Chevy Chaser Neighborhood News & Notes - November

Vacuum Leaf Collection Service Taking Place in November

Vacuum pickup of leaves is offered once a year for single-family homes that receive city waste collection service in Lexington. This year’s vacuum leaf pick-up begins on Monday, Nov. 5. See the map below for the city schedule or visit www.lexingtonky.gov/leaves for a closer look at the map or for more information on leaf collection.

Residents who receive city waste collection services are asked to rake their leaves into the area between the sidewalk and the street before their scheduled vacuum collection start date. (If your sidewalk abuts the curb or if you have no sidewalk, place the leaves on the edge of your lawn closest to the street.) Never rake leaves into the street; they can cause traffic hazards and clog storm drains. Piles should contain only leaves. Other objects, such as tree limbs and rocks, can injure crew members or damage equipment.

Year-round options for leaf disposal include taking full gray waste carts and/or paper yard bags to the curb on your regular collection day, as well as dropping off waste at the Haley Pike composting facility (4216 Hedger Lane).

If you don’t have a gray waste cart, you can call LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255 to request a free one. Residents are encouraged to register for 311 Alerts to receive reminders about city services and programs including vacuum leaf collection. 311 Alerts will remind you when leaves in your area will be collected and let you know when that work has been completed. Visit LexingtonKY.gov/311alerts or register through the LexCall app for Android and iPhone.

× Expand Vacuum leaf collection in Fayette County begins on Nov. 5 and lasts throughout the month of November. Image furnished

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken Now Open in Lexington

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken opened it doors in late October at its new downtown Lexington location near East Vine Street.

The restaurant, located in the back half of the Main Street building that houses Carson’s Food & Drink, is the first Lexington location for the concept, which started in Tennessee.

In first announcing the plan more than a year ago to bring Gus’s to Lexington, local partner Gus Oyler said the restaurant would be positioned as a family-friendly downtown dining option and a community melting pot in terms of its regular clientele.

“It attracts people and families from all walks of life,” said Oyler, a University of Kentucky graduate who was introduced to the Gus’s concept while working after graduation as a financial adviser in Memphis, Tennessee. “And everyone’s always happy. ... With everything that’s going on in the world, everyone just puts that all aside and comes in and equally enjoys the chicken.”

The Lexington location was fitted up to reflect the local charm of Bluegrass hospitality, Oyler said. The casual dining area features checkered tablecloths and cinderblock walls, with a classic jukebox and additional seating at a bar built with weathered corrugated metal. A separate room with chandeliers and 12-seat dining tables can be used for family-style serving of parties and small group events, Oyler said.

Gus’s was originally founded in 1984, with a proprietary chicken recipe dating back to the 1950s that was inherited from the restaurant founder’s parents. Gus’s currently operates 26 locations across 12 states, according to the company’s website.

The Lexington location will offer sit-down and takeout service, as well as delivery and catering options. Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

× Expand Gus’s Fried Chicken opened its highly anticipated Lexington location in late October. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recently Opened Organic Skincare Studio, About Face, Offers Holistic Approach to Beautiful Skin

From facials and chemical peels to lash lifts and eyebrow maintenance, the new High Street skin care treatment center About Face strives to provide customers with the finest skincare treatments available. Therapists at the skincare studio combine ancient and contemporary techniques to meet the needs of each individual. They specialize in organic and botanical, cruelty-free products with hi-tech delivery systems for a holistic approach to beauty and relaxation. Clients are encouraged to schedule a free consultation before their first appointment to address individual skincare goals. About Face offers a membership program so returning clients can get services and products at a discounted rate. For a full list of services visit www.aboutfaceonhigh.com

The Warehouse Block Welcomes The Domestic: A New Multi-Vendor Shop Specializing in Curated Vintage Goodies

The Warehouse Block is welcoming a new retail tenant with The Domestic, a multi-vendor store opening in early November at 945 National Ave.. In the style of a well-curated peddler’s mall or flea market, The Domestic will stock everything from hand-knotted rugs and mid-century modern furniture to designer accessories, records and vintage T-shirts. Follow @_the_domesticon Instagram for updates and to see new inventory as it comes in.