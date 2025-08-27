William Berkele Distillery Launches Burnt Tavern Bourbon

William Berkele Distillery is returning to production with the launch of Burnt Tavern Bourbon, a new premium whiskey set to debut Sept. 1 in central and northern Kentucky.

The 7-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon is bottled at 105 proof and finished in two sets of slowly toasted and charred barrels. The distillery said the process is designed to create layers of caramel, vanilla, oak, and a subtle hint of smoke. Distribution is expected to expand statewide later this year.

“Burnt Tavern doesn’t follow trends. It honors the history of the fire and the journey of those who came before us. Each sip tells the story of smoke, char, and resilience. For those who appreciate the slow char and bold character of bourbon, Burnt Tavern delivers,” said Bennett Clark, president of William Berkele Distillery.

The whiskey was developed with master distiller Chip Tate, known for his work with wood finishing and founder of Texas-based Balcones Distilling. “I have a long and storied history making whiskey with fire and smoke. Wood smoke and its ability to impart subtle and complex flavor to spirits has been a part of my distilling journey from the early days. Burnt Tavern Bourbon represents the intersection of classic Kentucky bourbon with rich new layers of smoke and oak added by our special finishing process – a new medley of classic American flavors,” Tate said.

The Burnt Tavern brand references a tavern established in 1794 along Zane’s Trace in what is now Garrard County. Twice destroyed by fire, the tavern became a local landmark before William Berkele opened his distillery nearby in 1868.