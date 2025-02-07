World of Gourmet Debuts, Minton’s and Big Blue Deli Relocate, Publix Announces Opening Date

Expand World of Gourmet

World of Gourmet has opened at 543 S. Limestone, with a fusion of Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines for lunch and dinner, plus a European bakery and American breakfast. The menu features gourmet coffee, espresso, tea, and chai, with entrées that include shawarma, curry of the day, kofta, chicken and beef kebabs, stroopwafel, and more.

Two restaurants are on the move, including Minton’s at 760, which is moving from 760 Limestone to the former El Cid location on National Avenue. The other is Big Blue Deli, which is pulling up stakes on North Limestone to move to West Short Street. Both are aiming for a February open date.

The Courier-Journal in Louisville reports that after recently opening in Louisville on Poplar Level Road, popular dirty sodas restaurant Swig is planning to open locations in Lexington, Elizabethtown, and southern Indiana. The franchise offers sodas combined with a customized blend of fresh fruits, purées, and creams, water-based refreshers and energy drinks, as well as snacks like pretzel bites and cookies.

Restaurante La Bendición Pupuseria has opened at 2396 Woodhill Dr., serving up pupusas, tortas, soups, and more in Honduran and Salvadoran styles.

Though the secret has been out for a bit, Bella Notte Restaurant Group announced a few more details about the March return of Crust at 3195 Beaumont Centre Circle. “For those of you who remember Crust as one of Lexington’s favorite spots, you know how special it was. Now we’re bringing it back with a fresh twist, serving up the same bold, handcrafted pizzas, unique bites, and craft drinks that you loved alongside exciting new flavors that will have you craving more,” the announcement said.

Revolving sushi and ramen restaurant Toku has opened at 127 W. Tiverton Way. Fresh-made sushi travels on a conveyor past diners, who can select what they’d like and be charged accordingly. Those ordering off the menu can look for their order to be delivered via conveyor to their tables.

At press time, Omakase Palomar was poised to open pending final inspections at 3900 Fountain Blue Ln.

Why wait for donuts when donuts are waiting for you? Jeff’s Donuts, a 24/7 bakery well known in Louisville for its wide variety of handcrafted donuts and coffee, opened in late January at 1080 S. Broadway.

Additional recent restaurant openings include Naz’s Halal at 685 S. Limestone; War Admiral Way’s Chipotle location; Sassy Bleu Fine Southern Dining at 496 E. High St.; a new Bourbon n’ Toulouse location at 1781 Sharkey Way in Townley Center; and Jonathan Lundy’s new downtown establishment 3TEN, which serves up world cuisine, wine, and cocktails at 310 W. Short St.

Already holding hiring events in mid-January, the opening of Publix’s first Lexington location at 1952 Stockton Way at Citation Point is set for March 5.

The BLVD Grill at Hays, 844 Hays Blvd., announced its closure in early January, and there were Big Boy blues as Frisch’s on Harrodsburg Road, in Hamburg, and in Winchester all closed recently.