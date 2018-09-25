Windstream hires 80 new technicians in Kentucky to support Kinetic business

Windstream has announced that it has added 80 new technicians to its Kentucky team across the Lexington area, as part of an additional 450 field technicians that the company has added across 18 states in the past year to support its growing Kinetic services.

“We have now seen six consecutive months of consumer broadband growth through August,” said Jeff Small, president of consumer and small business for Windstream, in a release announcing the new hires. “Our significant network investments are enabling us to deliver our premium Kinetic services to more customers, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Windstream said it plans to hire up to 100 more technicians before the end of the year, growing its workforce of local field technicians to nearly 3,000.

Kinetic by Windstream provides Internet and entertainment services, with internet service speeds of 25 to 100 Mbps or higher, or possible gig service plans on its fiber-optic network with speeds of 1 Gbps. The company also provides Kinetic TV and business solutions for small and medium-sized companies.

To see available jobs at Windstream, check online at www.windstreamtalent.com.