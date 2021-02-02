Local Fried Fish and King Cake Guide

× 1 of 2 Expand Traditional King Cake from Martine's Pastries. Photo by Theresa Stanley × 2 of 2 Expand Traditional King Cake from Martine's Pastries. Photo by Theresa Stanley Prev Next

With Fat Tuesday fast approaching and Lenten season on its tail, we wanted to provide a list for both occasions of local spots to pick up traditional fare, fried fish and king cakes.

We recommend calling these restaurants, bakeries and cafes in advance to ensure availability.

Fried Fish Guide

These 40-plus locations listed below each feature fried fish on the menu not only during Lent but also year-round as well. We hope this guide will help get you through fish fry Fridays and then some!

• Bear & The Butcher

• Bonefish Grill

• Charlie’s Seafood & Carryout Restaurant

• Columbia Steakhouse

• Distilled on Jefferson

• Drake’s

• El Rancho Tapatio

• Goodwood BrewPub

• Hall’s On The River

• Harry’s American Bar & Grill

• Honeywood Restaurant

• Horse & Jockey Pub & Kitchen

• Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen

• Josie’s

• KSBar & Grille

• Lexington Diner

• Lexington Seafood Company

• Lynagh’s Pub

• Malone’s

• Merrick Inn

• Mi Mi’s Southern Style Cooking

• Mi Pequena Hacienda

• Mr. Brews Taphouse

• Mr. Krabs & Bean’s BBQ

• O’Neill’s

• Oscar Diggs

• Palmer’s Fresh Grill

• Parkette Drive In

• Ramsey’s Diner

• Richie’s

• Seafood Lady

• Shamrock Bar & Grille

• Sidebar Grill

• Smithtown Seafood

• Sutton’s

• The Cellar Bar & Grill

• The Grey Goose

• The Ketch Seafood Grill

• Thoroughbred Restaurant

• Wallace Station

• Windy Corner Market

• Zim’s Cafe

King Cake Guide

A traditional French delicacy, king cake has been heavily incorporated into New Orleans culture and beyond since 1870 – particularly during Carnival season, which stretches from the Epiphany on Jan. 6 to Fat Tuesday in February. The oval-shaped dessert is typically made from rich pastry dough with colorful sprinkles and icing and a variety of fillings, such as cinnamon, cream and fruit. Inside each cake is a small “king” figurine, with the person who finds the king having the honor of being “king for a day.”

• Backroads Bakery (pre-order through Feb. 10)

• Bourbon N’ Toulouse (available Fat Friday to at Tuesday)

• Caramanda’s Bake Shoppe

• Donut Days Bakery

• Gumbo Ya Ya

• J. Gumbo’s on Limestone

• Magee’s Bakery (48-hour pre-order)

• Martine’s Pastries

• Midway Bakery and Cafe

• Mondelli’s Bakeshop

• Ranada’s Kitchen

• Roulay Restaurant & Bar

• Sweet Creations Bakery