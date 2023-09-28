Who's Who for October 2023

New Hires & Promotions

Jacob “Jake” Massman has been named district service representative of the upper mid-west United States, and central and western Canada, for Link-Belt Cranes field service department.

Mediocre Creative has announced Stevie Morrison as its new creative director, and has welcomed Paris Triantafilou to its design team.

RE/MAX Elite Realty has welcomed Tyler Perry as a new agent at the brokerage.

Deanbuilds, a Lexington-based construction company, announced the addition of Shawn Rankin as a director of the company.

The Bluegrass Area Chapter of the American Red Cross has elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Brady W. Dunnigan to its board of directors for an initial two-year term.

Cobalt Credit Union has appointed Jennifer McIntyre as the organization’s new vice president of business intelligence, and promoted John Taylor to the position of vice president of information technology technical services.

The Lexington Philharmonic board of directors has appointed board member Brooke Raby as interim executive director.

LexArts recently elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Rebecca M.W. Sherman to its board of directors. Sherman previously served on the organization’s Corporate Giving and Horse Mania committees.

Elder Law Guidance, The Elder Law Practice of Scott E. Collins, PLLC, announced that Tressa Root Hamilton has joined the practice as an associate attorney.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Care – Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lexington announced the addition of Katherine Foster, MD.

German American Bancorp, Inc. announced that Bradley C. Arnett will assume the role of senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary.

Omni Architects announce that Darrell Douglas has assumed the role of director of construction administration.

Savannah Worley has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company at the Fayette County Farm Bureau – Tates Creek office.

Lexington Christian Academy has named Brooke Otto as its new board chair, and Mandy Ebel and Ashley Harris Gish as new board members.

Kudos

Davis H. Elliot Company, headquartered in Lexington, is excited to announce the acquisition of Northern Kentucky Power Systems Engineering firm, Wells Engineering.

For the third consecutive year, Frontier Nursing University (FNU) has been named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For® program.

The Trademark Lawyer Magazine has named Stites & Harbison, PLLC to the 2023 Top 10 Trademark Firms and IP Practices in North America – South list. This is the firm’s first year being honored.

The Woodford County Extension Office and Woodford County Chamber of Commerce congratulate the following individuals who recently completed the 2023-24 Leadership Woodford County Program: Keifer Adkins, Paola Roe, Tandy Pryor, Jackie Anthony, Vivian Temple, Richmond Ross, Alyssa Vitali, Meagan Pinkston, Megan Cadwell, Kathy Hogg, Sofia Guadagni, Eileen J. Frazier, Erica Schroeder, Heidi Wilcox, Suzanne H. Conrad, Cody Foster, Brittany Bachman, Ramsey Watson, and Minerva deJesus Maristany.