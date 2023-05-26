Who's Who for June 2023

New Hires & Promotions

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins has named Nekesha Cozart as the next principal for Carter G. Woodson Academy, and Bryan Kennedy as the next principal for The Learning Center.

Susana Verni, NCIDQ, CID, IIDA, has joined Stengel Hill Architecture’s Lexington office as a senior interior designer.

Sayre Christian Village has named Neil Bedwell as the new chief financial officer and Scott Kruse as the human resources director for the nonprofit senior living community.

Donna Alexander has recently joined RE/MAX Elite Realty, contributing her industry knowledge and experience to the agency’s roster of talented professionals.

Sage Marketing LLC, a Forbes awarded, female-owned brand marketing firm in Lexington, announced the promotion of Madeline Mele to vice president and director of brand strategy.

Associate Cody King has joined Dinsmore & Shohl’s Lexington office as part of the firm’s commercial litigation practice group.

Eastern Kentucky University’s Ryan Green was voted chair of the Kentucky Environmental Education Council (KEEC) by fellow council members. Green, executive director of budget and financial planning at EKU, was first appointed to the KEEC by Gov. Andy Beshear in 2021.

Lexington Catholic High School has named Todd Bretz as the new head coach of the varsity boys' soccer program.

Kentucky author Katerina Stoykova has joined Kentucky Humanities, serving as the Kentucky Book Festival director.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has promoted Michael Willis to the position of market vice president and branch manager.

Property manager Jennifer Pennington and accountant Cynthia Griffin have joined NAI Isaac Commercial Real Estate Services, Worldwide.

Hannah Lindon has joined the team at Commerce Lexington Inc. as administrative associate.

Republic Bank & Trust Company has appointed Vidya Ravichandran to both of its boards. Ravichandran is the founder and CEO of GlowTouch LLC a global enterprise that provides customer care and technology outsourcing services.

Kudos

Denise Menshouse, director at Growing Together Preschool, a private, nonprofit, based in Lexington, recently received the Director of the Year Award from the Child Care Council of Kentucky after being nominated by parents and teachers.

Alltech announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Agolin, an animal nutrition company based in Switzerland that has developed and produced plant-based nutrition solutions that improve performance, profitability and sustainability.

By unanimous vote, McBrayer member Anne-Tyler Morgan has been elected chair of the Lexington- Fayette Urban County Government Industrial Authority.

The James Beard Foundation has honored Valerie Horn, founding partner and board chair at Community Agricultural Nutritional Enterprises, as a recipient of this year’s National Leadership Award. Horn is recognized for leading innovative food security efforts within her own community — Whitesburg, Kentucky — and beyond.

The Lexington Public Library announced a $100,000 gift from Keeneland to the Library Foundation’s capital campaign for the new Marksbury Family Branch to open on Versailles Road late this year.

Kevin Smith, president and CEO of Kentucky nonprofit Community Ventures, has been appointed to serve a second term on the Community Development Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has announced that David Maynard will be retiring as the Danville market president of Community Trust Bank effective June 2.

The University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information has named Nancy Wiser, president of Wiser Strategies, as its 2022-23 Outstanding Alumnus Award winner.

Commonwealth Credit Union (CCU) and Eastern Kentucky University have announced an agreement of a $1 million gift to support the Evans Banking and Financial Services program and the establishment of a new certificate program in Financial Technology and Cybercrime. In recognition of CCU’s gift, the Learning Commons at Stratton Building will be renamed the Commonwealth Credit Union Learning Lounge.

Commerce Lexington’s Amy Carrington Stout has been honored with the Leadership Achievement Award from Downtown Lexington Partnership. The award recognizes an individual, business or organization that best exemplifies exceptional contribution to the business, civic or human vitality of downtown Lexington.

CHI Saint Joseph Health and Lexington Clinic today have announced a partnership in which Lexington Clinic will provide physician staffing for the emergency departments at six hospitals and an ambulatory care center in the CHI Saint Joseph Health system.

Eric Fuchs, professor of athletic training at Eastern Kentucky University, was elected a Distinguished Fellow in the Athletic Training Academy by the National Academies of Practice. On April 1, Fuchs was honored and recognized in the Class of 2023 Fellows during the induction ceremony held in Washington, D.C.

The most important piece of the Fountains at Palomar puzzle fell into place this past September when Publix Supermarket signed a lease agreement to occupy the new 55,701-square-foot retail building in Lexington. The lease was recognized as the lease of the year for Lexington/Fayette in Kentucky as part of the 2023 CoStar Impact Awards, which were judged by real estate professionals familiar with the market.