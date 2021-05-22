Who's Who for June 2021

New Hires

Keeneland has announced that bloodstock adviser and consignor Tony Lacy will join the company as vice president of sales, and that longtime director of sales operations Geoffrey Russell will retire from his full-time position after 25 years with Keeneland, but will remain in a consulting role through 2021.

World Trade Center Kentucky president Sherry Mulkins has accepted the role of client development manager with Advantage Kentucky Alliance.

Cynthia Bruno has been named new principal at Dixie Elementary School.

Frost Brown Todd has promoted associates Jacinta Porter and Hamid Sheikh to member.

Wiser Strategies has hired Savannah Sullivan to serve as the firm’s marketing and PR coordinator and COVID-19 communications specialist.

Old National Bancorp has promoted Christin Fangmeyer to banking center manager of its downtown Lexington location.

Lexington Clinic has welcomed board-certified physician Hamza Tantoush to Lexington Clinic Rheumatology.

Traditional Bank has announced the promotion of Jordan Parker of vice-president for client relationships.

The Big Ass Fans family is growing with the addition of world- renowned businessman and television personality Jon Taffer (executive producer & host of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue” and chairman & CEO of Taffer Dynamics).

Architectural and engineering firm DLZ announced that Quentin Smith, PE, has joined the firm’s Kentucky team as a planning project manager.

CHI Saint Joseph Health has officially welcomed Anthony A. Houston as CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO, and president of Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.

Kudos

Karen Hill, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, FAAN, chief operating officer/chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Lexington, has been presented the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award. The recognizes nurses who have devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others.

YMCA of Central Kentucky has named Commonwealth Credit Union as the recipient of the 2020 Community Impact Award honoring an organization that has left an indelible mark on the YMCA of Central Kentucky through financial support and continued advocacy.

For the third time in the past four years, Commerce Lexington Inc. has been listed among the top economic development groups nationally by Site Selection Magazine. Organizations named to the list are presented with the Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development, which recognizes economic development offices that were the most successful in attracting capital investment projects in 2020.

“The Lee and Hayley Show” continues to grow its foot- print with the announcement of their show being added to the programming schedule of NBC affiliate WMGT in Macon, Georgia.