Who's Who for January 2023

New Hires & Promotions

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. announced his plans to retire at the end of January. Blevins will remain in office until then to allow newly elected Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diane McCord Hanna time to appoint a successor.

Stites & Harbison PLLC announced the addition of attorneys Bailey Browning and Kyle Schroader to its Lexington office.

LEXPARK executive director Gary A. Means, CAPP, has been named as chair of the International Parking & Mobility Institute 2022-23 board of directors.

Sherry Powers has been named new provost and chief academic officer at Asbury University. Powers spent the past six years of her career at Eastern Kentucky University as dean of the College of Education and Applied Human Sciences.

Wiser Strategies, a Lexington-based marketing and public relations firm, has announced the addition of Brandalin Foster as communication strategist.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust has bolstered its senior leadership team with the promotion of John M. Fidler to the position of chief investment officer.

Elder Law Guidance, The Elder Law Practice of Scott E. Collins PLLC, has promoted Sarah-James Sendor to associate attorney after being admitted to the Kentucky Bar in October.

Asio Capital, an employee-owned wealth management firm, has named Bryce Goldbach, CFA, as portfolio manager and wealth strategist.

Rick Carrico is returning to his home state to take the position of chief financial officer for Baptist Health, Kentucky’s largest health system. Carrico will be replacing Steve Oglesby, who will be retiring after nearly 30 years of service.

Commerce Lexington Inc. has promoted Amy Carrington Stout to vice president of leadership development.

Chassity Cunningham has joined Crosshair as vice president of media.

The Lexington Legends has hired former MLB player Barry Lyons as the club’s new manager. Lyons, who enjoyed a 14-year professional baseball career, will begin his new role with the Legends in January.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has announced that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to executive vice president and central region president effective January 3. Larry W. Jones will be retiring from Community Trust Bank on December 31 as the central region president. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles market president, a position currently held by Dollins.

WesBanco has promoted Abdul Muhammad to central Kentucky market president.

Award-winning architecture and interior design firm, EOP Architects, announced the promotions of Jason Dunn, AIA, LLED AP, and Andrew Moore, AIA, LEED AP BDC+C, to principal in their Lexington office. The following architects were also promoted to associates in the EOP Lexington office: Kelly Fink, assoc. AIA; Rachel Hinson, assoc. AIA; Ye Leon Jin, assoc. AIA; Joey McDaniel, assoc. AIA; and Lesley Thomas, IIDA.

Kudos

Lexington has been recognized as one of best cities in the nation for equality. The city ranked among the top 4% of municipalities nationwide for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a national civil rights organization.

Olaoluwakiitan (Kiitan) Adedeji, 14, Lafayette High School, has been chosen as the inaugural 2022 Lexington Youth Poet Laureate by a panel of esteemed judges, that included the current Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson.

The 2023 edition of Benchmark Litigation named Stites & Harbison PLLC attorneys Daniel Danford, William Gorton, III, Gregory Parsons, and Ashley Ward as “Litigation Stars,” and attorney Cassidy Rosenthal as a “Future Star” in Kentucky.

Lexington Clinic hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking event for its new facility on South Broadway. The groundbreaking ushered in construction of the 53,096-square foot facility that will house the following departments in the near future: orthopedics, neurology/ neurosurgery, pain medicine, rheumatology, radiology, hand/physical therapy, and administration.

Jessie Schook has been named vice president of Workforce and Economic Development for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System after a nationwide search.

Janette Marson, president of the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, announced that Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX, was chosen as the Kentucky 2022 Tourism Director of the Year.

Executive director of the Kentucky Horse Council, Sarah Coleman, was recently named 2022 Friend of the University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs.

Alltech is transforming its annual Alltech ONE Conference in 2023 into a series of international events that will invite collaboration on the greatest challenges facing the agrifood industry. Instead of welcoming the world to Alltech’s home in Lexington, as it has for the past 38 years, the Alltech ONE World Tour will bring the ideas and inspiration of the ONE Conference to communities throughout the world.

Three Commonwealth Compassion: Horses of Hope painted horses raised $278,037 for tornado relief in western Kentucky. The horses — created by students in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green, with help from professional artists — were sponsored by Independence Bank and auctioned off during the LexArts 50th anniversary celebration at Keeneland. The statues will be permanently displayed in the respective communities.

MCF Advisors LLC (MCF) announced that Lexington-based Duncan, Smith & Stilz Certified Public Accounting firm will join the MCF team in January. This will further MCF’s depth and ability to offer a wide range of financial expertise to its clients.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC is now Mansfield Rule Certified for 5.0 Version after completing the 12-month program. Named in honor of Arabella Mansfield, the first woman admitted to practice law in the United States, the Mansfield Rule is a voluntary initiative designed to increase diversity among attorneys within law firms.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For by American Banker and Best Companies Group. The community bank, which has 73 branch offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio, metropolitan markets, was one of only 90 banks featured on the 2022 list.

McBrayer member Jack Wheat recently appeared on the History Channel in the series “The Toys That Built America” in an episode covering the Cabbage Patch Kids craze. As a law student and young lawyer in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Wheat provided legal assistance and representation to the late Martha Nelson Thomas, the Kentucky artist who created the soft sculpture Doll Babies that preceded Cabbage Patch Kids, in an intellectual property suit regarding the provenance of the popular toys.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC announced the offering of a new service to better serve its clients — SKOGOV. The new entity extends the firm’s services to include consulting and lobbying for both legislative and executive branches.