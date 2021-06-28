Who's Who for July 2021

New Hires & Promotions

The Fayette County Board of Education has unanimously moved to appoint Demetrus Liggins to be the next superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools. Currently, Liggins, PhD, serves as superintendent of schools in Greenville Independent School District (ISD), an urban district outside of Dallas, Texas.

Nelson Murphy, a financial operations executive with experience in corporate and higher education fi elds, has been named as Transylvania University’s new vice president for finance and business.

Harrison Lane has joined SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate.

Kentucky American Water has appointed Shelley Porter as director of engineering and Ryan Bethel as manager of compliance for Kentucky American Water and Tennessee American Water.

Keeneland has named prominent bloodstock consultant Cormac Breathnach as its new director of sales operations.

Kyle Wicker has joined Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust as a vice president, commercial lender for the Lexington area.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Foundation elected the following three new members to its board: Stephanie Bell, vice president, Government Affairs, Windstream; Chris Perry, president/CEO, Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives; and Pamela Smith-Wright, commissioner (retired), City of Owensboro.

Christopher Andress has joined Central Bank as vice president, senior trust officer, and Ashley Norvell Rodgers has been promoted to cash management officer I, assistant vice president.

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. in Lexington announced that Kathy D. Meade has joined the bank in the role of vice president, chief compliance officer, and Larra E. Freeman has joined the bank in the role of universal banker at its Southland branch.

Kristel Jensen, most recently retail regional manager of Fifth Third Bank in Chicago, joins the Kentucky leadership team as retail executive.

alt32 + Cox Architecture has welcomed Jill Annarino Farfan, AIA to the team as project architect at its Lexington headquarters.

As part of plans to elevate and expand the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, event officials announced Jennifer Cissell will join the festival team as the new vice president of operations and administration.

“The Lee and Hayley Show” has announced the addition of Jacqueline Nie as the show’s new director of marketing.

Lexington Christian Academy has announced the hiring of Diana W. Clark as the school’s new director of development.

Integrity/Architecture has welcomed architectural designer Abby Davis and marketing coordinator Emily Browning.

Lexington Clinic Beaumont has welcomed Erika Boyd, MD, FAAP. Boyd will provide pediatric services, including well-child checkups, sports physicals and visits for acute and chronic illnesses for children of all ages.

Office Resources, Inc., has announced the following recent organizational adjustments: Pam Freeman will transition from CFO to CFO and CAO; Caitlin Neal’s role will expand from director of sales to vice president of sales; Paula Smith will transition from manager of design to director of design; and Keith Holland will transition from vice president of operation to COO.

Kudos

Dean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) has announced the formal retirement of Doug Dean from public accounting. Dean was the founder of Dean Dorton and continues to serve as a tax director