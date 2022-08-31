Who's Who for September 2022

New Hires & Promotions

Steve Bestard has been promoted to chief operations officer at Messer Construction Co. The leadership role encompasses Messer’s Midwest and Southeast construction operations.

alt32 + Cox Architecture, an architectural services firm headquartered in Lexington, has welcomed Will Nash, AIA, LEED AP as principal architect. Nash will be based in the Louisville office.

Matthew I. Boggs has joined Fowler Bell as an associate with the firm’s family law group.

Leadership Lexington has selected Stites & Harbison, PLLC, attorney Robin McGuffin as a member of the 2022-23 Leadership Lexington program.

Palmer Gene Vance II, an attorney with Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC’s Lexington office, was recently named chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) House of Delegates at the conclusion of the 2022 ABA annual meeting.

Landrum & Shouse LLP welcomed their newest associate, Tucker Frazer, to their team. Frazer’s practice will primarily focus on trucking and insurance defense litigation.

McBrayer PLLC has welcomed Vince Gabbert, who joins the firm following over a dozen years serving as the chief operating officer of Keeneland.

The law firm of Minner Vines Mon- cus announced the addition of attorney Sarah E. Boggs to their staff.

Brittany Cox has joined the award-winning economic development team at Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

Omni Architects announced that Chris Wilson, associate. AIA, has joined its design staff.

Central Bank has announced the recent hires of Jenny Foley as vice president, personal trust officer, and Cam Freeman as vice president, commercial mortgage officer. Terri Shaw was also promoted to retirement plan manager.

Blue and Co. congratulates Laura Farris, Rosemary Osbourn and Jacob Boyd on becoming managers at the firm.

Kudos

The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame® will induct the following six individuals into its elite ranks in September: Retiring Ky. State Rep. Chad McCoy; Julian P. Van Winkle, III, president, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery; Andrea Marie Wilson, distinguished industry veteran, executive vice president, general manager and master of maturation at Michter’s Distillery; retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth; Kaveh Zamanian, founder, whiskey maker and CEO, Rabbit Hole Distillery; and the late Stephen Francis Thompson, founder and president, Kentucky Artisan Distillery, former president of Brown-Forman Distilleries. Thompson will also receive the Hall of Fame’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lexmark has been named a leader in Managed Print Services (MPS) by global print and market insight research firm Quocirca for the 10th consecutive year. In its Managed Print Services Market Landscape 2022 report, Quocirca named Lexmark a leader, highlighting its Global IoT System which provides increased uptime and cloud-native services.

Kentucky American Water and members of its team received multiple awards from the Kentucky/ Tennessee Section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) during the 2022 Water Professionals Conference held at Central Bank Center in Lexington. Kentucky American Water earned the Peo- ple’s Choice Award for best-tasting tap water as voted on through a blind competition held during the conference’s Water for Life festival at Jacobson Park. The company also earned the Distribution System Operation Award for Kentucky in the large utilities category. Shane Crow, construction inspector, earned the Diversity and Inclusion Award for Kentucky in recognition of outstanding efforts in diversity, inclusion and equity education. Meriah Osbourne, customer advocacy supervisor, earned the Customer Service Award for Kentucky for outstanding performance in customer service. Nick Rowe, who recently retired as a senior vice president of American Water and president of Kentucky American Water after 35 years with the company, was recognized with AWWA Life Membership status. Krista Citron, senior project engineer, earned recognition as a graduate of the 2022 Water Professionals Leadership Academy.

Frontier Nursing University (FNU) will celebrate the official opening of its new location on the beautiful, newly renovated Versailles campus with a ribbon cutting and land acknowledgment ceremony on Sept. 9. In other news, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing announced that Frontier Nursing University is one of 50 schools of nursing in the U.S. to have been selected to participate in a national initiative designed to foster inclusive learning environments and build a more diverse nursing workforce.

Author, educator and Freedom Stories project director Alicestyne Turley has been named recipient of the 2022 Thomas D. Clark Medallion for her book “The Gospel of Freedom: Black Evangelicals and the Underground Railroad,” which seeks to fill the historical gaps and promote the lost voices of the Underground Railroad. The book was published in August by the University Press of Kentucky.

The American Academy of Nursing (Academy) announced that Frontier Nursing University assistant professor Catherine Collins-Fulea, DNP, CNM, FACNM, has been selected to be inducted into the 2022 Class of Fellows.

Fowler Bell, PLLC shared with great sadness the passing of dear friend and partner, Guy Randal Colson, on May 28, 2022, and the age of 74. Colson received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1974 and joined the law firm, now known as Fowler Bell, PLLC, where he practiced law for nearly 50 years.

According to Pollstar’s second Quarterly Ticket Sales report, Rupp Arena has ranked 37th in the U.S. and 45th in the world among arenas for concert tickets sold. Rupp Arena has consistently ranked annually in Pollstar Magazine’s Top 200 Arenas World-Wide chart thanks to the venue’s high volume of sold-out concerts, comedy, and family shows.

In celebration of The Lexington Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Chicago, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton welcomed home Haley Fish, a Lexington-based Broadway performer who is featured in the lead role of Velma Kelly in “Chicago.” Fish attended the School of the Creative and Performing Arts and Lexington Catholic High School, developed in Lexington’s artistic community.

Central Bank has been awarded on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Banks 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

McBrayer PLLC announced that 30 attorneys have been recognized in the 2023 editions of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in America and Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch. Best Lawyers® 2023 recognition was awarded to Stephen G. Amato, Jaron P. Blandford, Keeana Sajadi Boarman, James H. Frazier, III, David J. Guarnieri, Mary Estes Haggin, Lisa English Hinkle, Virginia L. Lawson, Douglas T. Logsdon, Robert E. Maclin, III, Anne-Tyler Morgan, Daniel Luke Morgan, W. Brent Rice, Christopher J. Shaughnessy, Zachary C. Webster; Luke A. Wingfield, Jon A. Woodall; Preston C. Worley, and Brendan R. Yates in the firm’s Lexington office. Best Lawyers® additionally awards “Lawyer of the Year” distinctions to attorneys outstanding in their practice areas. Only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with this designation. This year, three McBrayer attorneys have been recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” in their fields: Christopher J. Shaughnessy (Health Care Law, Lexington, KY), David J. Guarnieri (Criminal Defense: White Collar, Lexington, KY), and W. Brent Rice (Utilities Law, Lexington, KY). For attorneys in their first decade of practice, Best Lawyers® recognizes “Ones to Watch.” McBrayer’s Lexington office boasts four honorees this year: returning honoree Kathryn A. Eckert and new honorees Addison M. Lowry, T. Neal Morris, and Cassidy L. Sorrells.