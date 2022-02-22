Who's Who for March 2022

New Hires & Promotions

Rose Grasch Camenisch Mains, PLLC, has welcomed to the firm Howard Ball and Laura Shahan as new associates.

The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship has named longtime golf event professional Darren Nelson as tournament director.

Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. (Elliot), a full-service electrical contractor headquartered in Lexington, has promoted Billy Manning to vice president, finance.

Lexington Public Library has made the following personnel and leadership announcements: Kevin Imai, SHRM-SCP, has been named human resources director and also will chair the library’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force; Ashley Sipple-McGraw rejoins the library as the eastside branch manager; Lori Davis, J.D., will serve as workforce development manager. The library also announced the following promotions: Anna Marie Cornett to chief of staff; Jonathan Francis to marketing manager; and Jamie West to learning and development manager. Stephanie Nallia was appointed to the board of trustees, where she serves as a member of the budget and finance committee.

Michael W. Jacobs, FAIA, president of Omni Architects, has retired after an incredible career as one of Kentucky’s preeminent architects.

Fasig-Tipton Company, Inc., announced the hiring of Leif Aaron as its director of digital sales.

Chris Roty has been named president at Baptist Health Lexington. He succeeds Bill Sisson, who died Dec. 26, 2021, after more than 31 years as the hospital’s president.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board has welcomed Marc A. Mathews, C.P.A., as a new board member.

Lexington Christian Academy has named Morgan Wilson as the school’s new director of finance.

Brown-Forman Corporation announced that Jan Singer has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has named Charlie Lanter the city’s first commissioner of housing advocacy and community development. The new department combines six different city divisions under the housing umbrella.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky has announced three new team members. Chloe Atwater and Katy Walker join the health advocacy organization as policy associates. Ally Wells joins as communications associate.

CLARK Material Handling Company has appointed Brandon Bullard as director of sales and marketing, and David Lasnek and Justin Richardson as regional sales managers.

The Child Neurology Foundation has announced the appointment of executive director and CEO, Amy Brin, MSN, MA, PCNS-BC, to the National Health Institute’s National Advisory Neurological Disorders and Stroke Council (NANDSC).

The Lexington Legends, in connection with the Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center, announced that Lindsay Gardner will join the organization in a coaching role. Gardner’s hire will make her the first female coach in Atlantic League history.

Commerce Lexington has appointed Stites & Harbison, PLLC, attorney Cassidy Rosenthal as chair-elect of its board of directors for 2022. Rosenthal previously served as a member of the board of directors and has been the organization’s general counsel since 2018. Stites & Harbison has also welcomed Shea Luna to the firm’s health care practice, Drake Staples to its construction services group, and Brady Dunnigan to its real estate and banking service group.

Lexington Clinic’s board of directors has elected the following officers to serve for the year: Michael T. Cecil, M.D., president; Kyle J. Childers, M.D., vice-president; Shailendra Chopra, M.D., secretary; Robert A. Davenport, M.D., treasurer. Other members of the board include Haider Abbas, M.D., David Alexander, M.D., An-Yu Chen, M.D., Jamil Farooqui, M.D., Tharun Karthikeyan, M.D., Jordan Prendergast, M.D., Nick Rowe and Alan Stein. Lexington Clinic also announced two key executive leadership positions: L. Ranee Guard, Ph.D., and S. Craig Gillispie, MHS, FACMPE, have joined Lexington Clinic as chief operations officer — surgical and technical services and chief operations officer — medicine services, respectively.

Shrout Tate Wilson Mechanical and Electrical Engineers has named Robbie Bottoms, PE, as principal.

WLEX has announced that Kentucky native Sean Moody is returning home to the Bluegrass as an anchor/ reporter for LEX18 News.

AppHarvest has appointed Kevin Willis as a director of the company, as chair of the board’s audit committee and as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee.

Kudos

The Academy of Country Music announced the nominations for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, honoring country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and celebrating the year’s top hits, most successful collaborations, and thrilling performances. Rupp Arena in Lexington, has been nominated for Arena of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

Frontier Nursing University, located in Versailles, Kentucky, has the third-best Online Family Nurse Practitioner master’s program according to rankings compiled and released by U.S. News and World Report on January 25, 2022.

The Whisky Magazine Icons of Whisky awards announced the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience as Visitor Attraction of the Year and Jeff Crowe as Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year. Unveiled on June 14, 2021, as the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, the expansion and renovation of Heaven Hill Distillery’s visitor center in Bardstown are the culmination of a multi-year $125 million investment in Kentucky’s signature industry and model for the future of tourism since 2018.

Community Trust Bank, Inc. was recently honored for the 13th consecutive year with the “Gold Lender Award” from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as Kentucky’s top volume SBA 7a Community Bank lender in federal fiscal year 2020-21.