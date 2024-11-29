20 Great Albums of 2024

× Expand Dublin, Ireland's favorite sons, Fontaines D.C., released their highly-anticipated fourth studio album on Aug. 23, 2024. Photo by Theo Cottle

From indie and Americana to experimental, electronic and heavy rock, owner Steve Baron and the staff of the long-running campus-area record store CD Central have weighed in on some favorite albums that were released this year.

“This is not really a ‘best of 2024,’ list but rather some of the albums that came out this year that we really liked and would wholeheartedly recommend,” Baron said.

We hope this guide — and the accompanying guide to 10 great Kentucky albums from 2024 by local music writer Matt Wickstrom— points you toward some new musical discoveries and/or gift ideas for the music lovers in your life. (And don’t forget to purchase your music from a locally owned shop when possible!)

Picks by Elizebeth O’Dell

Jamie xx: “In Waves.”

Following the success of his 2015 album “In Colour,” Jamie XX fuses elements of house and ambient music, combining lush soundscapes with pulsating beats. Danceable and fresh, I find myself getting lost in the music. From start to finish, the rich, textured layering is inviting and infectious, making an enjoyable experience for repeated listening.

Fontaines D.C.: “Romance”

A captivating blend of alternative rock with a Y2K feel, the album explores themes of love and disillusionment with evocative instrumentation with frontman Grian Chatten embracing a more melodic vocal style. Romance reflects the band’s unique ability to blend personal narratives with broader societal themes. Each track showcases the band’s signature intensity while navigating the search for connection in a fragmented world.

Mannequin P*ssy: “I Got Heaven”

This album is a bold and exhilarating listen. Conveying the core of the band’s punk-infused melodies, the emotional intensity combined with heartfelt lyrics of liberation and yearning creates a cathartic experience that keeps me engaged throughout the entirety of the album.

Picks by Will Burchard

Shellac: “To All Trains”

Born into combative bursts of noise and rhythm, “To All Trains” was released mere weeks after frontman Steve Albini’s unexpected death. He ended on a high note, as his guitar slashes and explodes as brilliantly as ever on Shellac’s final recording. Rhythm section Bob Weston and Todd Trainer move the music as prominently as ever, with crushing drum beats and ruthlessly rooted bass lines. Shellac remains as uninterested as ever in offering a generic rock and roll rehash. R.I.P. Sir Steve.

Slift: “Ilion”

French space rockers Slift continue their cosmic ideology with a markedly epic delivery on Ilion. Seventy-nine minutes of building and surging rock payoffs forge a progressive course that cynics would say Hawkwind already travelled in 1974. But with modern effects and beefier tones, I don’t see that as something to complain about. Essential rock listening.

Delving: “All Paths Diverge”

Delving is the instrumental side project of Nick DiSalvo, guitarist and vocalist for heavy progressive explorers Elder. On his second record as Delving, DiSalvo’s sweeping and zagging style of guitar play is still recognizable, now with a whopping injection of mellow discovery. He fortifies his songs with enough sweetly swirling analog synth that the absence of vocals is never an issue. A crisp and fluid record.

Picks by Michael Wright

Meatbodies: “Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom”

Delicious psyche rock should sound like this. I don’t drink or do drugs, but if I did, this is what I’d want my life to sound like. Drugs are stupid. Don’t do drugs. Listen to this album instead.

Sex Mex: “Repackaged”

Angsty punk that doesn’t sound angsty is magic. That’s what Sex Mex has figured out. Catchy tunes that discuss abuse, breakups, life while still sounding upbeat. Sort of like riding around in a car all summer with your friends, having fun and throwing middle fingers all the while.

Knocked Loose: “You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To”

Chaotic and brutal hardcore AND from Kentucky. I’d say your parents are going to hate this, but I don’t know who I’d be telling this to because you probably aren’t reading this anyway! Did I mention how brutal this is?

Osees: “Sorcs 80”

I never know which way to spell the band’s name, but I dig it no matter. This is one of those records that just gets better the deeper you go into the tracks. Don’t like the first one? Hold tight, it’s gonna get better with each consecutive track. Before you know it, the record is over, and you just want to hear it again!

Spiral Heads: “'Til I’m Dead”

Poppy fun that reminds me of an ’80s band that isn’t quite pop and not quite punk. These catchy hooks that get stuck in your head probably could have ended up on a John Hughes soundtrack if they had been around 35 years ago.

Picks by Ronnie Donahue

The Decemberists: “As It Ever Was, So ItWill Be Again”

A return to form for the Portland quintet and a most welcome one. Colin Meloy still has the knack for clever wordplay that swept me away when I first heard them.

Yasmin Williams: “Acadia”

The second release from the latest solo guitar virtuoso is a meditative masterwork with guest spots from Dom Flemons (Carolina Chocolate Drops) and contemporary William Tyler.

Camera Obscura: “Look to the East, Look to the West”

Eleven years since their last album, the Scottish indie rockers come back strong as ever. This album contains everything you have come to expect from them from poppy hooks to clever lyrics.

Real Estate: “Daniel”

Nothing too different coming from these titans of jangle pop, but that’s just what I want in a turbulent year full of constant change.

Andrew Bird: “Sunday Morning Put-On”

Briefly dipping his toe back into jazz, Andrew Bird takes on some classic pieces and throws in an original composition to cap it off. It really is a perfect album for a Sunday morning with a cup of coffee.

Picks by Steve Baron

Hurray for the Riff Raff: “The Past is Still Alive”

This one was on repeat play in the store for a good bit of 2024. The latest album from Alynda Segarra is hard to pigeonhole, but safe to say it fits in the category of indie-rock/Americana/folk with overtones of punk, which makes sense given that the lyrics are at least partly autobiographical. Segarra has a distinctive, longing voice that really wraps around a melody, and there are plenty of memorable ones here. You will probably put this on repeat play too.

Charley Crockett: “$10 Cowboy”

Crockett has been paying his dues for years but only recently became well-known nationally. For my money, he’s the most interesting guy in country music who doesn’t come from Kentucky. Range-wise, Crockett isn’t the greatest vocalist in the world, but the emotion and pure soul in his voice is a thing to behold, plus he’s a pretty sharp songwriter too. A follow-up album, “Visions of Dallas,” is scheduled for an end-of-year release.

Billy Strings: “Live Vol. 1”

Confession: I haven’t had a chance to listen through this entire album, but having witnessed Billy Strings and his band earlier this year at Rupp Arena, I can unequivocally recommend anything he does, especially when it comes to live performance. This is his first live record, and it kicks off with fan-favorite “Dust in a Baggie.” What follows is his usual mix of bluegrass, jam-band improv and psychedelic freak-outs. You can’t go wrong.

Leon Bridges: “Leon”

Lots of smooth vintage soul influence here, but Bridges overlays it with a contemporary indie production style. Leon sings wistfully about his youth in Texas, or is it an imagined youth? One of the tracks is called “Peaceful Place,” and that pretty much sums up the vibe of the entire album.