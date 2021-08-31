Who's Who for September 2021

New Hires & Promotions

Field & Main Bank has announced the promotion of Jessica Bryant and Andrea Payne to the rank of senior vice president.

The Kentucky Chamber has named Jim Ford chief resource officer overseeing the membership and business services department of the organization.

The Visit Horse Country, Inc., board has welcomed new president Gathan Borden. The transition also marks the outgoing of long time founding board president Price H. Bell, Jr., who served for the organization’s first seven years. Along with the change in leadership, Visit Horse Country unanimously elected Heather Higgins, VP corporate partnerships for Breeders’ Cup, and Harold Palmer, president The Jockey Club technology services, to serve on its board.

AgTech leader AppHarvest has named Amazon veteran Mark Keller as senior vice president, software applications platform, and Julie Nelson as executive vice president, operations.

Benjamin Neltner, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care in Lexington.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust has hired Barbara Tilghman for its wealth management group in central Kentucky.

James Lowry, IV, has joined Nash Marshall, PLLC, as of counsel. Landrum & Shouse LLP announced that Estee Rose has joined the firm as its newest associate.

Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc., a full-service electrical contractor headquartered in Lexington, has promoted Keith Simpson and Brian Sarrett to senior vice presidents.

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation has announced its 2021-2022 board of directors, effective July 1. The board will consist of four new members: Anna Cambron, Julia Hall, Stephen Hillenmeyer and Delaine Thiel. Other Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation board members are: Larry Cowgill, chair; Daryl K. Love, vice chair; Tracy Colon, secretary; Alan VanArsdall, treasurer; Tony Houston, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health; Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation; Judy Albrecht; Kathy Arms; Judy Cummins; Lisa Gumm-Gray; Laura Hayden; Missy Lange; Christy Nash; and Gregory Yeary.

PepperPointe Partnerships, a Lexington-based dental service organization, has named David North as its new chief operating officer.

Tyler Royse has joined Peoples Exchange Bank as vice president – loan officer for the Scott County market.

Bank of the Bluegrass has announced the promotion of Tom Greinke from senior vice president to bank president, and the addition of Ben Fryman as vice president, commercial lending.

Kentucky American Water has appointed Tyler Fryman as operations supervisor for the company’s central and southern divisions.

NetGain Technologies announced that Rick Ward, chief financial officer, has retired after a long tenure of service and leadership. Dwight Sawin was hired to succeed Ward as the vice president of finance.

OperaLex has elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC, attorney Jordan Gilliam to its board of directors.

ABEL Construction Company has named Lynn Grigsby as new director of human resources.

Susan Lancho, Kentucky American Water external affairs manager, has been promoted to senior manager, external communications.

Kudos

Justice Robert B. Conley of Eastern Kentucky was formally sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky on Aug. 20. Conley was elected in the Nov. 2020 general election to serve the 7th Supreme Court District, which is made up of the commonwealth’s 22 easternmost counties.

Managing Intellectual Property magazine has named nine Stites & Harbison, PLLC, attorneys to the 2021 “IP Stars” list. Three Lexington attorneys, Michael S. Hargis, Warren D. Schickli and Mandy Wilson Decker, were among those honored as the most highly regarded intellectual property attorneys in the U.S. Decker was also recently named to the Kentucky Intellectual Property Alliance’s executive advisory committee.

Clare Rittschof, University of Kentucky assistant professor of entomology, recently was selected as a committee member of the New Voices in Science, Engineering and Medicine of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Committee members are considered by the National Academies to be rising stars in their fields and are selected through a competitive review process.

Advertising Age Magazine named Cornett its Southeast Gold Winner in its Small Agency Awards for 2021. It is the first time the Lexington agency has won the award.

Commerce Lexington has announced the participants of its 2021-22 Leadership Lexington program, who include: Najwa Abu-Taha, Crank and Boom Craft Ice Cream; Natalie Appel, Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass; Keleigh Arnett, PNC Bank; Rania Belmadani, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government; Eden Bennett, Lexington Public Library; Allie Beto, McBrayer PLLC; Emily Biggins, Morgan Stanley; Kara Covert, Transylvania University; Rachel Elam, Larry E. Botts; David Farrar, Kentucky American Water; Cam Freeman, WealthSouth; Alex Garcia, Office of the Kentucky Attorney General; Sarah Geegan, University of Kentucky Public Relations; Amy Green, Fayette County Public Schools Board of Education; Daenayia Hudson, Freeman, Mathis & Gary, LLP; Opa Johnson, Sokari & Company, LLC; Seth Lockard, Lexington Fire Department; Lindsay Mattingly, Fayette County Public Schools; Stinson Miller, WesBanco Bank; Tressa Neal, University of Kentucky; Jackie Newman, Lexington Police Department; Hunter Porter, BC Wood Properties; Dean Roethemeier, Keeneland; Jennifer Rose, UK HealthCare; Martin Schafer, FCPS Chief of Police; Dylan Schneider, MCM CPAs & Advisors; Shericka Smith, Fayette County Public Schools; Terry Snow, LG&E & KU; Adam Stuart, Aphix; Kim Thuringer, Lexmark International; Thomas Travis, Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP; Katie Williams, United Way of the Bluegrass; Kristie Woodrum, Commerce Lexington Inc.; Lin Wu, Lexmark International; Nathan Zamarron, LexArts.

Justin Ryder, CCIM, advisor, of SVN | Stone Commercial Real Estate, Lexington, has been awarded the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation by the CCIM Institute, one of the leading commercial real estate associations in the world.

The American Academy of Nursing (Academy) announced that Frontier Nursing University Department Chair of Psychiatric-Mental Health Jess Calohan, DNP, PMHNP-BC, has been selected to be inducted into the 2021 Class of Fellows. Calohan is one of 225 distinguished nursing leaders selected by the Academy who will be formally inducted into the 2021 Class of Fellows during the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, October 7-9.