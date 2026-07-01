Who's Who for July 2026

NEW HIRES & PROMOTIONS

McBrayer PLLC announced that Stephanie Zimdahl has joined the firm in its Lexington office.

God’s Pantry Food Bank has appointed Danielle Bozarth, the organization’s current chief operating officer, as interim president and CEO.

Centerpoint Health has named Katherine “Kathy” Leigh, RN, BSN, MBA, CPHQ, as chief nursing officer for Centerpoint Health – Winchester.

Jennifer Mueller recently joined Thoroughbred Architects and Engineers as director of business development.

Traditional Bank announced the promotion of Jonathan Kosier to the role of mortgage lender.

Truist Bank recently promoted Luke Summe to assistant vice president, commercial banker.

Mitchell West, PA-C, has joined Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology at Harrodsburg Road in Lexington.

Equity Management Group, Inc. announced the promotion of Jason J. Taylor to president. Lev Orlov has joined the firm as chief operating officer, and Bret Caller will assume the role of chief executive officer.

Shield Environmental Associates Inc. welcomed new employees John Eisiminger and Kyler Jones to its Lexington office.

KUDOS

Leadership Kentucky announced the members of its 2026 class. The class comprises 52 participants from across the state representing public and private sectors.

New Lexington members include: Aaron Bivens, Thoroughbred Architects and Engineers; Angela Evans, the Fayette County Attorney’s Office; Cam Freeman, Truist; Lindsay Jasinski, the University of Kentucky; Mel Kimmel, Kentucky American Water; Daryl Love, Everent Health; Allen McDaniel, Downtown Lexington Partnership; Katherine Paisley, Exacta Systems LLC; and Terry Wooten, CHI Saint Joseph Hospital.

The Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers announced that Jordan Haney, PE, of Lexington, has been selected by the National Society of Professional Engineers as the recipient of the 2026 National New Professional Engineer of the Year Award. Haney is president and principal engineer of Lexington-based Thoroughbred Architects and Engineers.

Baptist Health Lexington has received the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Practice Center Certification, recognizing the hospital’s commitment to delivering evidence-based care for patients with complex or difficult-to-treat hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

Republic Bank & Trust Company has once again been named a winner of the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup.

Keeneland Library has received the prestigious Thomas D. Clark Award of Excellence from the Kentucky Historical Society, recognizing outstanding achievement in preserving, sharing and promoting Kentucky’s rich heritage.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System celebrated a historic year for student achievement, surpassing 25,000 graduates in a single academic year for the first time in system history.

VisitLEX announced that John Pohl, director of sports and equine sales, will retire July 31. Pohl spent 31 years helping establish Lexington as a premier destination for sports and equine events.