YMCA of Central Kentucky to sell High Street property to Florida developer

The YMCA of Central Kentucky’s Board of Directors voted October 22 to move forward with the full sale of its High Street property to Florida-based developer Tramell Webb Partners, Inc.

The decision follows a September 24 vote that authorized YMCA leadership to sign a contract with Tramell Webb Partners and evaluate two options: remain on the property in partnership with the developer to build a new YMCA alongside student housing, or sell the property outright and pursue a new downtown location. With this week’s action the board selected the second option, confirming the sale and beginning the process of identifying opportunities for the Y’s downtown presence and longer-term growth.

“The board’s decision was made with one objective in mind: to secure the Y’s ability to serve this community well into the future,” said Steve Byars, board chair of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “We’re deeply proud of the High Street YMCA’s history, and now we have a chance to build upon that legacy in ways that reflect how our community continues to grow and change.”

The YMCA said the High Street location will remain open through at least March while staff develop a transition plan to minimize disruption for members. The organization will continue operating current programs and services at High Street as it establishes an ad hoc board committee to evaluate future downtown facility options.

The Y also has retained Al Isaac, president and founder of NAI Isaac Commercial Properties, to serve in a consulting role and provide guidance throughout the process.

“The heart of the Y has always been the people,” said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “As we take these next steps, we do so with gratitude, care, and confidence that the Y’s impact will continue to grow in new and meaningful ways for generations to come.”

Chip Webb, president of Tramell Webb Partners Inc., added, “We have a deep respect for the YMCA’s history and its positive impact on communities. As our development plans move forward, we support the Y’s decision and look forward to continuing to collaborate as they explore future opportunities to strengthen their presence in Lexington.”