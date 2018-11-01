2018 Holiday Events

× Expand The Transiberian Orchestra Winter Tour will take stage Dec. 16 at Rupp Arena. Photo furnished

Peppermints & Pearls: A Holiday Shopping Boutique. Nov. 8-9. This fourth annual shopping event will feature more than 60 regional vendors, including Pirie Boutique, Draper James, Rose & Lime, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Stephanie Hilen Art and more. On Thursday, a “Ladies Night Out” preview shopping event will feature complimentary refreshments, and the first 100 shoppers will receive a filled shopping bag. General shopping will take place on Friday. Thurs., 5:30-9 p.m.; Fri., 12-7 p.m. Lexington Christian Academy, 450 W. Reynolds Road. www.facebook.com/peppermintsandpearls

Lexington Women’s Health Mixmas Market. Nov. 10. Vendors at this year’s festive event include Sugar Belle’s, Two Chicks and Co., Varsity Print, Porterhouse BBQ and more. Proceeds from the nominal admission fee will benefit Refuge for Women, an organization that helps with the healing and recovery for survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Crossroads Church Andover, 4128 Todds Road.

Southern Lights Stroll 5K. Nov. 15. The Kentucky Horse Park kicks off the holiday season with this competitive 5K run and a stroll/walk through the famous Southern Lights. Additional activities will include mini-train rides and refreshments. Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to support a food drive for God’s Pantry and local animal shelters. 6:30 p.m. The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike. www.khpfoundation.org/stroll

Southern Lights Holiday Festival. Nov. 16-Dec. 31. This annual event has been helping Kentuckians get in the festive spirit for more than 20 years. After driving through more than three miles of extravagant holiday lights, guests can head inside to meet Santa, visit the petting zoo and take mini-train rides. (Indoor attractions will be closed on Thanksgiving and Dec. 24-31.) Open daily 5:30-9 p.m. The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike. www.kyhorsepark.com

Unified Trust Company Ice Rink. Through early January. In celebration of the holiday season, the lawn of Triangle Park lawn transforms each winter into a family-friendly winter ice village. Warm treats are available to purchase from the concession stand, and skates are available to rent. See website for more details. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.triangleparklexington.org/winter-ice-village

Holidays at The Summit at Fritz Farm. Various dates, Nov. 17-Dec. 13. The Summit at Fritz Farm will host a series of festive events throughout the holiday season. More details at thesummitatfritzfarm.com.

• Louis’ Flower Power will host photos with Santa from 1-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 17-Dec. 13. Photos can be booked in advance through the online reservation system. A special photo session for furry friends with Santa will take place on Dec. 9 (4-9 p.m.).

• On Nov. 17, Santa will arrive at Lights Up at The Summit in style: via helicopter (6 p.m.). After circling the property in a vintage Corvette, he’ll will be available for photo opportunities.

• The holiday classic “Elf” will be shown at a movie night with Santa on Nov. 30 from 5-9 p.m.

Luminate Lexington: Tree Lighting. Nov. 24. In addition to the official tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., this downtown Lexington festival will feature children’s activities, a live DJ and food available for purchase from Big L’s Gourmet Dogs at Triangle Park Café. 3-7 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/luminate-lexington/

Holly Day Market. Nov. 30-Dec. 2. The 12th annual Lexington Junior League Holly Day Market will feature more than 100 vendors selling boutique-style items. Other events include cookies and pictures with Santa, a door hanger workshop, the wreath auction, a silent auction with hundreds of items, a bow-making class and more. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.lexjrleague.com

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 1. The grounds around the Henry Clay estate mansion will be transformed into an outdoor, holiday marketplace featuring Kentucky Proud products and a variety of artisan vendors during this festive event. The estate’s house and trees will be illuminated at 5:15 p.m. and special candlelit tours of the mansion will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org/

LexPhil: “A Cathedral Christmas.” Dec. 1. The Lexington Chamber Chorale and the East Coast Chamber Orchestra will join forces with the Lexington Philharmonic to present works by Vivaldi, Rodrigo and Vaughan Williams during this holiday performance. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. www.lexphil.org

12 Bars of Christmas Crawl. Dec. 1. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday onesies, Santa suits and ugly sweaters during this second annual holiday pub crawl. Participating bars, which include Centro, Creaux, Molly Brooke’s, Tin Roof and more, will feature food and drink specials, and attendees will receive a 16-ounce “Bad Santa” stadium cup with their ticket purchase. 12-8 p.m. More details available atwww.xmasbarcrawl.com/lexington

Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village. Saturday evenings in December. Celebrate the holiday season with extended hours and house tours at Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill. Attendees can watch live performances of holiday music and sip on hot cocoa or spiced cider around the fire pits. 5-8 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road. www.shakervillageky.org

Christmas Parade. Dec. 4. The annual downtown Christmas Parade will run down Main Street between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. This event is rain or shine. 7 p.m. www.downtownlex.com/luminate-lexington

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour. Dec 6. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will celebrate 20 years of live performances with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” featuring Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious, abandoned theater. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Kentucky Children’s Hospital. 6 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club presents “The Nutcracker on Ice.” Dec. 7-9. More than 50 Thoroughbred Skating Club members will perform a 90-minute version of the Tchaikovsky classic on ice. Fri.-Sat. at 6 p.m.; Sun. at 4 p.m. Lexington Ice Center, 560 Eureka Springs Drive. www.tfscskating.org

Reindeer Ramble. Dec. 8. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday sweaters and festive attire for this 5K run/walk that supports scholarships for kids attending YMCA summer camps. People can register as individuals or teams, but teammates must be linked together with either a garland or ribbon throughout the race. 9 a.m. Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. www.ymcacky.org/ramble

Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents “The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 14-15 Performed in a single family-friendly act, this show was created with younger audience members in mind. Fri. at 7 p.m.; Sat. at 2 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall, 405 Rose St. www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

Lexington Messiah Community Sing-Along. Dec. 15. This free community event will feature soloists like Marie-Frances Duclos and Zach Morris as well as instrumentalists Sila Darville (violin), Zachary Klobnak (harpsichord) and more. The Frederick Douglass High School Chamber Orchestra will also play at the event. 7 p.m. Lexington North Stake Center, 2459 Sir Barton Way. lexingtonmessiah.org

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “The Night Before Christmas.” Dec. 16. When Santa is tripped by a mouse and falls unconscious at the Smith family’s house, the Smith children take over his duties and return to tell the tale to their parents and Santa himself. Performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Road. www.kyballet.com