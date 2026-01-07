Who's Who for January 2026

NEW HIRES & PROMOTIONS

James H. Frazier III, long-time managing member at McBrayer PLLC, will become the firm’s first chief executive officer, focusing on strategy, growth, and innovation. Jaron Blandford, a senior leader at the firm, will assume the role of managing member, overseeing daily operations and attorney development.

Anne Tyler Morgan, equity and executive committee member at McBrayer PLLC, has been elected to serve on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Hunter Jones was recently named director of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Division of Agricultural Economic Development.

Jordan Butler has joined the Louisville office of Stites & Harbison PLLC as a member of the torts & insurance practice service group.

Frontier Nursing University dean of student success Paula Alexander-Delpech, PhD, APRN, PMHNP-BC, FAANP, has been appointed to Insight Into Academia’s member editorial board.

Commerce Lexington has promoted Kristie Woodrum to Senior Manager of Investor Development.

Nicole Newsome has been promoted to the position of Winchester Market President of Community Trust Bank, Inc.

Saint Joseph Health has named Wayne Lipson, MD, MBA, as the new chief medical officer for the ministry.

Republic Bank & Trust Company has promoted Emily Miller to managing director of Retail Banking.

Tamara Davis and Caitlin King have joined the board of directors for The Nest – Center for Women, Children & Families.

Jonathon Nunley has joined White Oak Commercial Real Estate as a broker in investment sales and leasing.

Don Mosier has been named next president & CEO of East Kentucky Power Cooperative.

KUDOS

Commerce Lexington has recognized Tyrone Tyra for his 25 years of leading the organization’s award-winning Community & Minority Business Development Program and 35 years altogether with economic development entities.

Commerce Lexington director of marketing, Brett Bibb, has been named to the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ 2025 Under 40 list.

The Lexington Public Library has received a $250,000 gift from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. This gift is part of the corporation’s Carnegie Libraries for the 21st Century initiative.

Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East have again been recognized for clinical excellence for service lines by Healthgrades, a leading resource for consumers searching for a doctor or hospital.

Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond have earned the top rating of “A” for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization.

For the 11th consecutive year, Community Trust Bank, Inc. has earned the Gold Lender Award from the United States Small Business Administration as Kentucky’s top-volume SBA community bank lender in federal fiscal year 2024.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association named Benson Valley Bourbon as the newest member of the non-profit trade group that leads Kentucky’s signature Bourbon and distilled spirits industry.