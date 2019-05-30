2019 Summer Fun Guide

If you’re looking for more, be sure to visit our online arts & entertainment calendar, tadoo.com, which is updated daily with live music, theater, arts, culinary and other cultural events.

RECURRING EVENTS

A look at various local live music, film, theater and other series taking place regularly throughout the warm-weather months

× Expand The DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO) will perform June 4 at Moondance Amphitheater as part of the Big Band & Jazz Series. Photo furnished

Big Band & Jazz Series

Tuesdays through Aug. 27, 7-8:30 p.m. • May and June concerts take place at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. • July and August concerts take place at Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road • www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

One of Lexington’s longest running and most beloved concert series, Big Band & Jazz Series presents free jazz music in an outdoor park setting weekly throughout the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, as well as a picnic dinner, to the show.

Moondance Amphitheater:

June 4: DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra – (DOJO)

June 11: Tim Lake and The Blue Jazz Persuaders

June 18: Lexington Concert Band

June 25: Dave Shelton Quartet

Ecton Park:

July 9: Lexington Concert Band

July 16: Colonel’s Choice

July 23: Osland/Dailey Jazztet

July 30: Rick Cook Sextet

Aug. 6: Jazzberry Jam

Aug. 13: Dick Romek and the Walnut Street Ramblers

Fountain Films on Friday

Fridays in August (Aug. 2, 9, 16, 24) • Movies begin at dusk, with pre-movie activities starting earlier in the evening. • Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. • www.downtownlex.com/fountain-films-on-friday

Presented by the Downtown Lexington Partnership, this annual series features free movies shown on an inflatable screen in the heart of downtown at Triangle Park; this year’s series shifts from select Fridays in July and August to the first four Fridays in August. Featured movies tend to be a blend of family-friendly and classic comedies; on-site food and drinks are available for purchase. Visit event website as the series nears for the full film schedule.

Free Friday Flicks

Fridays (May 31-June 28) • Activities start at 7 p.m. and movie starts at dark • Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road • www.lexingtonky.gov/friday-flicks

Celebrating 23 years, Lexington Parks and Recreation’s Free Friday Flicks offers summer entertainment for all ages, particularly geared toward families with kiddos. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Pre-movie activities include children’s games and a petting zoo; local food vendors will be present as well. Visit event website for more details.

June 7: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

June 14: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

June 21: “Mary Poppins Returns”

June 28: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Jazz on the Porch (Talon Winery Concert Series)

Last Sunday of the month, 3-6 p.m. (May-September) • Talon Winery, 7086 Tates Creek Road • www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-on-the-porch

Presented by the Jazz Arts Foundation, the 10th annual Jazz on the Porch concert series features monthly jazz concerts (rain or shine), with beverages available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs and picnic baskets.

June 30: Paladin

July 28: Blue Groove Jazz

Aug. 25: Baja Yetis

Sept. 29: Backbeat Blues Band

× Expand Director Richard Donner’s 1985 adventure comedy “Goonies” will be screened Aug. 7 as part of the Kentucky Theatre’s classic film series. Photo furnished

Kentucky Theatre Classic Film Series

Wednesdays, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. • (May 22 -Sept. 4) • Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. • www.kentuckytheater.com

This popular annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer.

June 5: “Rear Window”

June 12: “The Treasure of Sierra Madre”

June 19: “The Wizard of Oz”

June 26: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

July 3: “Fiddler on the Roof”

July 10: “Charade”

July 17: “Gone with the Wind”

July 24: “Kiss Me Deadly”

July 13: “Son of Frankenstein”

Aug. 7: “The Goonies”

Aug. 14: “Foreign Correspondent”

Aug. 21: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Aug. 28: “Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

Sept. 4: “The Big Lebowski”

× Expand The dock area at Lexington Green plays host to Lexington Green Lakeside Live, Friday and Saturday evenings through September. Photo furnished

Lexington Green Lakeside Live

Fridays and Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. • (May-Sept.) • The Mall at Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green Circle • www.lexgreenlakeside.com

This music series features free live music from local and regional musicians on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting). Festivities take place on the dock area at Lexington Green, which features covered lounge seating, a fire pit, a permanent stage and a fountain. Coolers are not permitted, but food and beverages will be available to purchase from on-site restaurants and local food trucks. Lexington Green provides a shuttle service to help transport attendees from the top parking lot to the Lakeside area.

(Visit the event website for full schedule and other details.)

× Expand Live performances can be enjoyed on the charming grounds of Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill, Friday and Saturday evenings through October. Photo by Magnus Lindqvist / GLINTstudios

Music on the Lawn

Fridays and Saturdays through October, 6:30-9:30 p.m. • Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road • www.shakervillageky.org/events/music-on-the-lawn-sat-2019/

This twice-weekly event on the idyllic lawn of Shaker Village features live music, outdoor dinner, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pits. This year’s performers include Derek Spencer, Carrie Johnson, Chris Sullivan, The Barely Shaken String Band and many more. No admission fee is required unless attending tour or indoor exhibits.

(Visit the event website for full schedule and other details.)

× Expand Taking place at the intersection of North Limestone Street and Bryan and Loudon avenues, the monthly NoLi Night Market features live music, food and retail vendors, celebrating the community of Lexington’s Northside area. Photo by Catherine Groeber

NoLi Night Market

First Friday of the month • 700 block of Bryan Avenue • www.facebook.com/thenightmarket

This pop-up, open-air market takes place the first Friday of every month through the end of the year. Designed to showcase local businesses, artists and non-profit organizations, the monthly event features vendors selling everything from homemade soaps and jewelry to custom-made apparel and artwork. Attendees can purchase food and beer from a variety of Northside restaurants and food trucks and enjoy live music performances from local and regional bands.

Upcoming summer Night Market dates include June 7, July 5, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6; the event continues through the end of the year.

× Expand The Pioneer Playhouse, Kentucky's oldest outdoor theater located in Danville, will offer five plays throughout the summer, as well as, the option for a pre-show Kentucky Proud dinner with each performance. Photo furnished

Pioneer Playhouse

June 7-Aug. 24 (Tues.-Sat.) • Dinner at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. • Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Road, Danville • www.pioneerplayhouse.com

Celebrating its 70th season this year, Danville’s Pioneer Playhouse is the oldest outdoor theater in Kentucky and one of the oldest continually operating summer stock theaters in the country. This summer, the theater will feature five plays followed by a comedy weekend. Audience members have the option to purchase tickets for a Kentucky Proud dinner before the show (menu available online) or just the show itself. Shows will be moved inside in case of rain.

June 7-22: “Kong’s Night Out”

June 25-July 6: “Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders”

July 9-20: “I Found Elvis!”

July 23-Aug. 3: “Not Now, Darling”

Aug. 6-17: “Red, White & Tuna”

Aug. 23-24: Comedy Show w/ Etta May

Southland Jamboree

Thursdays at 7 p.m. (May-August) • MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. • www.southlandjamboree.org

After years of taking place on Monday evenings in a grassy field near Collins Bowling Center on Southland Drive, this popular summer bluegrass music series has not only a new location but also a new day of the week. Due to construction at the bowling alley, the series moved in 2015 to MoonDance Amphitheatre in Beaumont Center, where it continues to take place. After a “near-death” experience due to funding pitfalls – it had primarily been largely supported by the Southland Association – the series was resurrected last year into an abbreviated season, thanks to the help of a GoFundMe campaign and sponsors that stepped back in to keep the series alive.

This year, organizers announced that the series will move to Thursday nights, primarily to avoid the weekly conflict with Woodsongs Old Time Music Hour, another Monday music event with a large crossover audience.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, lawn chair or blanket to the concerts and are welcome to bring instruments and participate in a jam after the show. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase at the events.

June 6: Kentucky Wild Horse

June 13: Cane Run Bluegrass

June 20: Uptown Blue

June 27: Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

July 4: Chris & Jenn Shouse

July 11: Newtown

July 18: Custom Made Bluegrass

July 25: The Price Sisters

Aug. 1: Ida Clare

Aug. 8: Blue Eagle Band

Aug. 15: The Local Honeys

Aug. 22: TBD

Aug. 29: Laurel River Lane

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Fridays, 7 p.m. (June 7-Aug. 30) • Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch Drive (Beaumont Circle) • www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

This weekly open-air summer concert series organized by the city of Lexington features free live music from a variety of genres, including jazz, bluegrass, indie, rock, blues and folk. Food trucks and beer vendors and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Visit the event website for a list of weekly food vendors.

June 7: Otto & People Planet

June 14: Boogie G

June 21: C the Beat

June 28: Coralee & the Townies

July 5: The Bedford Band

July 12: Bear Medicine

July 19: Rebel Without a Cause

July 26: Nevermind

Aug. 2: Honeychild

Aug. 9: Magnolia Boulevard

Aug. 16: Baja Yetis

Aug. 23: Other Brothers

Aug. 30: Pink Floyd Tribute Band

× Expand Downtown Lexington’s Thursday Night Live series draws thousands of attendees to the city center each Thursday evening for live music, food and beverage vendors. Photo furnished

Thursday Night Live

Thursdays, April-October, 5-8 p.m. • Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside Park, 251 W. Main St. • www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Organized by the Downtown Lexington Partnership, this family-friendly weekly happy hour event takes place under the Fifth Third Pavilion and features live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors, and more.

June 6: Lauren Mink Band

June 13: Headline Night TBA

June 20: Boogie G & the Titanics

June 27: Hi-5

July 11: Tony and the Tan Lines

July 18: Tim Talbert Project

July 25: The Johnson Brothers

Aug. 1: 64West

Aug. 8: The Johnson Brothers perform The Beatles “White Album”

Aug. 15: Rebel Without A Cause

Aug. 22: Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

Aug. 29: The Twiggenburys

(Visit event website for full schedule and more details)

FESTIVALS & EVENTS

A look at various festivals, fairs, lawn parties and other popular annual summer events happening in and around the Lexington area

× Expand Taking place May 30-June 2, the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair features games, rides, live music and more. Photo furnished

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair

May 30-June 2 (Thurs.-Fri, 6-11 p.m.; Sat., 2-11 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m.) • St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1730 Summerhill Drive • www.setonchurch.com/Seton

This annual fair features fun activities for all ages, including carnival rides and games, a rummage sale, pony rides, a petting zoo, live music from Bridge 19, Power Plan, Johnson Brothers and more.

Festival of the Bluegrass

June 6-9 • Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Ironworks Pkwy. • www.festivalofthebluegrass.com

For over 40 years, this family-run festival has gathered some of the biggest names in bluegrass music to the Kentucky Horse Park campground. Music on the main stage begins on Thursday evening and goes through Sunday, though one of the festival’s annual highlights are the impromptu, late-night campground jam sessions. This year’s lineup features more than a dozen bands, including Dale Ann Bradley, EKU Bluegrass Ensemble, Town Mountain, True Life Travelers and more.

The Great American Brass Band Festival

June 6-9 • Various locations, Danville • www.gabbf.org

Now in its 30th season, the Great American Brass Festival is a multi-day celebration of brass music taking place at various venues in Danville, Kentucky, including downtown, on the campus of Centre College and at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill.

With the goals of both preserving brass music and exploring its cultural influence, the family-friendly event hosts a variety of free and ticketed events featuring bands from all over the United States and Europe.

This year’s event features festivities including a “Great American Swing Dance,” a “Great American Balloon Race,” a Main Street parade and main stage concerts featuring a variety of brass bands from all over the United States and Europe.

Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair

June 6-16 • Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road • www.thebluegrassfair.com

This annual regional fair sets up more than 100 carnival rides, games and other agricultural and entertainment-themed attractions, such as a barnyard petting zoo and pony rides for kids, beauty pageants, garden contests, carnival food concessions, a Fiesta Latina, pig racing, classic carnival sideshow acts and more.

After many years of taking place in July, this year’s fair has moved back to June, and will feature a slew of new activities, including a dinosaur puppet show presented by Jurassic Kingdom Live Dinosaurs, a “flying” dog show by K-9s in Flight, a new assortment of rides from Kissell Entertainment, tented seating areas and more.

Visit the event website for promotions and a full list of attractions and entertainment opportunities.

“It’s a Grand Night for Singing!”

June 7-9, 14-16 (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.) • Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. • finearts.uky.edu/opera/grand-night

This year marks the 27th anniversary for University of Kentucky Opera Theatre’s “It’s a Grand Night for Singing!” The popular music revue highlights the best from Billboard to Broadway, featuring more than 100 UK Opera Theatre and community performers.

× Expand Bluegrass BBQ Fest will serve up live music, the region's best BBQ, and more June 7-8, in downtown Lexington's Courthouse Plaza. Photo furnished

Bluegrass BBQ Fest

June 7-8 (Fri., 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.) • Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone • www.bluegrassbbqfest.com

This third annual event produced by Smiley Pete Publishing features the culinary creations of about a dozen local and regional BBQ pitmasters, plus a variety of beer, bourbon and other beverage offerings for sale. A “Backyard Pitmaster Competition” will showcase Lexington’s most talented amateur BBQ masters, and two days of live music – with a special emphasis on blues and bluegrass – will provide additionalentertainment. The free, family-friendly event takes place downtown at the courthouse plaza, and provides entertainmentfor all ages.

Bluegrass BBQ Fest live music schedule:

Friday, June 7

5 p.m. Tall Boys of Kentucky

6:30 p.m. DeBraun Thomas Trio

8 p.m. Short & Company

9:30 p.m. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression

Saturday, June 8

11 a.m. Phoebe White w/ Dave McLean

11:30 a.m. Maggie Lander

12:30 p.m. Grits & Soul

1:45 p.m. Lauren Mink

3 p.m. Danny Dean & the Homewreckers

4:15 p.m. Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle

5:30 p.m. Restless Leg String Band

7:15 p.m. Magnolia Boulevard

9 p.m. Tee Dee Young

(Visit event website for a list of vendors and more details.)

× Expand Settling this year at a new home at Terrapin Hill Farm, PlayThink, the annual “flow arts” festival, takes place June 12-16. Photo furnished

PlayThink Festival

June 12-16 • Terrapin Hill Farm, 3696 Mackville Road, Harrodsburg • www.playthinkfest.com

Created as an annual celebration of art, color, movement and flow, PlayThink offers “playshops” and entertainment options for a variety of ages and interests and this year moving from its longtime venue at HomeGrown HideAways, which it outgrew, to the Harrodsburg-based festival venue Terrapin Hill Farm.

This unique and family-friendly camping festival encourages creativity and playfulness, with featured activities including workshops on hula hoop, dance, yoga and other “flow” activities; an obstacle course; children’s arts and crafts activities; playing in the creek; vendors focused on “conscious living” handmade items; performance art and more. Musical acts Frameworks, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Rakadu, Flint Eastwood, Bouncyhouse and more will provide entertainment during the evenings this year.

Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest

June 14-15 (Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 1-9 p.m.) • Various locations in Jessamine County • www.kywinefest.com/

The Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest Weekend is a celebration of Kentucky’s wine industry, held in historic Jessamine County, the site of the nation’s first winery. The weekend will kick off with special wine tasting events at three wineries, a gourmet lunch and a visit to a famous Thoroughbred horse farm, followed by a Kentucky farm-to-table dinner at Taylor Made Farm. On Saturday, attendees can browse the booths of Kentucky wineries from across the state at “the main event,” taking place at R.J. Corman headquarters (101 R.J. Corman Drive in Nicholasville). The event will also feature an arts and crafts fair, food vendors, live music, a hot air balloon glow and fireworks.

Lexington Legends Summer Kickoff

June 15, 7 p.m. • Whitaker Bank Ballpark, 207 Legends Lane • www.milb.com/lexington

Rappers Ludacris and Waka Flocka are headlining this year’s summer kickoff concert event at the Lexington ballpark. Petey Pablo, Mims and Twista will also perform live. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Lexington Legends website.

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom

June 21 (doors at 7 p.m.; show at 7:30 p.m.) • The Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. • www.lexingtonlyric.com/

This inaugural concert event commemorating the abolishment of slavery in the United States will feature a performance by Nappy Roots – an alternative Southern rap quartet that originated in Bowling Green, Kentucky – with support from local act Joslyn & The Sweet Compression. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door on the day of the show.

× Expand The Ashland Lawn Party is the largest annual fundraisng event for Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate. Photo furnished

The Ashland Lawn Party

June 22, 5:30-9:30 p.m. (dinner at 7 p.m.) • Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road • www.henryclay.org/event/lawn-party-2/

Now in its 23rd year, Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate’s annual summer fundraiser features dinner on the lawn of the idyllic historic home where Henry Clay once lived, with live music, silent and live auctions and more. Proceeds go toward the maintenance and preservation of the house and grounds of the historic estate, which is used in many of the same ways a public park or garden is but does not receive state or federal funding.

Summerfest

June 27-July 21 (Thurs.-Sun.) • Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. • www.mykct.org/summerfest

After returning in 2016 to Woodland Park – the location of Lexington’s original “Shakespeare in the Park” productions, which subsequently relocated to The Arboretum for many years – Kentucky Conservatory Theatre continues Lexington’s long running tradition of presenting a Shakespeare play in an outdoor setting this summer – and adds a new event to its repertoire, as well.

Shakespeare Under the Stars: “Much Ado About Nothing”

June 27-30; July 11-14

SummerFest welcomes Eastern Kentucky University’s Appalachian Shakespeare Center to Woodland Park with this dynamic production set amid the aftermath of World War II. Filled with intrigue, double crossing and comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing” is the perfect evening of Shakespeare, and audiences are invited to follow the rocky romances of Hero and Claudio and Beatrice and Benedict as they explore what loyalty, trust and love means to each of them.

Broadway Under the Stars

July 4-7; 18-21

It’s a new day in Woodland Park with SummerFest presenting this new concert event featuring favorite showstoppers from the past 13 years of SummerFest’s musical theater productions. Performed by Central Kentucky’s stars in the lovely backdrop of Woodland Park, this event offers a new and unparalleled opportunity to experience Broadway in your own backyard.

× Expand Taking place on the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, Lexington Pride Festival moves to a new two-day format this year. Photo furnished

Lexington Pride Festival

June 28-29, (Fri., 7-11 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.) • Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St. • www.lexpridefest.org

For more than a decade, the annual Lexington Pride Festival has organized this community event to celebrate diversity and support of the LGBT+ community. Taking place in a family-friendly environment and attracting thousands of attendees from Central Kentucky and the surrounding regions, the festival-style event features live entertainment, kids activities and more than 100 food, retail, art and non-profit vendors.

This year’s event expands to two days for the first time and will feature the talents of Puerto Rican drag queen and reality television star Alexis Mateo, Australian singer/songwriter Betty Who, singer/songwriter Shadina, local band Small Batch and more.

Fourth of July Festival

July 3-4 (Tues., 12-8 p.m.; Wed., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.) • Downtown Lexington • www.downtownlex.com

Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival kicks off on July 3 with the annual Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social (12-1 p.m.), followed by a patriotic music concert on Transylvania University’s Morrison Lawn that evening (8 p.m.).

On July 4, the festival will continue with the Bluegrass 10K run; a massive downtown street festival brimming with vendors and entertainment (9 a.m.-6 p.m.); a downtown parade (2 p.m.); and a fireworks show, which will be launched from to the R.J. Coleman Railyard behind Rupp Arena starting at 10 p.m.

Lexington Burger Week

July 8-14 • Various locations • www.lexingtonburgerweek.com

One of the city’s most anticipated annual culinary events, Lexington Burger Week returns in 2019, giving chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance once again to try to create the most unique burgers in town. Each restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger throughout the week (not on their regular menu) for $5, giving patrons the impetus to experience tons of new flavors and restaurants throughout the week.

For a full list of participating restaurants and the burgers they will feature, visit the Lexington Burger Week website as the event nears.

× Expand With screenings, musical performances and other fun events, the Harry Dean Stanton Festival is an annual celebration of the beloved Kentucky-born actor, who passed away in 2017. Photo furnished

Harry Dean Stanton Festival

July 12-14 • Various venues, including the Farish Theater and Loudoun House • www.harrydeanstantonfest.org

The ninth annual Harry Dean Stanton Festival, which pays annual tribute to the late Kentucky-born actor, will kick off on July 12 with an outdoor screening of the 2012 film “The Avengers” (featuring a cameo by Stanton) at the Loudoun House.

Other screenings that weekend will include screenings of “Kelly’s Heroes” and “Pretty in Pink” on Saturday, July 13 and “Cisco Pike” and “Zandy’s Bride” on Sunday, July 14 (all at the Farish Theater, located in the downtown location of the Lexington Public Library).

Visit the event website as the event nears for additional details, including musical performances, special guest appearances and additional screenings.

Berea Craft Festival

July 12-14 (Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) • Historic Indian Fort Theater, 2047 Big Hill Road, Berea • www.visitberea.com/berea-craft-festival

Located in the idyllic wooded setting of Berea College’s Indian Fort Theater, the 38th annual Berea Craft Festival will feature over 115 artist vendors from more than 15 states. This family-friendly event also features live music and entertainment, as well as the opportunity to view artists in action as they fire pottery, make dolls and weave baskets.

Keeneland Concours d’Elegance

July 18-21 • Main event takes place at Keeneland, with events at various other venues throughout the weekend • www.keenelandconcours.com

Unique classic cars are the central focus of this multifaceted annual event, which features several events over the span of a weekend. The main Concours d’Elegance event takes place Saturday, July 20 with a showcase of more than 130 of the finest collectible cars in the country – from antiques to future classics – spread across the idyllic grounds of Keeneland racetrack. Additional events taking place that weekend include an intimate Bourbon Tour experience on July 18, a Concours Bash on July 19 and a “Tour d’Elegance,” which features an excursion through selected scenic roads of the Bluegrass on July 21.

The Whippoorwill Festival

July 19-21 • Lago Linda Hideaway, Beattyville • www.whippoorwillfest.com

Founded in 2011 by Dave Leonard of Mountain Justice, the Whippoorwill Festival is a self-described “Earthskills gathering” that aims to promote sustainable living by sharing earth-friendly living skills in a family-friendly, festival-style atmosphere on a property near Red River Gorge. Attendees can rent a private cabin or pitch a tent, hammock or RV for the weekend.

The three-day event features workshops on topics that range from permaculture, herbalism and food preparation/preservation to natural building, fire making, stargazing, pottery and woodworking. Acoustic music shows and late-night acoustic jams around the campfire are also part of the weekend, with this year’s performers including Alive Music (Seth Murphy and Nick Penn) and Michael and Carrie Klein’s mountain ballads. Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and participate in open mic sessions as well. Field trips, kids clothing swap, a trade bazaar, affinity group meet-ups and kids crafting activities are also scheduled.

Ballet Under the Stars

Aug. 1-4 (8 p.m. pre-show with main curtain at 9 p.m.) • Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. • www.lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Ballet Under the Stars allows audiences to enjoy the beauty of a professional ballet in a casual outdoor park setting. The event will begin with a pre-show youth production of “Princess Vignettes” at 8 p.m., followed by a main performance featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Railbird Festival

Aug. 10-11 • Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road • www.railbirdfest.com

This inaugural festival presented by the producers of world-class music events that include Forecastle, Bonnaroo, Highwater Festival and Big Ears Festival will center on live music, bourbon, equine culture and Lexington tradition.

Guests can partake in a variety of “experiences” throughout the weekend, ranging from equine-themed betting and farm tours to culinary and mixology demonstrations; the event will feature live performances from a diverse roster of local and national artists including Tyler Childers, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, The Raconteurs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr. and more.

(Visit event website for full lineup, schedule and ticket details.)

Picnic with the Pops: “The Music of Queen”

Aug. 17 • Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road • www.lexpops.com/wp/guest-artists/

Picnic with the Pops is a favorite summer tradition with more than 40 years of history. With orchestral accompaniment by the Lexington Philharmonic and a different annual special guest artist and show theme centering on popular music, the event takes place in the idyllic setting of Keeneland’s Meadow by Keene Barn. General admission (lawn) seating and table seating are both available. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and beverages of choice or have their meals catered, or purchase meals from one of the on-site food trucks.

New this year following a careful review of the event’s traditional two-night format, the Picnic with the Pops Commission has decided to merge the shows into one evening, which will feature The Music of Queen. Tickets and tables will go on sale to the public on June 20, after past year’s table-holders have the chance to review their tables.

Woodland Art Fair

Aug. 17-18 (Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; Sun., 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) • Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. • www.lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html

The Woodland Art Fair, produced by the Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation, has been one of Lexington’s most celebrated cultural events for over 40 years. The free annual event will feature more than 200 local, regional and national artists displaying and selling their creations; a beer garden; dozens of concession vendors; family activities; live music; and other entertainment.

Chevy Chase Street Fair

Aug. 24, 4-10 p.m. • Euclid Avenue, 800 block • www.chevychaseshops.com

Taking place on the 800 block of Euclid Avenue between Ashland Avenue and High Street, this annual event is a block-party-style celebration of the Chevy Chase business district, featuring live music, street food, drinks, vendors and kids activities. This year marks the 15th installment of the event.

× Expand Taking place at Masterson Station Fairgrounds on a new weekend this year – Aug. 24-25 – Crave Food and Music Festival is Lexington’s biggest culinary celebration, with around 50 food vendors, craft beer and cocktails and a bevy of live food demos and guest chef appearances. Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival

Aug. 24-25 (noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday) • Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road • www.cravelexington.com

With more than 50 local food vendors, guest chefs, special food performances, and Food Network star Jason Smith serving as guest emcee, this annual, family-friendly food and music festival produced by Smiley Pete Publishing prides itself on being Lexington biggest culinary celebration. Food is served in small, affordable portions to encourage variety and exploration, and with two days of live music, craft beer and cocktails, kid-friendly activities galore, a classic car show, retail vendors and more, the festival has something for foodies and non-foodies alike. With the music stage featuring a variety of genres from brass to bluegrass, this year’s event features live performances from great roster of local and regional acts, including Cincinnati funk band Ernie Johnson from Detroit, local soul syndicate Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, honky tonk heroes Coralee & the Townies, innovative bluegrass-inspired party band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers. Also performing are Wayne Graham, Bear Medicine, Letters of Appectance, People Planet, Lee Carroll’s Ethos Jazz Quintet and more to be announced as the festival nears.

Visit the event’s website as it nears for more information on food vendors, additional performers and guests, festival schedule and other details.