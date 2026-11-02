Write Stuff: Writing Calls to Action Using Bullet Points

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Bullet points can be an effective writing format when used properly and with consistency. Add a call to action, and you have an impactful piece of writing.

What is a call to action? It’s a sentence or phrase that often starts with an active verb in the present tense that encourages the reader to follow steps or perform an action. Calls to action often create urgency or give commands.

Here’s how to create a call to action using a bulleted list:

Start with a sentence or fragment like the one immediately above.

Type sentences at each bullet point beneath it that either complete the starting sentence above or elaborate on it.

Use an action verb to start your sentence/fragment like I’ve done for these bullet points to encourage the reader to perform an action (the call to action).

When creating a call to action, you may want to use bullet points if you’d like to:

write down steps towards completing a task

list action items that don’t necessarily need to be numbered

explain something in more detail, like I’ve done here

Notice how the bullet point lists above looks different in format and structure?

If you’ve written a complete sentence (like the first set of bullets), you capitalize the sentence and end with punctuation. I’ve used this set of bullet points for my call to action.

If you’ve used fragments (like the second set of bullets), start with a lowercase letter and leave off the punctuation. As a comparison, my second set of bullet points is not a call to action and merely relays information (another way to use bulleted lists). I’ve started these sentences with active verbs, but you don’t need to if there’s no call to action.

Whether you’re writing goals and objectives, advertisements, proposals, or emails, bulleted lists can be effective in creating your calls to action.