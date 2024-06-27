Who's Who for July 2024

New Hires, Promotions & Appointments

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival welcomed Chris Morris (Brown-Forman), Trevor Bowles (Maker’s Mark), and Stacey Phelps (Bardstown Tourism) to its board of directors. These additions follow the election of Cordell Lawrence (Eastern Light Distilling) as board chair earlier this year.

Traditional Bank has promoted Chas Sargent to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) following the retirement of Mike Hendrix, who served as the bank’s CFO for 28 years.

Colin Buckner has joined McBrayer’s Lexington office as an associate. Alison Begor, SHRM-SCP, joined the firm’s Lexington office as the Chief Human Resources Officer.

Marty L. Sutherland, Professor of Engineering and Electronics Technology at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, was selected as the new Occupational, Technical Education Faculty Regent to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents.

CHI Saint Joseph Health has named Christy Spitser as the interim Market President, replacing Anthony Houston, Ed.D., FACHE.

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky elected the following new directors for the coming year: Julie Kugler-Ackley (Crescent Springs), Co-chair Communications Committee; Karen Brown (Union), Membership Chair; Verna Cahoon (Louisville), Education Chair; Nikki Chambers (Hopkinsville), Natural Resources Chair; Elizabeth Hawks (Wingfield); and Laura Weinstein (Louisville), Voter Services Chair.

Fayette County Public Schools announced that Matt Noblin has been selected as the next principal of Sandersville Elementary School.

CLARK Material Handling announced the promotions of Anthony Nash to Vice President of Manufacturing, and Dan Kaiser to Vice President of Finance.

The Asbury University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has named Randy Crist as the new Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field.

Valvoline Inc. recently promoted Amanda Potts, Director, Franchise Marketing; James Weitlauf, Director, Application Development; and Nicole Ewing, Director, Integrated Channel Marketing.

KPFF Consulting Engineers has announced the opening of its Lexington office under the leadership of Chris Day, PE, who will deliver on a commitment to structural engineering excellence within the region.

Haymaker Company announced the addition of Jack Hamilton as a Sales/Leasing Associate.

Bluegrass Realtors® has named Richard Gibbens as the new CEO for the association and Imagine MLS in Lexington.

Kentucky Christian University announced the appointment of Ricky Kempton as the new Head Bass Fishing Coach.

Owen County Circuit Court Clerk Margaret Forsee has been chosen by her colleagues to lead the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks.

Patrice Perlman has joined Pella Corporation as a Trade Sales Representative.

Kudos

Frontier Nursing University will hold its 14th annual Diversity Impact Conference on July 18-19. The event, being held on Zoom, brings together renowned thought leaders addressing the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the healthcare workforce, particularly for those working in underserved and rural communities.

Commerce Lexington announced its recognition in the Business Facilities 2024 Economic Development Organization Awards for its dedication to fostering public and private collaboration in support of Greater Lexington’s first-ever Regional Competitiveness Plan. The plan is a collaborative effort aimed at making the 9-county Bluegrass Region more competitive for jobs and talent by focusing on 7 action items over the next 3-5 years.

Commonwealth Credit Union has been named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. This marks the sixth consecutive recognition for Commonwealth Credit Union, earning a spot in this year’s top 20.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced that 15 grassroots organizations active in violence prevention are receiving grants from One Lexington. The following organizations, all providing a variety of approaches to helping young people, received funding: Charlotte Court Inc. (CCI); Community Inspired Solutions; Exhilarating Inc.; FoodChain Inc.; HEARTS for Basketball; Casa de la Cultura Hispana de Lexington; Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families; Kentucky Foundation for Black Women and Families; Lexington Raven Football; Lexington Leadership Foundation; Lexington Rescue Mission; MPower Rhythm; NAMI Kentucky; Operation Making A Change (OMAC); Resolve Fitness; and Trauma Informed Counseling Center (TICC).

Town Branch Commons, a city project led by Gresham Smith engineers, and based upon SCAPE Landscape Architecture’s design concept, has received the National Recognition Award in the American Council of Engineering Companies 2024 Engineering Excellence Awards competition. This is the third national award the project has received.

The Chambers USA guide, rankers of the top law firms and leading attorneys in the U.S., selected the following Lexington Stites & Harbison attorneys as leaders in their field for Kentucky: Bankruptcy/Restructuring – Chrisandrea L. Turner; Environment, Natural Resources & Utilities: – William T. Gorton III; Intellectual Property – Mandy Wilson Decker and Warren D. Schickli.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC also announced it ranked in the Top 20 “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” for 2024 in the medium company category. The firm has made the list 18 times — 10 of those in the Top 10. “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” is hosted by the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management in conjunction with The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Managing Intellectual Property magazine has named nine Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorneys to the 2024 “IP Stars” list. The following Lexington attorneys were included: Mandy Wilson Decker, Warren D. Schickli, Patrick M. Torre, and Michael S. Hargis.

Bluegrass Care Navigators announced the receipt of a generous grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels to purchase four portable oxygen concentrators. These essential medical supplies will bring comfort and ease to hospice patients.

Kentucky’s Joy Ride campaign has won a silver ADDY on the national level in the American Advertising Federation’s ADDY Awards for its illustrated poster campaign. Kentucky advertising agency COOMER created the Joy Ride campaign which encourages out-of-state travelers to explore the backroads and visit the small towns in the Bluegrass region.

Alice Lloyd College and Asbury University announced a partnership with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System that will help community college students transfer to the university to earn a bachelor’s degree. The agreement means that the institutions are committed to a seamless transfer experience and providing necessary student support for a successful experience.

Envisage Wealth Advisors congratulates Adam Howard, CFP®, on attaining the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification.

After eight years of dedicated service, Executive Director Bill Goodman has announced his retirement from Kentucky Humanities, an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Kentucky APEX Accelerator announced the recent graduates of the 2024 Construction Diversity Accelerator. Graduates from Lexington were as follows: Quaynell King, Stevies Repair Solutions; Deron Seals, Elaine Allen; Andre Wilson, DAW Cleaning Services; and Justin Young, Done It All Construction. Brooke Taylor of ACE Consulting Company in Nicholasville was also a graduate.