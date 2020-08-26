Who's Who for September 2020

New Hires & Promotions

Landrum & Shouse LLP announced Lacey Fiorella, Heather Pack Howell and Erin C.S. Izzo as new partners to the firm’s Lexington office.

Field & Main Bank announced the appointment of Greg Risch and Ron Faupel to its board of directors. Tracy Vaughn has also been named the bank’s director of retail, first vice president.

Former Hulu Creative Director Forest Erickson has joined Wrigley Media Group as SVP, Production & Creative Services.

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk has announced the next principal of Yates Elementary School as Barry Richburg, a North Carolina native who coincidentally served as principal of Yates Mill Elementary School in Raleigh.

Commerce Lexington Inc.’s Katie Vandegrift has been promoted to director of marketing and research for the economic development team.

The Great American Brass Band Festival board of directors has appointed new board members, Bill Bandy and Michael “Fly” Hughes. Missy Angolia was also officially welcomed as new executive director.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) employees from across the state have selected Joseph Heerdink from Madisonville Community College (MCC) to represent them on the KCTCS Board of Regents. Heerdink is the regional director of information technology at MCC.

Bourbon Community Hospital announced that Tommy Haggard has been named its new chief executive officer. Haggard joins Bourbon Community Hospital from Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, where he has served as CEO since 2010.

The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation has appointed three new members to the foundation’s board of directors. Joining the board are Holly Conrad Bandoroff, M. Christopher Brown II, Ph.D., and Jeffrey Johnson, AIA.

Meyer Natural Foods announced that Charity Bradley, a hospitality and food industry marketing leader, has been named marketing manager for their entire portfolio of brands and will be based in Lexington.

Rupp Arena and Central Bank Center announced that three longtime managers of the complex have recently retired and three veteran staff members have been promoted. Those retiring are: The company’s longest-serving employee, Merrill Richardson; technical services manager, Bob Stoops; and ticket office manager, Jeff Bojanowski. Michael Fox has been promoted to director of facilities support. Chuck Hisle has been promoted to technical services manager; and Shannon Elliott has been promoted to ticket office manager.

Nonprofit community mental health center, New Vista, has announced the selection of Dee Werline as its next president and chief executive officer.

McDaniel Wealth Management, PLLC recently welcomed accounting associate Josiah Robbins to its team.

Ali Elfandi, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in Lexington as an interventional cardiologist.

The University of Kentucky Gluck Equine Research Center recently welcomed two accomplished researchers into its infectious disease program. Feng Li has been named the William Robert Mills chair in equine infectious disease and Dan Wang joins the department as a virologist.

Maria J. Small, MD, MPH, was unanimously approved as the newest member of the Frontier Nursing University board of directors.

The Leadership Lexington Steering Committee has announced the new class of Leadership Lexington for 2020-21, which includes the following individuals with varied backgrounds from a variety of segments of the Lexington community: Leidy Borges-Gonzalez, Community Action Council; Alice Bowen, Lexmark International, Inc.; Cynae Carter, Community Action Council; Lindsey Cheatham, Kismet Marketing; Trisha Clement-Montgomery, University of Kentucky; Sarah Deye, Keeneland Association; Megan George, Stites & Harbison, PLLC; Timothy Johnson, United Way of the Bluegrass; Kendriana Price, UK CAFÉ Office of Diversity; Clayton Roberts, Lexington Police Department; Andrea Schroeder, LG&E and KU Energy LLC; Brittany Scordo, Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office; Judy Simpson, Blue & Co.; Leslie Smart, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations; Maxwell D. Smith, Ward, Hocker & Thornton, PLLC; Paige Halpin Smith, Lexington Public Library; Erin Soard, Traditional Bank; Veda Stewart, Fayette County Public Schools; Tamika Tompoulidis, University of Kentucky; Chad Traylor, Lexington Fire Department; Shawn Umbrell, University of Kentucky; Eliza van Dissel, AU Associates; Michael Vatti, Lexmark International, Inc.; Kyle Virgin, McBrayer PLLC; and Melody Westerfield, Fayette County Public Schools.

Tom Shelton has been appointed to serve as the executive director of the Henry Clay Center of Statesmanship.

Dorothy Lockhart, MBA, MSN, RN, has been named the new vice president of CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners.

Robert Canina has been named system executive director of construction and energy services for Baptist Health.

Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed David Jones of Barlow, Josh Lillard of Hebron and Rob Lear of Versailles to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission

Kudos

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP announced that partner Laura Holoubek has been named a founding fellow of the American College of LLC and Partnership Attorneys.

The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. have selected 24 outstanding educators for the 2021 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards, including two from Fayette County Public Schools. Donnie Piercey of Stonewall Elementary and Christopher McCurry of Lafayette High School qualify to compete for the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in October 2020.

Nick Bailey, a financial advisor with Townsend Financial Planning LLC, recently earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification.

University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment faculty members recently brought home national awards from American Society of Animal Science. UK equine specialist Bob Coleman received both the 2020 Equine Science Society and ASAS Equine Science Award and the 2020 Fellow Award for Teaching. UK professor of animal nutrition, James Matthews, was awarded the 2020 ASAS Gary L. Cromwell Award for Research in Minerals.

LEX18’s Kevin Christopher, a mainstay behind the desk for evening and late news since 2000, announced his plans to retire at the end of August. Along with co-anchor Nancy Cox and Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck, the trio comprises the longest running news team in Lexington TV, having shared 20 years together on the air.

CLA Wealth Advisors was named to Accounting Today’s 2020 Top Firms winners list. And, for the third consecutive year, CLA Wealth Advisors is listed among the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors.