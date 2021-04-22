Who's Who for May 2021

New Hires & Promotions

Bank of Lexington has named Cindy Burton as its new president.

Brian Lacefield, of Versailles, has been named the new director of the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy.

AppHarvest, Inc., has announced that Ciara Burnham, an executive and investor with a track record of building growth businesses in financial services and social impact organizations, and Geof Rochester, a thought leader in corporate social responsibility marketing at organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, will join its board of directors.

Blue & Co., LLC, has announced that Jennifer Miloszewski has been appointed to succeed Greg Mullins as the Lexington office director-in-charge. Additionally, Melvin Lewis has joined the firm as an IT support specialist.

Jocelyn Mills, who most recently served as the principal of Chicago’s Barbara A. Sizemore Academy for students in grades K-8, has been selected as the first-ever principal of Carter G. Woodson Preparatory Academy in downtown Lexington.

Hindman Settlement School’s board of directors has named Will Anderson as its next executive director.

Frost Brown Todd (FBT) has promoted Jonathan S. Miller from the head of the Lexington office to lead FBT’s new Washington, D.C., office. Jan de Beer will take over for Miller in the Lexington office.

Former CDC director Robert Redfield has joined Big Ass Fans as strategic health and safety advisor to provide solutions for poor indoor air quality and airborne pathogen transmission.

Abdul Muhammad, senior vice president of regional sales at Wes-Banco, has been named to Cleveland Fed’s New Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council.

Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc., a full-service electrical contractor headquartered in Lexington, is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Navis to chief financial officer.

Community Trust Bank has announced that Tina Parsons has been promoted to the position of commercial loan officer.

Wilderness Trail announced that Len Landry is joining its team as vice president of operations and engineering.

Southeastern Freight Lines has promoted Michael Cotter to service center manager in its Lexington office.

Institute 193 has welcomed Ryan Filchak as its new director.

Kudos

Leadership Kentucky is proud to announce its Elevate Kentucky Class of 2021. Local leaders from Lexington include: Ben Apro, Perfection Group; Kyle Bunnell, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP; Ian McHone, Joseph & Joseph + Bravura Architects; Kyle Spring, Beam Suntory; and Kyle Withers, Churchill McGee.

Frontier Nursing University chief diversity and inclusion officer Geraldine Young, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, CDCES, FAANP, has been selected as one of “70 Visionary Leaders” by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Nursing.

Crystal Wilkinson, associate professor in the English Department at the University of Kentucky, has been named Kentucky Poet Laureate for 2021-22.

Kentucky-based architectural firm K. Norman Berry Associates Architects celebrates the 50th anniversary of its founding.