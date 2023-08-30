Who's Who for September 2023

New Hires & Promotions

The Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation (KSTC) named four new members to its board of directors. New members include: Jeni Al Bahrani, Thomas More University; Tom Otieno, Eastern Kentucky University; Brett Traver, Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation; and Angelica Sanchez Vega, Community Foundation of Louisville. A new slate of members also stepped into their roles on the executive committee on July 1: Mark Kristy, PricewaterhouseCoopers (retired) – board chair; Susan Weiss, Net Tango, Inc. – board vice-chair; K. Daniel Seevers, Lexmark International, Inc. – secretary; and Mike Norman, Kentucky Science Center – treasurer.

Bob Gigliotti has been appointed as the new president and CEO of Shaker Village.

Accounting, tax, and consulting firm Blue & Co., LLC announced the following recent promotions: Adam Campbell to manager; Abigail Cash to senior accountant; Emily Elliott to senior accountant; Rebekah Kirkland to senior accounting specialist; Jordan Miller to senior manager; Geetika Rekhraj to senior accountant; and Keda Trosper to senior administrative assistant.

Dinsmore has welcomed labor and employment attorney Donald C. Morgan to its Lexington office.

The Asbury University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has named Kelsey Lang as senior woman administrator.

Lexington Clinic has welcomed three new physicians: Carlos Ramirez-Icaza, MD; Kory N. Brinker, MD; and R. Christopher Spears, MD.

AppHarvest has named controlled environment agriculture veteran Tony Martin its chief executive officer.

Lucy Houp was recently promoted to assistant vice president of property marketing at NAI Isaac.

Commerce Lexington Inc. has welcomed seasoned fundraiser Lisa Deaton Greer to the position of director of investor and sponsorship development.

Eastern Kentucky University has appointed Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Vincent A. Thomas as the new executive director of the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board has appointed Daniel Mason as chair of the board.

Lexington Christian Academy has named former Lextran executive Jill Barnett as the school’s new director of development.

RE/MAX Elite Realty has welcomed Kenny Whalen as the newest addition to their brokerage.

Dan Ensley was recently named regional sports director for the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Orthopedics in Mount Sterling and Lexington have added Claire Maxted, PA-C, to their growing team.

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning’s executive director Shayla D. Lynch recently submitted her resignation, effective August 11, to focus on her duties as Lexington’s District 2 Councilmember. Jennifer Mattox will serve as the interim executive director until a new director is hired.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Care – Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lexington announced the addition of Katherine Foster, MD.

Elizabeth Elkinson, MD has opened the area’s first concierge gynecology and wellness practice, a new type of medical service that aims to provide access to the doctor and her team 24/7, offering same-day appointments in-person or through telehealth.

Erin Drenkhahn, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group in Lexington.

RE/MAX Elite Realty has named Alfonso Laris, Karen Angelucci, and Janet Jones as the newest additions to their brokerage.

Valvoline CEO Sam Mitchell announced his retirement effective Sept. 30. Mitchell has led the company for 20+ years and will be succeeded by president of retail services, Lori Flees.

White Oak Commercial Real Estate’s announced the following new hires: Frederick Rupp – associate in investment sales and leasing; John Stein – associate in investment sales and leasing; and Mary Beth Rickard – office administrator.

Downtown Lexington Partnership has hired Cameron Cramer as marketing and communications coordinator.

Mike Guenthner has joined Central Bank as senior vice president, senior market lender.

Paladin, a leading commissioning, engineering, and sustainability consulting firm, has appointed Elizabeth Bishop Soto as its new sales account executive.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership Network has named Frontier Nursing University chief diversity and inclusion officer Paula Alexander-Delpech, Ph.D., PMHNP-BC, APRN, as the network’s Chair-Elect.

Stock Yards Bancorp has promoted Shannon Budnick to executive VP, director of wealth management and trust group. Budnick will succeed Kathy C. Thompson upon her retirement effective January 2, 2024.

Rector Hayden Realtors® has expanded its commercial real estate division and will be led by industry veteran Beth Bell Brown. Other commercial agents added to the team include: Gary Denton, Chad Helm, Richard Sims, and Richa Tyagi.

Kudos

Dickinson Wright announced that Chambers 2023 High Net Worth (HNW) Guide has named the firm’s Private Wealth Law practice in Kentucky as a “Top Ranked” practice. The HNW Guide listed Lexington office Dickinson Wright attorneys Jeffrey L. Gehring, Tara N. Halbert, and Henry C.T. Richmond, III, as “Leaders in their Fields”. Dickinson Wright attorney Andrew Dorisio has been listed as an IP Star in the Managing Intellectual Property 2023 Guide.

Dickinson Wright also announced that attorneys in the firm’s Lexington office have been included in the 2024 editions of Best Lawyers in America®, Best Lawyers in America® “Ones to Watch”, and Best Lawyers in America® “Lawyer of the Year”. Those recognized on the Best Lawyers in America® list include: Kimberly Bryant, Emily M. Dorisio, Jeffrey L. Gehring, Brian M. Johnson, David A. Owen, and Henry C.T. Richmond, III. Recognized on the Best Lawyers in America® “Ones to Watch” list include: Tara N. Halbert, and Logan Mayfield. Recognized on the Best Lawyers in America® 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” list include: Henry C.T. Richmond, III.

Managing Intellectual Property magazine has named Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorneys Michael S. Hargis and Warren D. Schickli to the 2023 “IP Stars” list. Attorney Mandy Wilson Decker was also selected for Managing IP’s 2023 Top 250 Women in IP list. Decker was also elected as the chair-elect of the newly-formed Kentucky Bar Association IP Law Section and as inaugural chair of KYIPA’s board of advisors.

The Lexington office of McBrayer PLLC had 20 attorneys recognized in the 2024 editions of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in America and Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch. Best Lawyers 2024 recognition was awarded to the following: Stephen G. Amato; Kenton L. Ball; Jaron P. Blandford; Keeana Sajadi Boarman; James H. Frazier, III; David J. Guarnieri; Mary Estes Haggin; Lisa English Hinkle; Virginia L. Lawson; Douglas T. Logsdon; Robert E. Maclin, III; Anne-Tyler Morgan; Daniel Luke Morgan; W. Brent Rice; Christopher J. Shaughnessy; Zachary Webster; Luke A. Wingfield; Jon A. Woodall; Preston C. Worley; Brendan R. Yates; and Katherine K. Yunker.

The Lyric Cultural Arts Center has appointed Christian Adair as its new executive director.

Kentucky American Water has received three Partnership for Safe Water awards. The awards, which honor efforts in continuously optimizing water treatment plant operation and performance, were recently announced by the American Water Works Association.

KET’s Renee Shaw, a trailblazing leader and advocate for positive social change, has been awarded KASA’s prestigious William Nallia Award for her outstanding contributions to public education in Kentucky.

Mary Lloyd Ireland, MD, orthopedic surgeon and professor in the department of orthopedics and sports medicine at the University of Kentucky, was recently inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine Hall of Fame at the organization’s 2023 annual meeting.

Energy Insurance Agency has been recognized by the Insurance Journal for the second consecutive year as one of the distinguished Top 100 Property/Casualty Independent Agencies in the United States.

Award-winning, Lexington-based bourbon brand RD1 Spirits has been named to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour®.

Forcht Bank announced it has signed a brand partnership deal with University of Kentucky freshman Wildcat, Reed Sheppard.

OVG360, the provider of venue management to Central Bank Center, has been recognized as a top destination for meetings and conventions by “Facilities & Destinations” magazine. The prestigious Prime Site Award is given annually to the top convention and exposition centers in the United States.

Commerce Lexington Inc. announced the selection of the 43rd Leadership Lexington class. New class members include: Travis Adams, Jonathan Allen, P. Anthony Allen, Kacy Allen-Bryant, Stephanie Arnold, Tracy Bruno, Jamila Carter, Jodi Chmielewski, Michael Dilly, Colby Ernest, Chris Farris, Laura Farris, Scottie Frans, Jenny Frey, Lauren Gawthrop, Benjamin Green, Megan Griffith, Joey Harris, Jeanette Hart, Mandy Higgins, Melanie Jackson, Sarah Jefferson, Mason King, Cheryl Klever, Angie Lang, David Leone, Eric Lindsey, Debbie Link, David Lowe, Soraya Matthew, Kevin Metcalf, Emily Metcalfe, Gina Miller, Sharon Mofield-Boswell, Darryl Neher, Christian Nelson, Brian Peterson, Melissa Reynolds, Heather Shaffer, Ashley Sipple-McGraw, Logan Sparks, Meg Sutton, Sam Swayze, Jason Thompson, Chrissie Turner, Courtney Turner, Nicole Ware, Reuben Watson, Graham Winchester, Kevin Young, Frank Yozwiak.

The Leadership Central Kentucky program recently announced its newest class of members which include: Keifer Adkins, Julie Breitigan, Russ Coffey, Cassie Collins, Kristan Curry, Emily Jo Davis, Betsy Dexter, Andrea Giusti, Mackenzie Hanes, Katherine Hutchinson, Phil Jun, Christian Motley, Megan Nichols, Jordan Parker, Catherine Pauley, Allison Pettrey, Valerie Phillips, Kaelyn Query, Melissa Ramsey, Amanda Revely, Nicole Rivera, Matthew Roberts, Caelin Scott, Brady Shultz, Debbie Smith, Tyler Smith, Tori Summey, Ame Sweetall, Andrea Viney, Eli Wallace, Mary Yohon, Loni Yost, Nathalya Zarth.

LexArts has named the following new members to its board of directors: Laura Babbage, CHI St. Joseph Health; Anne Hardy, Maker’s Mark Distillery; Anne Murry, Murry Foundation; Bryce Oquaye, MADHUNDREDS; Rebecca Sherman, Stites & Harbison; and Phillip Richardson, Keeneland Association (pending board approval).

Commerce Lexington has presented its Small Business of the Year award to 46Solutions. Other awards presented at the Commerce Lexington Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon presented by Forcht Bank included: Business Success Award – 46Solutions; Minority Business Award – You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center; Entrepreneur Award – Lexington Event Company; and the Nonprofit Community Impact Award – Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass.

Frontier Nursing University’s (FNU) Student Veterans of America, one of six Student Interest Groups at FNU, has been accepted into the Student Veterans of America national network. SVA membership provides military-specific scholarship and networking within the military and veteran community across the United States.

Who’s who for you? Submit your company’s recent hirings, promotions, and awards for listing in the Who’s Who section of Business Lexington. Email a press release and photo to info@bizlex.com.