Who's Who for May 2023

New Hires & Promotions

Keeana Sajadi Boarman has been named the newest member of the executive committee of McBrayer PLLC. The committee, whose other members include Jaron Blandford, Mary Estes Haggin and managing member James H. Frazier III, serves as the firm’s leadership team.

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP announced Jonathon Nunley has been named a senior associate. Nunley is a member of the firm’s real estate service team and concentrates his practice in real estate and corporate law.

Janney Estes has joined RE/MAX Elite Realty, with currently five offices serving central Kentucky.

Holly Hill Inn named Hannah Arvin as the restaurant’s new chef de cuisine.

Cliff Scott has been named chief financial officer and executive vice president of East Kentucky Power Cooperative.

Attorney Caroline A. Augenstein has joined the Lexington office of Stites & Harbison, PLLC. Augenstein will practice in the firm’s construction service group.

Marty Chiles has become founder and president of Bluegrass, a full-service web development, social media and digital marketing startup located in Lexington. Chiles has over 22 years of experience in marketing, web development, social media and digital marketing and other areas. Bluegrass also has a political strategies division geared towards unbiased marketing assistance for political campaigns.

The Living Arts & Science Center, Inc. announced the promotion of gallery and operations director Jeanette Tesmer to the role of executive director.

The Baptist Health Foundation Richmond has named the following members to the board of directors: Colleen Schneck, Jane Clouse, Mendi Globe, Catherine Holbrook, Schuronda Morton, Doug Owen and Ronda Taylor.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology has added Lisa Mallard, APRN, CNM, to the team of caregivers. Brittnee Angle, PA-C, joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in Mount Sterling, Lexington, Lebanon and Nicholasville. Joseph Skurka, DPM, joined CHI Saint Joseph Health – Podiatry, practicing at Saint Joseph Jessamine in Nicholasville as well as the Wound Care Center at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Eastern Kentucky University has selected Elizabeth Smith, Ph.D, as the dean of the College of Education and Applied Human Sciences.

Mediocre Creative has named Haley Barlow as production manager. In March, Mediocre also received several American Advertising Awards, including Best in Show: Design, Best in Show: Public Service, and a Gold and Silver ADDY Award.

David Alexander with Lexington Clinic ENT is now offering Inspire therapy, a breakthrough obstructive sleep apnea treatment option for those who cannot use continuous positive airway pressure therapy.

Ramsey Steele Easley Watson, an attorney who has focused her practice on high-net-worth estate planning and trust and estate administration for nearly a decade, has been named partner at Hargrove Firm.

Kudos

Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Glenn E. Acree has been elected by his fellow members as the 43rd president of the national Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal. Acree is the first Kentuckian in the role and began serving in December at the group’s annual conference on Amelia Island, Florida.

Bluegrass Families First, a Lexington- based non-profit, awarded Melanie Tyner-Wilson with the Jean Sabharwal Award at an awards luncheon March 15. The annual award recognizes an individual or group who has demonstrated passionate advocacy for Lexington’s children and families. Tyner-Wilson has dedicated her life to advocating for and supporting children and families in Lexington.

Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, has completed its previously announced merger with CBank and CBank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc., for approximately $51 million in cash.

The Patent Lawyer Magazine has named Stites & Harbison PLLC to the 2023 Top 10 Patent Firms and IP Practices in North America – South list. This is the firm’s second year being honored.

Alltech, a global leader in animal nutrition, and the Dairy Farming Promotion Organization of Thailand (DPO) have agreed to collaborate to create a model for nutrition innovation and sustainable dairy farming. A signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding was held March 9 at VIV Asia with Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech, Jonathan Forrest Wilson, president of Alltech Asia Pacific, and Peera Chairut, assistant director of DPO.

Keeneland has announced the launching of its Collegiate Opportunities Program, providing students with a diverse curriculum that affords immersive opportunities to learn about Keeneland and the Thoroughbred industry.

Frontier Nursing University (FNU) announced that assistant professor Joanne Keefe, DNP, MPH, FNP-C, CNE, and associate professor Vicky Stone-Gale, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, FAANP, FNAP, have been named among the 41 nurse educators and nurses in practice selected to participate in the National League for Nursing’s 2023 Leadership Institute.

CHI Saint Joseph Health announced its 2022 Physician of the Year, Advanced Practice Provider of the Year, Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients for Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, and Continuing Care Hospital. The following employees were honored: Saint Joseph East – Lynda Newman, emergency medicine physician, of Georgetown, was recognized as Physician of the Year. Eric Morrow, PA-C, general surgery, of Nicholasville, was recognized as APP of the Year. Michelle Reffitt, RN, of Winchester, was recognized as Employee of the Year. Jared Roberts, laboratory manager, of Nicholasville, was recognized as Leader of the Year. Saint Joseph Hospital – Dale Absher, radiologist, of Lexington, was recognized as Physician of the Year. Christian Kemp, PA, pulmonary physician assistant, of Lexington, was recognized as APP of the Year. Shamira Ayubu, sterile processing coordinator, of Lexington, was recognized as Employee of the Year. Stacy Gabbard, laboratory market director, of Richmond, was recognized as Leader of the Year. Continuing Care Hospital – Wanda Miller, RN, of Lexington, was recognized as Employee of the Year. Goldie Morris, director, care management, of Harrodsburg, was recognized as Leader of the Year.

The Whisky Magazine Icons of Whisky awards announced Heaven Hill Distillery as the 2023 Global Distiller of the Year. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof C922 was named World’s Best Small Batch Bourbon.

The economic development team at McBrayer PLLC has joined forces with Bob Helton. Helton is a longtime economic development professional and former chairman of the Kentucky Association of Economic Development.