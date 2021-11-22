2021 Holiday Events Calendar

A round-up of Holiday markets, light shows, and performances taking place throughout the month

× Expand Triangle Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland for all those wishing to enjoy ice skating throughout November, December and January in downtown Lexington. Photo furnished

Ice Skating at The Rink. Open through early January. In celebration of the holiday season, the lawn of Triangle Park lawn is transformed each winter into a family-friendly winter ice village. Warm treats are available to purchase from the concession stand, and skates are available to rent. Mon.-Thurs., 4-10 p.m.; Friday, 4-11 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-11 p.m., plus additional daytime hours when Fayette County school is out; closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.triangleparklexington.org

Lexington’s Official Tree Lighting Ceremony. Nov. 28. Taking place in and around Triangle Park, this annual family-friendly event includes Lexington’s official tree lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa Claus and the opportunity to skate at The Rink at Triangle Park. 3-7 p.m.; lighting ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Southern Lights. Daily through Dec. 31. This annual event has been helping Kentuckians get in the festive spirit for more than 20 years. After driving through more than three miles of extravagant holiday lights, guests can head inside to meet Santa, visit the petting zoo and take mini train rides. (Closed on Christmas Eve.) Open daily 5:30-10 p.m. The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike. www.khpfoundation.org/southern-lights

× Expand Since reopening as an event venue in recent years, the historic Millersburg property Mustard Seed Hill has transformed its grounds into a holiday wonderland each winter, with holiday lights, a gingerbread house decorating contest, a holiday marketplace featuring regional artisans and more. Photo furnished

Holidays at Mustard Seed Hill. Nov. 27-Jan. 1. Taking place at the historic property and event venue in Millersburg, Kentucky, the annual Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill event features a variety of ways to celebrate the season, including a stunning display of holiday lights (Nov. 27-Jan. 1), an Artisan Holiday Market featuring local retail and artisanal vendors and a holiday cafe (Wed.-Sun., Nov. 27-Dec. 23), and an annual gingerbread house competition and display, featuring the exquisite, detailed work of local pastry chefs along with community submissions. Visit website for hours and more information. Mustard Seed Hill, 1122 Main St., Millersburg. www.mustardseedhill.events

Jones Family Christmas Light Show. Dec. 1-Jan. 1. The Jones Family Christmas Light and Music Show is a residential light and music show created by Ryan Jones, a visually impaired man who imagines and designs a spectacular show each year. Featuring thousands of holiday lights that are set to dance to music, a snow machine, a narrated Christmas story and more, the show is one of the most special and impressive local tributes to the holidays. The public is invited to experience the show from their cars, tuning into 89.5 FM to hear the music and the narration. 6:30-9 p.m. daily, 1745 Abbington Way. www.facebook.com/JonesFamilyLights

Julietta Market and Greyline Station Block Party and Winter Market. Taking place Dec. 3 and Dec. 17 respectively, Julietta Market and Greyline Station’s Block Party and Winter Market offer two festive, holiday-themed opportunities to shop for Kentucky-made goods and locally grown produce while supporting more than 70 small local businesses. From selling gourmet culinary items and craft cocktail mixers to handcrafted jewelry, clothing, candles, houseplants, home decor, vintage items and more, this collection of small businesses offers a great one-stop shop for a variety of holiday shopping needs. Block party takes place 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 3, and the Winter Market takes place 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Greyline Station, 101 W. Loudon Ave. www.juliettamarket.com and www.greylinestation.com

Lexington Mercantile Co. Holiday Market. Dec. 3-4. This juried holiday market will feature handmade items from local makers, boutiques and vendors, as well as food and drink from local food trucks. Fri., 5-9 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.lexingtonmercantileco.com

Luminate Lexington Christmas Parade. Dec. 4. The annual downtown Christmas parade features a variety of participants, from individuals and families to organizations, marching bands and more, traveling along a route on Main Street between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. 11 a.m. www.downtownlex.com

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. Dec. 5. Stemming from the imagination of Grammy-winning musician and producer Chip Davis, this popular holiday tribute melds a bevy of musical styles, including prog-rock, New Age and jazz, with a stunning high-production multimedia show. 7 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 822 Hall Drive., Richmond. www.ekucenter.com

Centered Holiday Bazaar. Dec. 11. This annual Arts Bazaar will feature visual and healing arts vendors, who sell their crafts in the courtyard. Patrons are encouraged to bring reusable shopping bags to grab one-of-a kind gifts and wellness goodies for friends and family. The wellness center will feature warming holiday refreshments, door prizes (including infrared sauna sessions for the first three guests!) and a silent auction featuring crafts from vendors, private lessons and bodywork from members of the Centered team. A portion of auction proceeds will benefit The Nest of Lexington, a charitable organization providing assistance to families and children affected by domestic violence and drug dependency. 12-4 p.m. Centered, 309 N. Ashland Ave. www.centeredlex.com

Lexington Makers Market. Dec. 11. The Lexington Farmers’ Market launched this local artist and hand-crafted makers’ market in 2018. The market takes place alongside the downtown Lexington Farmers’ Market on select Saturdays from May through December, with a special holiday market taking place in the weeks leading up to Christmas. More info and a list of participating vendors can be found at the event website. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tandy Centennial Park and Pavilion (formerly 5/3 Pavilion), 251 W. Main St. www.lexingtonfarmersmarket.com/artist-market

Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 11-12, 18-19. Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents the traditional large-scale production of the classic holiday ballet, with a cast including the ever-popular Sugar Plum Fairy, Snow Queen, Rat King, soldiers, mice, fairies, snowflakes, candy canes, little mice, and of course, Clara and Drosselmeyer. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.kyballet.com

× Expand Bluegrass Youth Ballet will present its annual “Nutcracker in One Act” performance at the Singletary Center for the Arts Dec. 17-18. Photo furnished

Bluegrass Youth Ballet: “Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 17-18. Presented in a single, family-friendly act, this adapted holiday classic was created to capture the attention of kids and adults alike. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

LexPhil and Lexington Singers present A Cathedral Christmas. Dec. 18. Lexington Philharmonic and the Lexington Singers join forces with guest conductor John Nardolillo (music director and conductor for University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra) for this collaborative annual holiday performance of sacred orchestral and choral works. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. www.lexphil.org

× Expand Organized by Crafted Social and taking place Dec. 18 at West Sixth Brewing, the Last Call Art Market provides one of the final opportunities of the season to purchase holiday gifts from local artists and artisans. Photo furnished

Last Call Art Market. Dec. 18. The annual Last Call Art Market is designed to be a cozy and stress-free holiday shopping event that also happens to be one of the last chances to shop local and regional artists and makers for the year. The pop-up shop features approximately 15 artists set up inside The Barrel Room, a private event space in West Sixth Brewing. Beer, wine and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase, in addition to a variety of handmade goods from regional artists and artisans. Noon-6 p.m. West Sixth Brewery, 501 W. Sixth St. www.craftedsocialky.com/last-call-art-market