2019 Holiday Events

The Unified Trust Ice Rink at Triangle Park opens in mid-November and will remain open through mid-January. Photo furnished by Downtown Lexington Partnership

Unified Trust Company Ice Rink. Mid-November through mid-January. In celebration of the holiday season, Triangle Park lawn will transform into a family-friendly winter ice village. Warm treats will be available to purchase from the concession stand, and there will be skates available to rent. Visit website for more details. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.triangleparklexington.org/winter-ice-village

Peppermints & Pearls: A Holiday Shopping Boutique. Nov. 1-2. This fifth annual shopping event will feature regional vendors, including Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories, Scout & Molly’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Stephanie Hilen Art and more. The event will also feature three holiday/gift-related classes: Hand Lettering with Mirabelle Creations, Cookie Decorating with Simple Sweet Cookie Co., and Hand Knitting with Yarn & Patience. Fri., 5:30-9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Lexington Christian Academy, 450 W. Reynolds Road. peppermintsandpearls.wixsite.com/mysite

Holly Day Market. Nov. 15-17. The 13th annual Lexington Junior League Holly Day Market will feature more than 100 vendors selling boutique-style items. Other activities include a bow-making class with Peggy Queen from Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories, a handwriting workshop with Jacqueline Benson from Lexington Design Co., cookies with Santa and more. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.lexjrleague.com

Holidays at The Summit at Fritz Farm. Various dates, Nov. 16-Dec. 20. The Summit at Fritz Farm will host a series of festive events throughout the holiday season. More details available at www.thesummitatfritzfarm.com

• On Nov. 17, Santa will arrive at Lights Up at The Summit escorted by the University of Kentucky Dance Team (7 p.m.). There will be a vendor village of local stores and Summit tenants from 4-8 p.m., plus live entertainment from Lexington Children’s Theatre, Lexington Philharmonic and more.

• God’s Pantry Food Bank will partner with The Summit for a “friendsgiving” event on Nov. 20 from 4-9 p.m. The first 100 guests to bring a canned item for the food pantry will receive a $5 gift card to Edley’s BBQ.

• Mirabelle Creations will host calligraphy classes Dec. 2-3 (6-8 p.m.), and Williams Sonoma will offer cookie decorating classes Dec. 9-10 (6-8 p.m.).

• Santa will be available to take photos with furry friends on Dec. 17 from 4-8 p.m.. The suggested $10 donation will benefit the Lexington Humane Society.

• The holiday classic “Elf” will be shown on Dec. 20 from 7-10 p.m.

Holidays at Springhouse Gardens. Various dates, Nov. 23-Dec. 14. Springhouse Gardens will host a series of festive events throughout the holiday season, including wreath-making workshops held in the old tobacco barn (Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 12 and 14). Participants will be able to embellish their wreaths with pinecones, berries and branches. On Dec. 6, visitors can sip on hot cocoa and cider, eat Christmas cookies, and take photos with Santa during Santa Day from 3:30-7:30 p.m. There will also be festive gifts available for purchase, including hand-painted ornaments by Kayla Weber Art, as well as kid-friendly activities. Full details available at www.springhousegardens.com.

Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. Nov. 29. Lights and music will transform downtown Lexington into a winter wonderland at this event that features the lighting of Lexington’s Official Christmas Tree. Attendees can enjoy several hours of ice skating, listening to music and participating in free children’s activities before the tree lighting starts at 6 p.m. 3-7 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Southern Lights Holiday Festival. Nov. 29-Dec. 31. This annual event has been helping Kentuckians get in the festive spirit for more than 25 years. After driving through over three miles of extravagant holiday lights, guests can head inside to meet Santa, visit the petting zoo and take mini-train rides. (Indoor attractions will be closed on Thanksgiving and Dec. 24-31.) Open daily 5:30-10 p.m. The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike. www.kyhorsepark.com

Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village. Saturday evenings in December. Celebrate the holiday season with extended hours and house tours at Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill. Attendees can listen to live performances of holiday music, sip on hot cocoa or spiced cider around the fire pits, and create holiday crafts in The Elf Shop. 5-8 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road. www.shakervillageky.org

Lexington’s Christmas Parade. Dec. 7. Traditionally taking place on a weekday evening, this year’s Christmas parade will take place on a Saturday morning. The rain-or-shine parade will run down Main Street and feature marching bands, performers, parade floats and an appearance by Santa. This event is rain or shine. 11 a.m. www.downtownlex.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour. Dec 5. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Lexington with “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” based on the triple-platinum album of the same name. The show follows a story by TSO’s late founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Lexington Women’s Health Mixmas Market. Dec. 7. Vendors at this third annual festive event include Sugarbelle’s, Young Living Essential Oils, Varsity Print, The Oak Factory and more. Proceeds from admission tickets will benefit Refuge for Women, an organization that helps with the healing and recovery for survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Crossroads Church Andover, 4128 Todds Road.

On Dec. 7, Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate will host a tree illumination ceremony, candlelit tours of the mansion, wreath-making workshops, kids' activities and more. Photo by Ashland the Henry Clay Estate

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 7. To kick off this festive event, the Henry Clay Estate mansion and surrounding trees will be illuminated at 5:15 p.m. Afterward, visitors can get a glimpse of the 18-room mansion’s seasonal decor during candlelit tours beginning at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Lights and Inaugural Balls” featuring white, silver and red decor, plus inaugural dresses of former Kentucky first ladies and Gov. Martha Layne Collins on display. Cider and Christmas cookies will be available in the Ginkgo Tree Café. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org

LexPhil: “A Cathedral Christmas.” Dec. 14. The Lexington Singers will join the Lexington Philharmonic for this Lexington holiday tradition. UKSO conductor John Nardolillo will guest conduct this year’s program of sacred orchestral and choral works. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. www.lexphil.org

Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 14-15, 21-22. Kentucky Ballet Theatre will present on six festive performances of this family favorite production, complete with Clara, Drosselmeyer, the Snow Queen, Sugar Plum Fairy, the Rat King and the many other cast members who make this production a must see ballet. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.kyballet.com

Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents “The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 20-21. Performed in a single family-friendly act, this condensed version of the holiday favorite was created with younger audience members in mind. Fri. at 7 p.m.; Sat. at 2 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall, 405 Rose St. www.bluegrassyouthballet.org