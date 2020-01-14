“Year of Music in Kentucky” Takes Center Stage on Cover of Official Visitor’s Guide 2020

Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of Tourism, Arts & Heritage Mike Berry unveiled the cover of Kentucky’s 2020 official visitor’s guide earlier this month, promoting the “Year of Music in Kentucky”. The cover image features Taylorsville native and country music recording artist J.D. Shelburne.

“Tourism and hospitality create and support thousands of jobs and help to grow our economy across the Commonwealth,” Beshear said. “Our new visitor’s guide is our invitation to everyone to come to Kentucky and spend time enjoying our breathtaking state and national parks, adventure tourism, culinary and music scenes, the world’s best horses and bourbon and so much more. As we grow tourism, we will focus on increasing wages for our Kentucky families working in the industry.”

Music festivals have become major tourism drivers for Kentucky. From Louisville to Lexington to Eastern Kentucky, festivals are featuring local artists from the bottom of the bill to the top.

× 1 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley Country artist J.D. Shelburne and Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Beshear, help debut the new 2020 Kentucky Visitor's Guide. × 2 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley × 3 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley J.D. Shelburne performs in the capital rotunda × 4 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley Gov. Andy Beshear with Secretary of Tourism, Arts & Heritage Mike Berry × 5 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley × 6 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley J.D. Shelburne signs copies of Kentucky's Official Visitor's Guide for fans. Prev Next

In recent years Kentucky artists have had national and international success on country and alt country radio, earning far-reaching notoriety as well as Grammy Awards. Sturgill Simpson, a Breathitt County native, won a Grammy for Country Album of the Year in 2017 and was nominated for Album of the Year across all genres. Simpson has headlined the Forecastle Festival in Louisville. Chris Stapleton, born in Lexington, won a Grammy for Country Album of the Year in 2016, among others, and has a total of 13 nominations under his belt. Stapleton will headline the first ever concert at Kroger field April 25 featuring Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow. Lawrence County native Tyler Childers recently garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. He drew the largest crowd at Keeneland’s first music festival, Railbird, in 2019 on a bill that featured headliners The Raconteurs, Brandi Carlisle and Gary Clark Jr. In 2019, Lexington native Ben Sollee shared some of the spotlight with Robert Plant and Foo Fighters at the three-day Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville.

“Music plays such a vital part in our state’s history that it is only fitting we highlight the Year of Music and feature many Kentucky artists, including J.D. Shelburne, in this year’s Visitor’s Guide,” Berry said. “The passion J.D. has for Kentucky is infectious, and we are thrilled to have him as our partner in celebrating music across the Commonwealth.”

Shelburne landed a spot on Louisville’s first country music festival in 2019, Hometown Rising, alongside country music stars Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Pikeville native Dwight Yoakam.

“As a native of Kentucky, words can’t describe how honored and humbled I am to be selected for the cover of Kentucky’s Official Visitor’s Guide,” Shelburne said.

Request a copy of the visitor’s guide from Kentucky Department of Tourism or view a copy online.