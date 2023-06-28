Who's Who for July 2023

New Hires & Promotions

Big Ass Fans has appointed JJ Rodgers as the company's new vice president of finance.

Chief Justice of the Commonwealth, Laurance B. VanMeter, announced that Katie C. Comstock will be the next director of the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts.

CHI Saint Joseph Health has named Cathy Lowe, DNP, MBA, RN, CEN, as the new vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer (CNO) at Saint Joseph Hospital. CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Neurology in Lexington also added Kelly Taylor, DNP, APRN, AGCNSBC, to its team of caregivers.

Sydney Cornett has joined the team at Lexington Event Company as an event producer.

Community Ventures has tapped Lexington native Krista Buckel to fill the nonprofit's director of brand experience position.

Traditional Bank has welcomed mortgage loan officer Amy Workman to its Lexington lending team.

Leah Taylor joined Whitaker Bank as AVP commercial and residential loan officer.

Cody King has joined Dinsmore & Shohl's Lexington office as an associate focusing on commercial litigation.

Lexmark International, Inc. has named Tonya Jackson senior vice president and chief people officer. Billy Spears will succeed Jackson as senior vice president and chief product delivery officer.

Longtime Keeneland Library director Becky Ryder will retire as of Oct. 31 after more than a decade at the helm of the globally renowned Thoroughbred information repository and public research facility. Roda Ferraro, who formerly served as Head Librarian at Keeneland Library and recently curated its popular "The Heart of the Turf: Racing's Black Pioneers" exhibit, has been named to succeed Ryder.

Dr. Kyle Lee, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Lexington, announced Rob Rumpke has been appointed as the president of Lexington Catholic High School for the academic year 2023-24. Lexington Catholic also announced that Mike Menifee will be the next leader of the High School Girls' Basketball Program.

CLARK Material Handling Company has appointed J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for its North America operations.

The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has named John (Scott) Radcliffe as chair of the Department of Animal and Food Sciences.

Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority (LFCPA) executive director Gary A. Means, CAPP, has accepted a new position with Pivot Parking as executive vice president.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has promoted Tonya Maynard to the position of vice president, internal audit supervisor.

Senator Amanda Mays-Bledsoe, R-Lexington, has been appointed to the newly formed Health and Human Services Delivery System Task Force.

Brett Bibb has joined Commerce Lexington Inc. as its new director of marketing.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has named Liz Rodgers as Lexington's third chief information officer.

Liz Buckler has recently joined RE/MAX Elite Realty, contributing her knowledge and experience to their roster of talented professionals in Lexington, Nicholasville, Danville, and Richmond.

Travis Rose and Gabe Measner have joined SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate as associate advisors.

Adam Legate of VFG Wealth Management and Benefit Solutions has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer, RIA, and custodial platforms.

Kudos

The American Bar Association Health Law Section has ranked Stites & Harbison, PLLC in its Tenth Annual Regional Top 10 Law Firm Recognition List. The firm ranked 8th in the inaugural National Top 10 list and 4th in the South Top 10 list. Stites & Harbison has been honored nine consecutive times in the South list. The firm also ranked in the Top 10 "Best Places to Work in Kentucky" for 2023 in the medium company category. Chambers USA selected 25 Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorneys in Kentucky and Tennessee for inclusion in their 2023 guide. The following Lexington attorneys are included in Chambers USA 2023 as leaders in their field: William T. Gorton III, Mandy Wilson Decker, and Warren D. Schickli.

Dickinson Wright has received nine practice rankings in The Legal 500 United States 2023 edition. Lexington attorney Brian Johnson was recognized in the editorial as "Recommended Lawyers" in the areas of General Commercial Disputes and Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense. Dickinson Wright was also listed as a "Firm to Watch" for Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation.

Continuing Care Hospital has been selected as a recipient of the 2023 Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) Quality Award. The KHA Quality Awards recognize hospital leadership and innovation in quality, safety, and commitment to patient care.

Dinsmore & Shohl Lexington's corporate partner Laura Holoubek has been named to serve on the community board for Independence Bank in Lexington. Litigation associate Kyle Bunnell of Dinsmore & Shohl's Lexington office was recently elected vice chair of the Kentucky Bar Association's Young Lawyers Division.

Baptist Health Lexington security officer Nathan Simmons was honored with the BEE Award for showing compassion while going above and beyond to help a patient.

Time Out Magazine, a global publication found in 333 cities in 59 countries worldwide, has named Lexington as its number one LGBTQ+ friendly town in the U.S.

Baptist Health Lexington recently announced members and officers for its 2023 Administrative Board. Kristi Lykins, co-owner of Farmer's Jewelry, is serving as chair. Herb Miller, retired president of Columbia Gas of Kentucky, is serving as vice chair. Other board members are Dave Baker, sports anchor at WKYT-TV; Brooke Bentley, chair of the School of Nursing at Eastern Kentucky; Jeff Foxx, MD, Family Practice Associates of Lexington; Holly Hall, MD, Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine; Mark Johnson, senior minister at Central Baptist Church; Melissa Stewart, attorney at Rose, Grasch, Camenisch, Mains, PLLC; Kim Sweazy, external affairs analyst at Toyota Motor North America; Craig Turner, founder, Red Draw Development; Randall Vaughn, FAIA, vice president at Gray Architects & Engineers, PSC.

LexArts' Phil Jun has been recognized by Leadership Lexington with its Distinguished Leader Award.

Eastern Kentucky University's Lilley Cornett Woods will be the fourth natural area in Kentucky to be inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN). The OGFN currently has over 210 forests across 36 states within its network.