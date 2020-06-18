Who's Who for July 2020

New Hires & Promotions

Kentucky American Water has announced the appointments of Adam Caswell as director of government affairs and Justin Lane as operations project manager

Deidra Dennie, chief diversity officer at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland, has been named Transylvania University’s new vice president for diversity and inclusion.

William Ben Kibler, MD, FACSM has retired from Lexington Clinic Orthopedics – Sports Medicine after 43 years of dedicated service.

Wrigley Media Group has named Jay Hall as senior vice president, business development.

Katherine Lindsay Gabbard has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company at Scott County Farm Bureau.

United Way of the Bluegrass recently announced the appointments of two new vice presidents to its executive management team. The nonprofit hired Sean Ross as vice president, resource development, and promoted Jonathan Kohn to vice president, community impact.

46Solutions, a division of Davis H. Elliot, providing managed services, audio/video installation and services, cybersecurity and network consulting, announced the hiring of Eric Del Valle as business development manager and Crystal Newton as marketing manager.

Wyatt Terrell has joined investment advisors Ballast, Inc. as paraplanner and director of communications.

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk, has announced the naming of Eric Hale as new principal of Bryan Station High School, and Twanjua Jones as new principal of Morton Middle School.

Kudos

Catherine Collins-Fulea, DNP, CNM, FACNM, and assistant professor at Frontier Nursing University has been officially inducted as the new president of the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM).

Buffalo Trace has been named Tasting Panel Magazine’s Distillery of the Year at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The prestigious award recognizes the single distiller earning the most points, measured by the number and level of awards won in a given year. Spirits entered into the San Francisco World Spirits Competition are judged over four days of highly controlled blind tastings by a panel of more than 40 judges made up of respected, experienced industry experts.

Points of Light and Serve Kentucky recently certified CASA of Lexington as a “Service Enterprise.” CASA of Lexington is part of the very first Service Enterprise cohort that certified in Kentucky. With this certification, CASA joins the top 11 percent of nonprofits nationwide in volunteer management and organizational performance.

The Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors® announced that Mike Inman has been inducted into the National Association of Realtors® Hall of Fame.