Program at Saint Joseph Hospital, and Mullins, of Nicholasville, is a nurse practitioner with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology.

VisitLEX earned Best in Show along with three gold, four silver and three bronze awards at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) fall conference, which was held November 10-12 in Louisville. Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX, was also honored by the association as KTIA’s Member of the Year for her tireless work on behalf of the statewide tourism industry.

The Lexington Parking Authority (LPA) was recognized by the International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI) with 2021 IPMI Awards of Excellence for the Helix Parking Structure Water Quality Improvement project. IPMI Awards of Excellence showcase outstanding parking and transportation facilities and innovative programs to further the parking, transportation and mobility industry.