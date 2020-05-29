Who's Who for June 2020

New Hires & Promotions

Transylvania University has announced that Sarah Rebecca “Becky” Thomas, Ph.D., has been selected to serve as the next vice president for academic affairs and dean of the university.

Traditional Bank Board of Directors approved the promotion of four of the bank’s management team members. Dana Adamson was named chief marketing and development officer, Laura Fraley now serves as chief risk officer, Asa McCracken was promoted to chief operations officer and Buddy Schneider to chief lending officer.

Central Bank has announced the promotion of Shane Anderson to vice president, commercial lending.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has announced the election of Eugenia “Crit” Luallen and Franky Minnifield as new directors.

Christopher McNamara, of the Breeders’ Cup, has been elected to the Visit Horse Country board of directors by a vote of the sitting board.

Republic Bank & Trust Company has appointed Logan Pichel as the bank’s new president.

New principals have been selected for three elementary schools, announced Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk. The new leaders named are: Donte Tichenor, new principal of Booker T. Washington Elementary School; Jennifer Spencer, new principal of Julius Marks Elementary School; and Jennifer Jacobs, new principal at the new FCPS Girls STEM School

Kudos

Commerce Lexington Inc. has been recognized among top economic development groups nationally by Site Selection Magazine. Organizations named to the list are presented with the Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development, which recognizes national/regional economic development offices that were the most successful in attracting capital investment projects in 2019.

Lexington agency Cornett has earned an Impact Award from Worldwide Partners, a global network of independent advertising agencies. The award was one of just five given across an association of over 70 agencies in over 40 countries.

Youth Journalism International has awarded the Paul Laurence Dunbar (PLD) High School Lamplighter its 2020 “Courage in Journalism” honor. The student newspaper staff at PLD High School, which is among Excellence in Journalism contest winners representing seven countries on five continents, refused to back down when authorities turned aside their effort to report on a public forum with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Jackie Watson, the director of web strategy at the Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS), has been named the 2020 Rising Star by the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR). The award recognizes an up-and-coming communication professional at a two-year college who has demonstrated creativity and ability in college marketing and public relations and shown evidence of a promising future in the field.