Who's Who for November 2020

New Hires & Promotions

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has named Erin Hensley as the city’s new finance commissioner. Hensley has spent the past 10 years as the chief financial officer for the Community Action Council.

The Hope Center has named Andrea Flanders as its new development manager.

Kentucky Science & Technology Corporation has named Monique Quarterman as the inaugural executive director for Kentucky Commercialization Ventures (KCV). Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced the creation of KCV, a new publicprivate partnership unique in the U.S. that aims to develop academic innovations into jobcreating tech companies.

Frank Paul Taddeo, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Orthopedics in Lexington, Winchester and Mount Sterling as a sports medicine physician.

As CHI Saint Joseph Health expands its affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center across its Kentucky facilities, the organization has named Greg Bodager, MSN, RN, OCN, as market director of cancer care for CHI Saint Joseph Health.

Jon Wilburn recently joined Right Place Media as senior digital marketing manager.

Victory Hemp Foods has announced the addition of Nathan (Nate) Kuchta as chief financial officer.

Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton, one of a handful of women who have become chief of a career fire department in the U.S., recently announced her plans for retirement in January.

Lexington Theological Seminary announced the appointment of Michael Remedios Grigoni as visiting assistant professor of theology and Roman Catholic studies.

Corrie Morris, APRN, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology, located on the Baptist Health Lexington main campus at 1740 Nicholasville Road.

Officer Scott Lynch of the Lexington Police Department’s mounted unit recently announced his retirement after 29 years of service.

The following Kentuckians have been elected as new board members of the Prichard Committee, an independent, nonpartisan, citizen-led organization working to improve education in Kentucky: Garren Colvin, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, Kentucky; Christian Motley, StriveTogether, Lexington, Kentucky; Gwendolyn Young, Young and Wadlington, Lexington, Kentucky.

Creative marketing agency Cornett has promoted two executives within its creative department. Kathy Martinolich is now a senior copywriter and Jason Majewski is now a creative director.

Kudos

Robert Stack, director of Lexington’s Division of Enhanced 9-1-1, recently was named 9-1-1 Director of the Year by the Kentucky Emergency Number Association and the Kentucky Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.

CASA of Lexington board member Miranda Wyles has been named the recipient of the 2020 Volunteer Service Award for her tireless devotion to volunteering for good causes, including the expansion of court-appointed special advocate services.

Wehr Constructors, Inc., of Lexington received the Award of Excellence – Commercial Project $10M-$25M for its Republic Bank Foundation YMCA project at the annual Merit Shop Construction Awards Gala hosted by Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/ Kentucky.

Frontier Nursing University (FNU) received the 2020 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the third consecutive year that FNU has received this prestigious award.

Marrillia Design and Construction has announced its expansion to a new Louisville office. Headquartered in Lexington, Marrillia Design and Construction is a commercial general contractor, design/build contractor and construction manager.

Omni Architects principal Eric Zabilka has received the AIA (American Institute of Architects) Kentucky’s Distinguished Service Award for 2020. The award recognizes an individual member for a specific contribution or for their overall dedication and service in furthering the standards of AIA Kentucky.

In partnership with Roast magazine, Mostra Coffee has announced the winner of its small business grant: A Cup of Common Wealth in Lexington. San Diego-based Mostra Coffee, Roast’s 2020 Roaster of the Year in the Micro category, said the Kentucky coffee business, founded by Salvador Sanchez in 2013, was chosen for its fierce commitment to its customers and its staff, and for its culture of inclusivity and generosity, despite the immense business challenges posed by COVID-19.

Ernst & Young LLP, a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services, has announced that Shane Baker and Patrick Heist of Wilderness Trail Distillery were named as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award winners.

Lexmark has received a prestigious 2020 Forrester/Info- World Enterprise Architecture Award, recognizing the Lexmark Enterprise Architecture (EA) team for its strategic leadership, concrete business impact and vision for enabling digital transformation.