Who's Who for November 2025

NEW HIRES & PROMOTIONS

Cameron Freeman has joined Truist as the market president of Lexington and Eastern Kentucky.

Les Fugate, vice president and director of public affairs for the U.S. State and Local, Canada, and Latin America for Brown Forman Corporation, has been elected as the chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Frontier Nursing University announced that Laura Manns James, PhD, CNM, WHNP-BC, CNE, FACNM, has been named the Interim Department Chair of Women’s Health.

NAI Isaac has welcomed new property manager Michael Neal to its Lexington office.

Barry E. Frazier has been named the Mt. Sterling market president of Community Trust Bank, Inc.

Castle & Key Distillery announced the appointment of Sherrie Moore as plant manager.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has named University of Kentucky administrator Lisa Higgins-Hord as new councilmember for Lexington’s 3rd District. It is the second time Gorton has named Higgins-Hord to the Council.

Ellen Williams was recently promoted to external affairs lead for Kentucky American Water.

Lexington Clinic announced the additions of ophthalmologist Andrew Fink and internal medicine physician Chase Thornton.

Anthony Doherty joins Traditional Bank in the role of community lender.

CHI Saint Joseph Health has welcomed Sarah Bissmeyer, MD, to Saint Joseph Medical Group “Primary Care”. Thomas Troy, MD, has joined Saint Joseph Medical Group “Family Medicine”. Elise Garrett, MD, has joined Saint Joseph Medical Group “OBGYN”. Erin Martin, PA-C and Armaghan Soomro, MD, FACC, FSCAI, RPVI, have joined Saint Joseph Medical Group “Cardiology”. Darcy Taddeo, MPAS, PA-C, has joined Saint Joseph Medical Group “Neurology”.

Oncology nurse Kelly Napier has joined Saint Joseph Health “Cancer Care Center” and Saint Joseph Health “Sleep Care Center” in Lexington has welcomed Donna Crockett, MSN, APRN, NP-C, to its team.

R.J. Corman Railroad Group has named Alín Campián as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The University of Kentucky Martin Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has named Jennifer Hunter as associate dean for extension and director of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.

Hannah Jackson has joined Commerce Lexington’s economic development department as administrative project coordinator.

Fifth Third has promoted Mary-Alicha Weldon to lead its Commercial Banking Division across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Keeneland has appointed Anne Archer Hinkle to its advisory board of directors.

Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects has named Justin McElfresh, AIA, president of the firm, and announced that Mike Smith will continue in his role as CEO.

The Lexington Ballet Company announced the appointment of Kevin Jenkins as interim artistic director.

Marcus Miller has joined Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. as vice president, commercial lender.

KUDOS

The Sewanee Review has presented Rebecca Gayle Howell with the Aiken Taylor Award for Modern American Poetry.

Chevy Chase Animal Clinic veterinarian Eric Headley recently announced his retirement after 40 years of service to Lexington-area pet owners.

Practitioner and educator Susan Stone, DNSc, CNM, FACNM, FAAN, was inducted into the first class of the Frontier Nursing University Alumni Hall of Fame.

Baptist Health Lexington advanced emergency medical technician Paul Gray has been presented the BEE (“Being Exceptional Everyday”) Award recognizing extraordinary team members who provide outstanding care and service.

Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East are the first hospitals in Lexington to offer minimally invasive surgery performed with state-of-the-art da Vinci Surgical Robots.

Thomas More University and Kentucky Community and Technical College System recently launched Pathways to More, a dual-admission and transfer program that ensures students across the Commonwealth have a seamless path to complete both an associate and a bachelor’s degree.

Lexington-based CannaBuzz has become the first THC beverage supplier accepted as an associate member of the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America.

Baptist Health Lexington has ranked in the Top 5 for consumer loyalty nationwide and has earned a Consumer Loyalty Award from patient experience firm National Research Corporation Health. The hospital also once again achieved recognition as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by the Joint Commission, marking its fifth consecutive designation. In further news, Baptist Health Lexington has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has honored Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and Commerce Lexington with multiple Excellence in Economic Development Awards, recognizing the community’s leadership in advancing growth and opportunity.

On the heels of receiving the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, Republic Bancorp, Inc. has been ranked among Bank Director’s top publicly traded banks.

The Trademark Lawyer Magazine has named Stites & Harbison, PLLC to the Top 50 Trademark Firms and IP Practices in North America – South list, the firm’s third consecutive year being honored.

Frontier Nursing University has established an Office of Student Engagement, Access, and Success to ensure comprehensive support from enrollment to graduation and beyond.