Who's Who for October 2020

New Hires & Promotions

Remmco Property Management has announced the addition of Fred Fiscus as property manager.

Adam Ogle, MSN, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, has been named the new director of the Baptist Health Lexington Emergency Department.

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP has welcomed Lexy Gross as a member of the firm’s Litigation & Dispute Resolution team.

Farmers National Bank has announced the retiring of CEO Greg Caudill effective at the end of this year. Bank president Marty Gibson will become the organization’s chief executive officer.

University of Kentucky extension associate professor, Carrie Knott, has been named new director of UK’s Research and Education Center in Princeton.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was elected president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. Quarles is the first Kentuckian to serve in this role since 2001. Kentucky American Water has announced the appointment of Robert Money as manager of water quality and environmental compliance.

Kelly Stephens has been appointed clerk of the Supreme Court of Kentucky.

John Soper has joined the SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate team as an advisor.

Central Bank has announced the promotions of Mark Kendall to assistant vice president, financial planning, and Becky Mullins to assistant vice president, special assets.

Kudos

The new Lexington Opera House marquee was awarded a top prize in the 2020 Signs of the Times Signshop Competition, it was announced in September by sign industry news organization, Signs of the Times. Designed by Eric Larson of Wagner Electric Sign Company, the Opera House marquee won first place in the category of Best Original Design and Fabrication, Illuminated, Large Shop of 2020. The international design competition, now in its fifth decade, included signs across 10 categories.

A veteran teacher at Tates Creek High School, Cathy Sammons is among 30 educators chosen for the 2020-23 Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s BioInteractive Ambassador Academy. This professional development pathway welcomes high school and undergraduate teachers who are thoughtful, passionate, and dedicated to high-quality life and environmental science teaching.

NAI Isaac property manager, Laura Black is celebrating 20 years with the commercial real estate firm.

Commerce Lexington announced its annual Salute to Small Business Awards presented by Forcht Bank. The 2020 category award winners are as follows: Minority Business Award, Elaine Allen, LLC; Nonprofit Community Impact Award, CASA of Lexington; Business Success Award, Churchill McGee; Entrepreneur Award, AU Associates, Inc.