Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville joins Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Danville, Kentucky-based Wilderness Trail Distillery, one of the founding distillery destinations on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour (KBTCT), has joined the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, becoming the 18th stop on the world-famous journey that showcases America’s only native spirit.

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Launched in 2012 as a premium craft distillery in Danville, Wilderness Trail has expanded its production and grown its distinctive visitor experience to meet the standards to become the first KBTCT distillery to graduate to the iconic Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour.

“This is an exciting day for Wilderness Trail, the Danville community and all our Kentucky Bourbon Trail partners,” Kentucky Distillers' Association President Eric Gregory said. “Wilderness Trail has established itself as a can’t-miss stop that fully delves into the art and science of our signature spirit."

Co-owners Shane Baker and Pat Heist are recognized globally as leading fermentation specialists through their original company, Ferm Solutions, consulting with distilleries around the world to develop products and enhance production.

“We are very excited to be joining the Kentucky Bourbon Trail after years on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour for both our growth as well as the impact to our community,” said Baker, who serves as co-owner and master distiller. “We excel in offering a unique experience and educational perspective of the Bourbon-making process by focusing on the science in making Bourbon while maintaining a traditional Bourbon distillery process across our 163-acre campus in historic Danville, the birthplace of Kentucky.”

“Wilderness Trail Distillery has been an incredible asset to Boyle County,” said Jennifer Kirchner, executive director of Destination Danville. “In addition to their significant contributions to our local economy in agriculture, industry, and technology, they have helped us to build a robust tourism footprint."

Coupled with Danville’s small-town charm and history, Wilderness Trail will be a welcome addition that highlights the spectrum of the state’s different distillery sizes and approaches, said Adam Johnson, senior director of the KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail program.

“Even in a quintessential ‘Main Street, America’ town, Wilderness Trail shows you can have a world-class attraction with fantastic hospitality,” said Johnson, a graduate of Centre College who has lived in Danville for more than 20 years.

Wilderness Trail currently produces a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel Bottled in Bond, a Small Batch Bottled in Bond Bourbon, and a Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, as well as Harvest Rum and Blue Heron Vodka.

Open for tours Tuesday through Saturday, the visitor experience will include a 45-minute walking tour and an educational tasting seminar in the Tasting Room. The distillery's address is 4095 Lebanon Road in Danville. More information is available online at www.wildernesstraildistillery.com.

“Shane and Pat have poured their hearts and souls into their distillery and it shows in every last detail,” KDA President Gregory said. “We applaud their commitment to our timeless craft and thank them for their efforts in securing Kentucky as the one true, authentic home of Bourbon.”

Kentucky Bourbon is one of the Commonwealth’s most historic and treasured industries, a booming $8.6 billion economic engine that generates more than 20,100 jobs with an annual payroll topping $1 billion, and is currently in the middle of a $2.3 billion building boom. There are 9.1 million barrels of Bourbon and other spirits currently aging across the Commonwealth, the most in the modern era of American whiskey. Kentucky distilleries also filled 2.1 million barrels in 2018, the most since 1967, setting a 52-year record.

Now with an all-time high of 18 participating distilleries, other KBT members are:

● Angel’s Envy, Louisville

● Bardstown Bourbon Company, Bardstown

● Bulleit Distilling Company, Shelbyville

● Four Roses, Lawrenceburg and Cox’s Creek

● Heaven Hill Bourbon Heritage Center, Bardstown

● Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, Louisville

● Jim Beam, Clermont and Louisville

● Lux Row Distillers, Bardstown

● Maker’s Mark, Loretto

● Michter’s at Fort Nelson, Louisville

● Old Forester Distillery, Louisville

● O.Z. Tyler, Owensboro

● Rabbit Hole, Louisville

● Stitzel-Weller, Louisville

● Town Branch, Lexington and Pikeville

● Wild Turkey, Lawrenceburg

● Woodford Reserve, Versailles.

Visit www.kybourbontrail.com to learn more.