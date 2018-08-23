Refashioned Wilson’s Grocery & Meats Brings Something Old, Something New to Kenwick

Good news Kenwick residents: Wilson’s Grocery & Meats, the neighborhood corner store known for its quality meats and popular lunch specials, is slated to reopen in September under new ownership.

The building, at 1010 Cramer Ave., changed hands in January, when it sold for $295,000 to Corey Maple, who lives in the neighborhood. Maple, a co-owner of local event space The Livery and the web design firm Harris & Ward, said the store will get a new look but will otherwise stay true to the Wilson’s traditions that made it a draw for more than two decades.

× Expand Phil Swenson (left), Wilson’s general manager, and Corey Maple (right), the store’s owner, said they’ve sought to honor the Wilson’s tradition while including amenities such as more local produce and fresh-baked breads. / Photo by Reggie Beehner

The store will still butcher its own meats and offer an array of breakfast and lunch specials, including its famous $1.99 bologna sandwich special, he said. Staying true to another Wilson’s tradition, the store will remain open on holidays throughout the year.

“This place has stood the test of time, and we wanted to preserve that,” Maple said. “We didn’t want it to fall into the wrong hands.”

The store’s interior has been refurbished, with windows uncovered and walls painted white to allow for more natural light to flood in. Floors were stripped to the hardwood beneath and preserved, scars and all, to retain the character of the old building, which dates back to 1928, when it was originally built as a corner grocery. Wilson’s will also continue to stock its shelves with many of the grocery staples—bread, milk, beer, eggs—and other last-minute items patrons have counted on finding in a pinch.

“Maybe even some diapers,” said Maple, who has two young children with a third on the way.

The store also intends to stock more local produce and products—such as bakery breads, craft beers and fruits and vegetables from local farmers. “We wanted to honor the past and embrace the future, so that everyone feels welcome here,” Maple said.

The store’s meat business also will stay largely unchanged, down to the same equipment and meat counter at the back of the store.

They’ll also be offering the same meats—aged rib-eye, sirloin and porterhouse steaks—on which Wilson’s built its reputation. The lone change: The meats will be chopped and sliced at the counter, rather than behind a wall, so patrons can see their cuts being made, said Phil Swenson, the store’s general manager. “This was people’s go-to place for good, quality meat,” Swenson said. “So we wanted to put a face to that aspect of the business; keeping everything out in the open so there’s a human touch to it.”

Patrons will also enjoy a new walk-up window, located at the store’s rear, where they can purchase fresh morning coffee, doughnuts and pastries on their way to work or to drop off the kids at school. “That should be neat,” Maple said. “There are so many local people who walk to this place, and we wanted to be able to provide something for them.”

In an era where many local mom-and-pop shops have shuttered their doors, eclipsed by national and regional chains, Maple said he recognizes the risks involved in bucking the trend and investing in a small, neighborhood grocery that strives for what Maple characterized as an “authentic experience.”

Meanwhile, the neighborhood has been abuzz awaiting the store’s return, Swenson said. A few customers stop by virtually every day to check on the store’s progress and inquire about the changes. Some have tried to put in a meat or sandwich order. “I had one the other day who wanted to order a country ham,” Swenson said. “People are eager to see it reopen.”