Who's Who for March 2021

New Hires & Promotions

Field & Main Bank recently appointed Bob McIndoo to its board of directors.

The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has named James Matthews as the new assistant dean for research.

Sherry Mulkins has been named president of World Trade Center Kentucky.

Tammy Stephenson has been named chair of the University of Kentucky Department of Dietetics and Human Nutrition.

Michael S. Januski, CPA, has joined the Baldwin CPAs team as a manager in the Lexington office.

The Thoroughbred Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America has announced its 2021 board of directors. Officers include president: Ryan Worthen, Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance; president elect: Bethany Langdon, New Vista; past president: Natalie Wilks, Cornett; secretary: Brittney Edwards Kinison, Frontier Nursing University; treasurer: Ashley Tabb, UK HealthCare.

The Webb Companies announced the addition of Chris Hooten to its asset management team, and the retirement of Nick Schwendeman, CPM Emeritus as executive vice president of asset management. Schwendeman is one of the company’s longest-serving employees with 35 years of service.

McBrayer recently added new attorneys Alexandra Beto, Addison Lowry and Cary Howard to its Lexington office.

LexArts has named Ame Sweetall as new president and CEO. LexArts also announces the election of eight new members to its board of directors: Jessica Berry, YMCA of Central Kentucky; Lauren Case, Fayette County Public Schools; Michelle Deans, MCM CPA; Bill Farmer, Jr., Farmer’s Jewelry; Maeve Goodman, Mt. Brilliant Farm; Stefan Hendrickson, Dean Dorton; Kathy Plomin, Lexington- Fayette Urban County Council; and Rachel Ray, Lexington Children’s Theatre.

Evelyn Latta has been hired as an associate attorney at Garmer & Prather, PLLC. She joins in the firm’s practice of representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases.

Central Bank has announced the promotions of Betsy Williams to assistant BSA officer, Elaine Fawbush to retail banking officer, vice president, and David Hake to director of information security, senior vice president.

Field & Main Bank has named Connie Grossman as senior mortgage loan officer, FVP.

The Lexington Philharmonic has announced the appointment of Kelly Corcoran as interim artistic advisor.

Keeneland has named prominent Central Kentucky horseman and noted bloodstock adviser Gatewood Bell as its new vice president.

Community Action Council announced that David Neil Bedwell has joined the anti-poverty organization’s leadership team as chief financial officer.

Russell Johnson, creative director, Shelby Turner, manager of post production, and Jeb Smith, manager of aerial services, have joined Studio46 Media – a video production and live/virtual event services company serving Central Kentucky and beyond.

The Junior League of Lexington has announced its new board of directors for 2021. The new officers include: president – Jessica Stigall, president-elect – Erin Jones Roth, marketing/public relations – Christie Workman, recording secretary – Sarah Robinson, secretary – Betsy Davies, treasurer – Janet Luo, membership chair – Amanda Black, headquarters chair – Vanessa Grossl, horse show chair – Pamela Felts, Holly Day Market chair – Mallory Wood, and sponsorship chair – Kimberly McCay.

Lexington Clinic announces its board members for the year: president – Michael T. Cecil, M.D.; vice-president – Kyle J. Childers, M.D.; Secretary – Shailendra Chopra, M.D.; treasurer – Robert A. Davenport, M.D. Other members of the board include Haider Abbas, M.D., David Alexander, M.D., An-Yu Chen, M.D., Jamil Farooqui, M.D., Tharun Karthikeyan, M.D., Jordan Prendergast, M.D., Nick Rowe and Alan Stein.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky has elected Leslie Flynn, private banker at Central Bank & Trust Co. as new board chair. The following two advisory chairs for the 2021- 23 were nominated: C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA Advisory Board Chair – Mike Heath; and YMCA Black Achievers Program Advisory board chair – Johnnie Johnson. Others elected to serve on the board of directors for 2021-23 term are Carla Blanton, Jonathan Caldwell, Miranda M. Scully, Andrew Smith, Billy Spears and Delaine Thiel.

Kudos

Natalie Voss, writer for both The Paulick Report and Business Lexington, recently swept both writing divisions of the 2020 Media Eclipse Awards, the highest year-end honor for horse racing journalism. Voss is the first woman to achieve this feat and only the second person to do so in the history of the awards.

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International has selected VisitLex vice president of marketing Gathan Borden as one of the “The HSMAI Top 25: Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization” for 2020. The annual list recognizes the “best of the best” in the hospitality, travel, and tourism industries.

The seventh Lexi Music Awards have announced those honored for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Recipients include Les Taylor, Wallace “Gator” Harrison, Tom Martin and Walter Tunis.