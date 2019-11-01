Who's Who for November 2019

New Hires & Promotions

Jason M. Adams has been named the new president of Saint Joseph East and chief operating officer of Saint Joseph Hospital.

The board of directors for Community Action Council has selected Sharon Price as the new executive director.

VisitLEX has named Stephen Barnett as a new destination sales manager.

Field & Main Bank has named Karen Johnson as trust operations manager, vice president, and promoted Elizabeth Gibson to trust operations officer. Kim Farmer has joined the bank as vice president, mortgage loan officer for the Lexington market, and Tyler Terawood joins the bank as a relationship banker.

Snelling Staffing has welcomed Tom Blake to its team as the new business development sales manager.

Larry Forester has joined Forcht Bank as a commercial banking officer.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has named Ashli R. Watts of Frankfort as president and CEO of the state’s largest business association.

Joe Drumm has assumed the position of vice president of residential services & facility operationon on the senior leadership team at Sayre Christian Village. Blair Wood also joins the team as human resources manager.

Camden Skidmore joined Republic Bank as vice president, senior business banking officer for its Central Kentucky market.

Blue Grass Community Foundation

has announced the addition of Lauren Parsons as director of strategic initiatives and communications. BGCF also elected the following officers of the board for 2020: chair: Fran Taylor, owner/partner of Lexington Silver, LLC; vice chair: Travis Musgrave, wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch; secretary: Salvador Sanchez, owner of A Cup of Commonwealth, Chocolate Holler and Magic Beans Coffee Roasters; treasurer: Andy Reynolds, COO of Ballast. Board members: Lori Garkovich, community volunteer; Michelle Hollingshead, founder of Imprint Coaching + Consulting; Dan Prater, community volunteer, were also appointed.

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. has announced the promotion of Caroline French to financial center manager of its newest location on Romany Road in Lexington. The bank also announced the hirings of J. Miller Wilson, vice president commercial lending, and Clay Branham, credit analyst.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky announced that Dave Roy has joined the natural gas distribution company as vice president and general manager.

Barnhill Chimney Company has hired Aaron Rothke as a new accounting manager.

WesBanco Bank has appointed Jacob A. Robinson as vice president, business banker for the Lexington region.

Kentucky National Insurance Company, a division of Forcht Group of Kentucky, has named senior insurance executive John R. Miner as its new president.

Peoples Exchange Bank announced the promotion of Margaret King to serve as the new chief information officer.

James MacLeod, director of the University of Kentucky’s Equestrian Sports Research Initiative, has assumed leadership of UK Ag Equine Programs.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP partner Laura

Holoubek has been named president-elect of Equestrian Events, Inc., a Kentucky-based nonprofit that organizes and hosts some of the nation’s most prestigious equestrian sporting events.

Commerce Lexington Inc. has named Cheryl Klever as project manager for its Economic Development Division. Katie Vandegrift has been added to the economic development team as an administrative and marketing assistant.

Kudos

Karl Dawson, Ph.D., chairman of Alltech’s scientific advisory board, has been inducted into the Animal and Food Sciences Hall of Fame in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences at the University of Kentucky.

Rebecca Combs Lyon has become the first woman to assume the role of clerk of the Kentucky Court of Appeals. The appellate clerk is appointed and responsible for the custody, control and storage of all appellate records.

Robert N. Clay, president and CEO of Clay Holding Company, has been presented with the Bluegrass Legacy Award for lifelong dedication to the Bluegrass region by the board of directors of Bluegrass Tomorrow.

University of Kentucky extension plant pathologist Carl Bradley was recently named the Educator of the Year by the Mid America CropLife Association.

The award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated significant contributions to American agriculture, especially in the Midwest.

Sheila Schuster, Ph.D., has been named the inaugural winner of the Gil Friedell Health Policy Award in recognition of her more than four decades of leadership to improve services for persons living with mental illness or other disabilities and to increase access to health care across Kentucky. Schuster leads the Advocacy Action Network and the Kentucky Mental Health Coalition and also chairs Kentucky Voices for Health.

Blue Grass Airport Director of Public Safety and Operations Scott Lanter, A.A.E., was named Commercial Service Airport Professional of the Year at the 43rd annual Kentucky Aviation Association Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Healthcare Leadership Council has honored Chrysalis House with the Redefining American Healthcare Award. The award recognizes best practices and programs in communities and organizations across the nation that optimize care for high-need patients.

University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service agents received national recognition for innovative programming and career accomplishments during the annual meeting of the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. Distinguished Service Award winners include Crystal Osborne, Owsley County; Christy Nuetzman Guffey, Clinton County; and Melissa Goodman, Hickman County. Continued Excellence Award winners include Nanette Banks, Letcher County; Amanda Hardy, Henderson County; and Hazel Jackson, Rockcastle County. Julia Wilson of Edmonson County and her team won first place in the social media education-online video category. Team members include Rachel Hance of Logan County, Christy Ramey of Simpson County, Tracy Thornton of Butler County, Lynn Blankenship of Metcalfe County, LaToya Drake of Barren County, Janey Cline of Hart County and Jamille Hawkins, formerly of Monroe County. Sherri Broderick of Gallatin County placed second in environmental education, and Amanda Hardy received second place in communication: TV/video.