Who's Who for October 2024

New Hires & Board Selections

Attorney Sarah C. Clark has joined the firm of Piper & Bowers, P.S.C.

Thoroughbred Charities of America recently appointed Brook Smith and Carrie Brogden to its board of directors. Current directors Marette Farrell and Marshall Gramm were named secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Central Bank announced the promotion of Diana Webster to senior vice president, retail development officer.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, a Lifepoint Health hospital, has named Carolyn Sparks as its new chief executive officer.

Attorney Lillie Stivers recently joined Wyatt’s Lexington office.

Ashleigh Dunsmoor brings her years of experience in government and nonprofit public affairs to The Kentucky Nonprofit Network, which has appointed Dunsmoor as its new Lexington-based director of regional advocacy and engagement. She will soon lead its Lexington Nonprofit Coalition, where she will support local advocacy efforts of nonprofits in Lexington and the eastern regions of the state.

Landrum & Shouse announced the addition of Cameron D. Allen to its legal team.

Life Adventure Center has named Rachel Rubino as its new philanthropy and engagement manager.

Shana Savard-Hogge of Maysville Community and Technical College has been elected as the new staff regent for the Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Elizabeth “Betsy” Johnson has been appointed to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Human Rights Commission.

The Hope Center has named Chris Reams as assistant director of development and Brittney Snedegar as community and donor engagement coordinator.

Kudos

Kofi C. Akakpo was inaugurated as the 19th president of Kentucky State University.

LEXPARK executive director Laura Boison has received the Catalyst Award, and LEXPARK board chair James Frazier has received the Ally Award at the 25th Women Leading Kentucky Silver Soiree.

The Kentucky Foundation for Women proudly announced that Charity Gilbert, Beaux Hardin, Ella Webster, and Liliana Mora are the recipients of the 2024 Firestarter Award. The Firestarter Award honors artists ages 18 to 25 who are taking risks in the creation of new art, are involved in social justice/community engagement, and demonstrate a developing feminist voice, including new insights and visions and/or fresh approaches to feminist topics or art for social change.

Landrum & Shouse LLP announced that 17 of its lawyers have been recognized in the 2025 Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America Awards by Best Lawyers. Those mentioned from their Lexington office are: Bennett E. Bayer, Elizabeth A. Deener, Larry C. Deener, J. Lacey Fiorella, Pierce Willard Hamblin, Michael Hammond, Bradley C. Hooks, Erin C.S. Izzo, John G. McNeill, Daniel E. Murner, William C. Shouse, Leslie P. Vose, and Elizabeth Winchell. In other news, attorney Larry C. Deener was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2025 “Lawyer of the Year” for Railroad Law in Lexington, and attorney William C. Shouse was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2025 “Lawyer of the Year” for Litigation - Insurance in Lexington.

Lexington Clinic congratulates Haider Abbas, MD, and Erin Moore, MD, for graduating from the Kentucky Medical Association’s award-winning Kentucky Physicians Leadership Institute.

Current University of Kentucky graduate research assistant Travis Banet in the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences at the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment was recently selected as research ambassador by the National Corn Growers Association.

Kentucky Christian University celebrated two members of its board of trustees, Barry M. Taylor and Shon B. Myers, for their recent honors in their respective professional fields. Taylor, an attorney at Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, was recently named one of the Best Lawyers in America in the latest national directory. Similarly, Myers, president and CEO of Farmers & Merchants Bank, was recognized by American Banker for leading one of the top-performing banks in the country.

Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG) and Frontier Nursing University (FNU) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to expand clinical opportunities for nurse-midwifery students nationwide. The partnership builds on the robust relationship between OBHG and FNU, which includes the current placement of 22 students in OBHG programs.

The Lexington Tool Library has received a $15,000 grant from the Self-Development of People program to launch its highly anticipated ToolMobile. This mobile extension of the Tool Library will soon bring tools directly to residents across Lexington-Fayette County, making it easier for community members to access equipment needed for home projects, repairs, and more.

Lexington Habitat for Humanity announced that this fall the organization begins work on a townhome for its 500th homebuyer household and celebrates a 40-year history of providing safe, affordable, decent housing for homebuyers in Lexington.

Thoroughbred Charities of America announced it has awarded over $1 million in grants this year. Eighty-six organizations were approved for grants, including 45 aftercare organizations, 20 backstretch and farm worker programs, six equine-assisted therapy organizations, three Thoroughbred incentive programs, and one research organization.

Lexington has welcomed 12 new businesses to Green Check, a green business sustainability certification program. An additional nine businesses are recertifying as Green Check members, solidifying their commitment to the program for another three years. New honorees include: Floracliff Nature Sanctuary (Gold), Artworks at the Carver School (Silver), Central Bank Center/Rupp Arena (Silver), Kenwick Community Center (Silver), Lisa Chiolo, REALTOR (Silver), Paladin (Silver), Big Ass Fans (Bronze), Centered Holistic Health (Bronze), Lexington Salt Cave (Bronze), Lexington Tool Library (Bronze), Savané Silver (Bronze), and The Junkluggers of Kentucky (Bronze).

Recertifying honorees include: CivicLex (Gold), Living Arts & Science Center (Gold), John’s Run/Walk Shop (Silver), Lextran (Silver), Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center (Silver), Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington (Silver), Wild Birds Unlimited (Silver), Boone Creek Outdoors (Bronze) and Doodles Breakfast & Lunch (Bronze).