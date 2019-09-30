Who's Who for October 2019

New Hires & Promotions

The Lexington Marriott City Center Hotels has named T.J. Harville as executive chef, Kelsey Hooker as sales manager, Matt Schulte as beverage manager, and Edson Vizcarra as banquet and event operations manager of the Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington City Center.

Commonwealth Credit Union has announced the promotion of Jaynel Christensen to vice president of lending.

Emily H. Cowles has been named to the board of directors of Women Leading Kentucky, a statewide networking organization that supports women in ways that inspire professional growth and leadership.

Terry Smallwood, CRPC, has joined Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., as a financial advisor.

Commerce Lexington Inc. has named Angie Milton as its new controller.

Global imaging solutions leader, Lexmark, has promoted Tom Cavanagh to the newly created role of senior vice president, new business development.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has named Angela Tackett Dearinger, M.D., as the new commissioner of Kentucky’s Department for Public Health.

Dearinger, an associate professor at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, is board certified in internal medicine, pediatrics, public health and general preventive medicine.

Travis Sewalls, M.D., has been named the chief medical officer for Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.

Attorney Drake Staples has joined the team of attorneys in McBrayer’s Lexington office, focusing in the area of general litigation.

Mark Lemire has been named CEO, Matt Williams has been named vice president of global sales, and Steve Tonkel has been named CFO at the Nicholasville-based security company Sargent and Greenleaf.

The Breeders’ Cup board of directors has unanimously re-elected Fred W. Hertrich III as board chairman.

Kudos

Executive Producer Kyle Lake, of Kentucky-based Prosper Media Group Inc., received an Emmy from the Ohio Valley Chapter for the 2018 episode of the educational travel adventure series “Downstream,” currently airing on KET. The episode won for the Special Event Coverage category.

