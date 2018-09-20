Who's Who for October 2018

New Hires & Promotions

TravelHost of the Bluegrass, the leading tourism publication in Central Kentucky, has welcomed Alex Bell as its new account manager.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board has welcomed Brian Wells as a new board member. A partner at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP, Wells will serve a four-year term on the airport’s 10-member board.

Blue Grass Community Foundation has announced the appointment of the following board members: Jim Clouse, CPA with Charles T. Mitchell Certified Public Accountants of Frankfort; Joseph Coleman, research and federal relations manager at the Kentucky League of Cities; Vanessa Grossl, multicultural affairs program specialist with Lexington Fayette Urban County Government; Jenna Mitchell, who directs the Mitchell Family Foundation along with her husband, Matthew; Ricki Rosenberg, community volunteer who served for many years as an educator with Fayette County Public Schools; and Richard Wehrle, attorney and CPA, a member of Stites & Harbison, PLLC, who focuses his legal practice on estate planning and charitable giving.

The recently announced 2018-19 board members for The Hope Center are as follows: Cathy Jacobs, chair; Bill Rouse, vice chair; Linda Ball, vice chair; George Wallace, secretary; and John McCarty, treasurer.

Mary Beth Baylon, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Women’s Care Lexington at 1700 Nicholasville Road, Suite 704, in Lexington. Nathan Kusterer, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Lexington Cardiology at 1720 Nicholasville Road, Suite 601, in Lexington. Kathryn Seward, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine at Baptist Health Lexington. Apurva Subbaswamy, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics at 100 Providence Way, Suite 200 in Nicholasville. Taylor Stai, DO, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care at 2108 Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

Hawa Edriss, MD, has joined KentuckyOne Health Pulmonary Associates, at 1401 Harrodsburg Road, Suite A-300 in Lexington.

Dupree Financial Group has welcomed Guy A. Huguelet, III, as vice president of sales.

Gui Cozzi has joined Dean Dorton Technology as part of the launch of its cybersecurity practice that includes dedicated expertise in cybersecurity and risk-based security programs, to enhance service offerings for cybersecurity solutions and compliance.

Jeremy Rigney has joined Cumberland Valley National Bank’s (CVNB) Madison County market as vice president and a commercial lender. Dennis Tindle has been named vice president and mortgage loan specialist for CVNB in Pulaski and surrounding counties.

Family Practice Associates of Lexington has announced the addition of internal medicine physician Rajeana Conway, MD, and internal medicine & pediatrics physician Ashley Rollins, MD.

Jody Prather, MD who previously served as Baptist Health’s first chief medical officer, has been named chief strategy officer.

Coldwell Banker McMahan Company has announced Shelly Saffran was recently hired as its career development director for their Central Kentucky offices, which include Lexington, Winchester, Richmond and Georgetown.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has been elected second vice president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA). Commissioner Quarles is the first Kentucky agriculture commissioner to hold office in NASDA since Billy Ray Smith, who served as president of the national organization in 2001-02.

Kudos

The Kentucky Association of Hospice and Palliative Care honored Baptist Health’s Kay Ross with the “Hospice Champion” award at its annual conference in August. The Hospice Champion award is given annually to an individual who has advanced the cause and support of the hospice industry and/or the principles and concepts consistent with values underling the provision of hospice services.

Asbury University was once again hand-picked as a top university in the annual U.S. News & World Report Best College Rankings. For 2018-19, Asbury moved up in the rankings, coming in at No. 14 on the list of 165 regional universities (South) — one of only three Christian (CCCU) institutions to make the top 15 and the highest-ranked school from Kentucky in its category.

Transylvania University has climbed 11 spots in U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges national ranking. The university rated 76th among the nation’s top liberal arts colleges.

Saint Joseph Hospital was among a select group of hospitals recognized for promoting enrollment in state organ donor registries in a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The campaign has added more than 443,000 donor enrollments nationwide.