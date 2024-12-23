Who's Who for January 2025

New Hires & Board Selections

Stites & Harbison, PLLC announced the additions of attorneys Harper B. Anderson, Holly A. Couch, and Robert H. Dean to their Lexington office.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP recently welcomed attorneys Riley Ward and Autumn Clark to its Lexington office.

Joe Harvey has joined the team at Shield Environmental Associates, Inc. as an environmental technician.

City National Bank announced the promotions of Brian Cook to branch manager of the Lexington main office and Jennifer Keller to branch manager of the Mt. Sterling branch.

Fairfield Bain, a distinguished equine internal medicine specialist, has joined Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital’s team of veterinarians.

Central Bank announced the naming of Lucy Weaver as vice president, private banking officer III.

Ken Lewis has been elected chair of The Kentucky Distillers’ Association, a 144-year-old nonprofit trade group that unites, promotes, and protects the signature Kentucky bourbon and distilled spirits industry.

Shaker Village recently named H.P. Lovelace as its farm manager. Lovelace has an extensive background in education and agriculture and most recently served as Seedleaf’s farm manager and seed ambassador in Lexington.

The Kentucky Cannabis Industry Alliance announced the appointment of state representative Rachel Roberts as its new executive director.

Court of Appeals Judge J. Christopher McNeill has been named the new deputy chief judge of the Court of Appeals. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Larry E. Thompson appointed Judge McNeill, who will begin serving in the role Jan. 1, 2025. The deputy chief judge provides administrative oversight to the Court of Appeals in the chief judge’s absence.

Kudos

VisitLEX has made a significant impact on the travel industry, earning top honors at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association’s Traverse Awards. The organization, representing more than 900 members across the commonwealth, recognized VisitLEX with an Award of Distinction, for a total of 12 medals for its innovative marketing and public relations campaigns.

Screen Door Press, dedicated to discovering unique, exceptional, and varied voices within Black literary traditions, recently named authors Avery Irons and Toni Ann Johnsons as its two inaugural winners. The authors are awarded $5,000, and their submissions will be published in the 2026 imprint of Screen Door Press, published by the University Press of Kentucky.

Kentucky State University named Tanya Berry as its 2024 Small Farmer of the Year at the 2024 Kentucky Small, Limited-Resource, Minority Farmers Conference. Tanya and her husband, John, own Berry Farms, a greenhouse and produce store in Monticello, KY.

The American Bar Association Health Law Section has ranked Stites & Harbison, PLLC in its 12th Annual Regional Top 10 Law Firm Recognition List. The firm ranked 5th on the South Top 10 list for 2024. Stites & Harbison has been honored 11 consecutive times on the South list.

Lexington Rescue Mission has been awarded a three-year, $150,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to help boost local workforce participation and drive economic empowerment through job training, placement, and mentoring.

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival recently earned recognition from a top industry organization, receiving IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards for Best Video Promotion, Best Sponsor Gift, Best Giveaway Item, and Best Overall Media Relations Campaign.

CLARK Material Handling Company has been honored with the 2024 Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance Destiny Award, recognizing organizations that demonstrate a top-down commitment to safety and a proactive approach to risk management. This marks the eighth year that CLARK has received this distinguished accolade, further solidifying its commitment to workplace safety and employee well-being.

More students across Kentucky can easily transfer to the University of Louisville (UofL) and earn their degree with help from an expanded agreement with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). Through the new agreement, UofL — which already partners with Jefferson Community and Technical College and Elizabethtown Community and Technical College — is working with all 16 KCTCS schools across the commonwealth to help students complete their general education requirements before they transfer. The university is also offering scholarships and providing additional financial aid and advising programming to help transfer students hit the ground running when they get to UofL.

Baptist Health Lexington will benefit from the health system’s overall $100 million “Onward as One” fundraising campaign designed to enhance patient access and experience and to spur innovation. Baptist Health Foundation Lexington raised $21.2 million toward expanding facilities and resources during the campaign.

God’s Pantry Food Bank announced the relocation of its Lexington warehouse and administrative offices to a new facility at 2201 Innovation Drive in Lexington.

RD Property Group, based in Lexington, has announced the development of a 34-acre retail and professional site on Newtown Pike near the I-74/I-65 interchange. The development will feature a 122,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace that will include a pharmacy in addition to their wine and spirits shop and fuel station. Kroger Marketplace marks a $42 million investment in the area that has long been identified as a food desert.